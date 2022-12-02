ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet Reacts To Kanye’s Claims That NBA Star Slept With Kim K

By J. Bachelor
 4 days ago

Source: MEGA / Getty

Lots to unpack from Kanye West’s final hours on Twitter last night. In addition to clips of his viral sitdown with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones during which West repeatedly expressed admiration for Adolf Hitler and his Nazi regime, Mr. West also roasted his pal Elon Musk and alleged that NBA star Chris Paul shagged Kim Kardashian.

Before the sun rose the following morning, Ye was (rightfully) banned from the social media platform. But what a way to go.

Ye’s Twitter account was previously suspended before Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of the company. In October, Ye tweeted he was going “DEFCON 3” on Jewish people.

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” he wrote. “The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

Of course, the internet had a field day with the cheating allegations, and even dug of a photo Drake posted a while back. The photo of Drizzy and friends (all wearing Chris Paul jerseys) has taken on a whole new meaning, especially considering it was shared by Drake during his highly-publicized feud with Yeezy.

Scroll below to see reactions from the Twitter streets on the alleged entaglement.

Internet Reacts To Kanye’s Claims That NBA Star Slept With Kim K was originally published on theboxhouston.com

