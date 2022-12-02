Read full article on original website
Soccer-Spain in mourning, local Moroccans rejoice at World Cup surprise
BARCELONA/MADRID, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Spain fans were left in tears on Tuesday after the team crashed out of the World Cup on penalties to Morocco, whose fans filled the streets with cheers, flares and flags from Barcelona to Madrid and the enclave of Melilla.
Analysis-G7 Russian oil price cap evolves from revenue squeeze to market anchor
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - When U.S. officials first floated the idea of capping Russian oil export prices in response to a planned European embargo in March, they pledged to squeeze revenues to Russia's war machine, while avoiding a devastating oil price spike.
