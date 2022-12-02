ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Lockdowns lifted at 2 Scottsdale schools after reports of person with gun

By abc15.com staff
 4 days ago

AZFamily

Man dead after argument ends in shooting in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An argument-turned-deadly shooting killed a man on Friday afternoon in north Phoenix. Phoenix police got a call about a shooting that happened Friday near 29th Street and Bell Road. When officers arrived, they found 45-year-old Jorge Rodriguez and another man in the area who said he was involved in the shooting. Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Suspect hospitalized after being shot by officers in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police say officers shot a man reportedly carrying a knife while he approached a vehicle with a driver Saturday morning. Two officers responded to a call, made around 9:36 a.m., about a man allegedly threatening someone with a knife near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road, says Sgt. Brian Bower, Phoenix police spokesperson.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Fight between 2 men turns deadly in Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have identified the 45-year-old man who died Friday night after he got into an argument with another man and sustained a fatal gunshot wound. Jorge Aguila Rodriguez was killed in the 3000 block of East Kings Avenue after he was allegedly shot by another man.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Pedestrians killed in 2 Phoenix crashes just hours apart

PHOENIX - Two pedestrians were killed just hours apart in separate crashes at Phoenix intersections on Friday night, police said. Police said a 71-year-old man was killed while crossing the street near 40th Street and Greenway Road at around 6 p.m. on Dec. 2. A witness told officers that the...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after drive-by shooting at west Phoenix bus stop

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after being shot at west Phoenix bus stop late Thursday night. Phoenix police tell Arizona’s Family that officers were called out just before midnight to 67th Avenue and McDowell. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. At this time investigators believe someone drove by in a car and shot the man. The man, who has only been identified as a 34-year-old, was rushed to the hospital where he later died. Detectives are still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting, and no other information has been released. It’s unclear if police are actively looking for a suspect.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after shooting in north Phoenix home, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man was shot to death in a north Phoenix home Thursday afternoon. Phoenix police responded to a shooting call around 3:30 p.m. in a neighborhood near Cave Creek Road and Union Hills Drive. Officers arrived at the house and found 38-year-old David Chavez with an apparent gunshot. Paramedics said Chavez died from his injuries at the home.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Body set on fire near downtown Phoenix, police investigating

PHOENIX — Arson and homicide detectives are asking the public for help after a man’s body was set on fire in Phoenix Thursday afternoon. Officers in the area saw smoke from a small fire near 9th Avenue and Buchanan Street around 3 p.m. Officers were able to quickly...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

3 dead after fiery car crash in west Phoenix

Phoenix taco truck owner tried to save victims in fiery car crash that killed 3 people. Edgar Ramirez tried to help the victims by using a fire extinguisher and said he gave it everything he had. “I sprayed the vehicle on fire, but there was absolutely no calming that fire down."
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Heavy flooding closes schools, roads in Pinal County

ARIZONA CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Flooding near Arizona City has closed roads and canceled school for elementary students. Pinal County Sheriff’s Office first reported heavy flooding happening near Arizona City on Sunday morning. Deputies have been reportedly responding to disabled vehicles in the area, and officials say they may close roads if conditions worsen throughout the morning and afternoon. The intersection of Sunland Gin and Battaglia is closed along with other streets in the area.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Student reportedly threatens to kill 6th graders at Phoenix school

Paradise Valley school district holds meeting to solve $14 million budget mistake. The budget task force are recommending reducing half as many social emotional learning specialist positions and increasing the average class size by one. Ex-border agent indicted in kidnapping, sex assault of teen girl in Cochise County. Updated: 2...
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Phoenix police arrest suspect in murder of 23-year-old woman

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested a suspect in the death of a 23-year-old woman who was found shot to death last month. Officers were called out to 51st Avenue and McDowell Road on November 26 after a building maintenance person found Monica Alicia Yvette Hernandez, 23, deceased in one of the rooms.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman stabs father to death at Phoenix apartment, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police have arrested a woman accused of stabbing her father to death at a Phoenix apartment complex on Tuesday. Sgt. Robert Scherer says officers got a report of a stabbing just before 5:30 p.m. at an apartment near 29th and Sweetwater avenues, just south of Thunderbird Road. When they arrived, they found 27-year-old Shaqueila Hudson, who said she had stabbed her father, Cory Little, 44, during an argument. Little died at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
