ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gocrimson.com

Harvard Men's Fencing goes Undefeated at the Sacred Heart Invitational

FAIRFIELD, Conn. – Harvard men's fencing went a perfect 5-0 at the Sacred Heart Invitational on Sunday, Dec. 4. The Crimson are now an impressive 14-1 on the season. 14-1 is the Crimson's best record through 15 games in team history. The Crimson opened the invitational with a convincing...
HARVARD, MA
gocrimson.com

Harvard Women's Fencing Finishes 4-1 at Sacred Heart Invitational

FAIRFIELD, Conn. – Harvard women's fencing had another strong performance, going 4-1 at the Sacred Heart Invitational on Sunday, Dec. 4. The Crimson started off the day against Vassar College. The Crimson's foil squad led the way, winning 9-0, propelling the Crimson to a 25-2 victory, tying their largest victory of the season.
HARVARD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy