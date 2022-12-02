ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Thrillist

Southwest Airlines Is Cutting 2 Routes from This Southern California Airport

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
Thrillist

Get Roundtrip Flights to Top European Cities for Less Than $500

If you're already fantasizing about your 2023 travel plans, join the club. Thankfully, there's time to book some ultra cheap travel, so you can take one of your dream trips without breaking your bank account. Between January and March 2023, flights out of multiple US cities to Rome, Munich, and Frankfurt are as cheap as $460. The Points Guy first reported on the deal, which was flagged by Scott's Cheap Flights.
BoardingArea

American Airlines Wants To Crack Down On Self-Upgraders

In a change to longstanding policy, American Airlines is asking flight attendants to crack down on passengers who seek to move to extra legroom seats within economy class. American Airlines Tells Flight Attendants To Stop Passengers From Moving to Extra Legroom Seats. First noted by airline insider JonNYC, American Airlines...
The Independent

New ‘No’ travel list gives 10 destinations to avoid due to overtourism

Travel publication Fodor’s has published a “No” list featuring 10 destinations tourists should avoid in 2023.Run alongside a “Go” list, the “No” list aims to highlight “destinations to reconsider visiting in 2023”, say the editors.Barcelona, Paris and Dubrovnik are all namechecked in a section called “suffering cultural hotspots”, while Venice and the Amalfi Coast are on the list as two of Italy’s most tourist-flooded areas.Cornwall also makes 2023’s list due the mass influx of tourists each summer that has put a strain on local residents, the roads and environment in recent years. “The infrastructure simply doesn’t exist to support the...
Thrillist

A New Budget Airline Will Start Flying from the U.S. to Europe

Offering low-cost flights from the US to Europe is tricky business. Airlines in that space have come and gone, including familiar names like WOW Air and Norwegian. As Play launched flights out of the US earlier this year, another airline is announcing its entrance into the space. Fly Atlantic has...
TheStreet

Delta, American, Amex Add Big New Airport Perks for 2023

Airlines aren’t all the same, though you’d be forgiven for thinking that way. Every airline prides itself on its unique corporate philosophy and values, and many of them emphasize certain traits. The oft-criticized Spirit is all about rock-bottom prices (and not much else), while Southwest has a culture built around first-rate customer service (though employees allege that reputation is currently being undermined by the management).
NBC Los Angeles

How Electric Air Taxis Could Shake Up the Airline Industry in the Next Decade

Companies across the U.S., including several startups, are developing electric air taxis that aim to take cars off the road and put people in the sky. Commercial airlines are investing in this type of technology to make trips to and from the airport shorter and faster for consumers. The potential...
aeroroutes.com

Thai VietJet Air Plans Chiang Mai – Osaka Launch in 1Q23

Thai VietJet Air in the first quarter of 2023 plans to add service to Osaka, as the airline opened reservation for Chiang Mai – Osaka Kanai nonstop flight, on board Airbus A321 aircraft. The airline plans to operate 3 weekly flights from 31JAN23. VZ822 CNX2300 – 0600+1KIX 321 246...

