Thrillist
Southwest Airlines Is Cutting 2 Routes from This Southern California Airport
Southwest Airlines Is Cutting 2 Routes from This Southern California Airport
Thrillist
Get Roundtrip Flights to Top European Cities for Less Than $500
If you're already fantasizing about your 2023 travel plans, join the club. Thankfully, there's time to book some ultra cheap travel, so you can take one of your dream trips without breaking your bank account. Between January and March 2023, flights out of multiple US cities to Rome, Munich, and Frankfurt are as cheap as $460. The Points Guy first reported on the deal, which was flagged by Scott's Cheap Flights.
From New Zealand to Costa Rica, see 5 retired planes that have been converted into hotels you can stay in
A handful of old jetliners and military aircraft have been retrofitted with beds, cafes, and showers, including one with a cockpit suite.
Singapore Airlines’ best first-class seat is now flying to the US — here’s how to book it for almost nothing
Fly one of the best first-class seats in the world for almost nothing, thanks to Singapore Airlines' top-notch frequent flyer program and any of several credit cards that you may already have in your purse or wallet — or can easily get.
Business Insider
Planemakers like Airbus and Embraer are envisioning a future where the airliner looks radically different — take a look at futuristic the concepts
Airlines like United and Delta have invested millions into futuristic aircraft as the industry battles rising fuel prices and sustainability concerns
American Airlines Wants To Crack Down On Self-Upgraders
In a change to longstanding policy, American Airlines is asking flight attendants to crack down on passengers who seek to move to extra legroom seats within economy class. American Airlines Tells Flight Attendants To Stop Passengers From Moving to Extra Legroom Seats. First noted by airline insider JonNYC, American Airlines...
How some people can end up living at airports for months -- even years -- at a time
Some do so of their own accord, using airport amenities to meet their basic needs. Others, however, would rather be anywhere else -- and find themselves at the mercy of bureaucratic wrangling.
New ‘No’ travel list gives 10 destinations to avoid due to overtourism
Travel publication Fodor’s has published a “No” list featuring 10 destinations tourists should avoid in 2023.Run alongside a “Go” list, the “No” list aims to highlight “destinations to reconsider visiting in 2023”, say the editors.Barcelona, Paris and Dubrovnik are all namechecked in a section called “suffering cultural hotspots”, while Venice and the Amalfi Coast are on the list as two of Italy’s most tourist-flooded areas.Cornwall also makes 2023’s list due the mass influx of tourists each summer that has put a strain on local residents, the roads and environment in recent years. “The infrastructure simply doesn’t exist to support the...
Plus-Size Brazilian Model Claims Qatar Airways Told Her She Was “Too Big For Coach” But Airline Says She Was “Extremely Rude And Aggressive”
A “plus-size” Brazilian model complained on Instagram that she was denied passage after staff told her she was too fat to fly. But Qatar Airways says the real reason she was denied boarding was because her party was rude and lacked requisite documentation for her destination. Plus-Size Brazilian...
U.S. fines airlines $7.5 million and they must refund customers for canceled flights
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced action against six airlines but only one is a U.S. carrier; the others are foreign. "It's too little and too late," one consumer advocate says.
This Popular Airline Is Offering a Pass That Gives You Unlimited Flights for an Entire Year
The discount airline is introducing the GoWild! Pass for flights anywhere in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.
How I used my credit card’s trip insurance to save nearly $300 after my flight home was delayed
If your flight gets delayed — or worse, canceled — you can often rely on your credit card's built-in protections to make sure you're not out added expenses. Here's how one traveler saved $273.
A new way to skip the line: Electronic bag tags are now available on Alaska Airlines
Some Alaska frequent flyers now have access to electronic bag tags, which will become more widely available to all the airlines' passengers in 2023.
Thrillist
A New Budget Airline Will Start Flying from the U.S. to Europe
Offering low-cost flights from the US to Europe is tricky business. Airlines in that space have come and gone, including familiar names like WOW Air and Norwegian. As Play launched flights out of the US earlier this year, another airline is announcing its entrance into the space. Fly Atlantic has...
Fed Up With Air Travel, Americans Are Choosing to Drive Instead of Fly
Most Americans traveling for Thanksgiving are driving
Delta, American, Amex Add Big New Airport Perks for 2023
Airlines aren’t all the same, though you’d be forgiven for thinking that way. Every airline prides itself on its unique corporate philosophy and values, and many of them emphasize certain traits. The oft-criticized Spirit is all about rock-bottom prices (and not much else), while Southwest has a culture built around first-rate customer service (though employees allege that reputation is currently being undermined by the management).
Why booking directly with airlines can be more expensive
Booking directly through airlines involves navigating a maze of fees, add-on offers and confusing seat selection choices.
Delta Flight Attendants are Rude to Disabled Man Needing His Wheelchair to be Ready at Jet Bridge at Atlanta Airport
A disabled travel blogger that flies frequently is treated with disrespect by Delta flight attendants. One attendant even made a bizarre comment about TSA agents will come to get him “with their guns.” He documents the whole incident on Instagram.
NBC Los Angeles
How Electric Air Taxis Could Shake Up the Airline Industry in the Next Decade
Companies across the U.S., including several startups, are developing electric air taxis that aim to take cars off the road and put people in the sky. Commercial airlines are investing in this type of technology to make trips to and from the airport shorter and faster for consumers. The potential...
aeroroutes.com
Thai VietJet Air Plans Chiang Mai – Osaka Launch in 1Q23
Thai VietJet Air in the first quarter of 2023 plans to add service to Osaka, as the airline opened reservation for Chiang Mai – Osaka Kanai nonstop flight, on board Airbus A321 aircraft. The airline plans to operate 3 weekly flights from 31JAN23. VZ822 CNX2300 – 0600+1KIX 321 246...
