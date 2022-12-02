Lockdowns lifted at 2 Scottsdale schools after reports of person with gun

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pizzeria From Italy Now Open in TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Who Murdered Nick Cordova While He Was on Facetime With His Kids?NikGilbert, AZ
President Biden Visits a Southern State, But Avoids the Southern Border, AgainTom HandyArizona State
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersPeoria, AZ
AZFamily
Teens indicted for murder after 4 people killed in Phoenix street racing crash
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office says a jury has indicted two teenagers in a deadly street crash that killed four people, including a Lyft driver, in July. According to Phoenix police, a teenage boy and teen girl were street racing a stolen, dark-colored car on...
AZFamily
Man dead after argument ends in shooting in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An argument-turned-deadly shooting killed a man on Friday afternoon in north Phoenix. Phoenix police got a call about a shooting that happened Friday near 29th Street and Bell Road. When officers arrived, they found 45-year-old Jorge Rodriguez and another man in the area who said he was involved in the shooting. Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene.
fox10phoenix.com
Scottsdale Police reveal what likely set off school lockdowns after reviewing surveillance footage
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Two Scottsdale schools were in lockdown after someone reported seeing an armed person on one of the campuses, police said on Dec. 2. Days later, police detailed what was learned after an investigation. "It was determined through student interviews and a review of video surveillance footage that...
Six people, including four Scottsdale officers, hit in traffic stop Saturday
Six people, including four Scottsdale police officers, were struck by a car fleeing a traffic stop late Saturday night.
AZFamily
Suspect hospitalized after being shot by officers in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police say officers shot a man reportedly carrying a knife while he approached a vehicle with a driver Saturday morning. Two officers responded to a call, made around 9:36 a.m., about a man allegedly threatening someone with a knife near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road, says Sgt. Brian Bower, Phoenix police spokesperson.
Fight between 2 men turns deadly in Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX — Phoenix police have identified the 45-year-old man who died Friday night after he got into an argument with another man and sustained a fatal gunshot wound. Jorge Aguila Rodriguez was killed in the 3000 block of East Kings Avenue after he was allegedly shot by another man.
fox10phoenix.com
Pedestrians killed in 2 Phoenix crashes just hours apart
PHOENIX - Two pedestrians were killed just hours apart in separate crashes at Phoenix intersections on Friday night, police said. Police said a 71-year-old man was killed while crossing the street near 40th Street and Greenway Road at around 6 p.m. on Dec. 2. A witness told officers that the...
AZFamily
Man dead after drive-by shooting at west Phoenix bus stop
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after being shot at west Phoenix bus stop late Thursday night. Phoenix police tell Arizona’s Family that officers were called out just before midnight to 67th Avenue and McDowell. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. At this time investigators believe someone drove by in a car and shot the man. The man, who has only been identified as a 34-year-old, was rushed to the hospital where he later died. Detectives are still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting, and no other information has been released. It’s unclear if police are actively looking for a suspect.
ABC 15 News
Man arrested after Phoenix PD, DEA find drugs and over 100 caged roosters in residence
A man has been arrested after Phoenix police officers and Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force members found drugs and over 100 caged roosters in his residence. A search warrant was being served at a residence near 19th Avenue and Broadway Road for drug-related crimes. Unspecified drugs were found, as well...
Three dead, two hurt after car catches fire in west Phoenix crash
Three people are dead and two others are hurt after a car caught fire in a crash near 59th Avenue and Thomas Road.
KTAR.com
Fry’s worker in Mesa accused of stabbing employee after feeling ‘disrespected’
PHOENIX — A man was arrested in Mesa after he allegedly stabbed a grocery store coworker he felt disrespected him last month, authorities said. Henry Mcleod, 37, was arrested and booked into Fourth Avenue Jail on multiple charges of aggravated assault, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
AZFamily
Man dead after shooting in north Phoenix home, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man was shot to death in a north Phoenix home Thursday afternoon. Phoenix police responded to a shooting call around 3:30 p.m. in a neighborhood near Cave Creek Road and Union Hills Drive. Officers arrived at the house and found 38-year-old David Chavez with an apparent gunshot. Paramedics said Chavez died from his injuries at the home.
ABC 15 News
Body set on fire near downtown Phoenix, police investigating
PHOENIX — Arson and homicide detectives are asking the public for help after a man’s body was set on fire in Phoenix Thursday afternoon. Officers in the area saw smoke from a small fire near 9th Avenue and Buchanan Street around 3 p.m. Officers were able to quickly...
AZFamily
3 dead after fiery car crash in west Phoenix
Phoenix taco truck owner tried to save victims in fiery car crash that killed 3 people. Edgar Ramirez tried to help the victims by using a fire extinguisher and said he gave it everything he had. “I sprayed the vehicle on fire, but there was absolutely no calming that fire down."
ABC 15 News
Police investigating shooting death at home near Cave Creek Road and Union Hills Drive
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after a man was found dead in his home Thursday afternoon. Officers were called to investigate the scene near Cave Creek Road and Union Hills Drive around 3:30 p.m. At the home, 38-year-old David Sepulveda Chavez suffered an apparent gunshot wound. He died...
KOLD-TV
Heavy flooding closes schools, roads in Pinal County
ARIZONA CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Flooding near Arizona City has closed roads and canceled school for elementary students. Pinal County Sheriff’s Office first reported heavy flooding happening near Arizona City on Sunday morning. Deputies have been reportedly responding to disabled vehicles in the area, and officials say they may close roads if conditions worsen throughout the morning and afternoon. The intersection of Sunland Gin and Battaglia is closed along with other streets in the area.
AZFamily
Student reportedly threatens to kill 6th graders at Phoenix school
Paradise Valley school district holds meeting to solve $14 million budget mistake. The budget task force are recommending reducing half as many social emotional learning specialist positions and increasing the average class size by one. Ex-border agent indicted in kidnapping, sex assault of teen girl in Cochise County. Updated: 2...
12news.com
Phoenix police arrest suspect in murder of 23-year-old woman
PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested a suspect in the death of a 23-year-old woman who was found shot to death last month. Officers were called out to 51st Avenue and McDowell Road on November 26 after a building maintenance person found Monica Alicia Yvette Hernandez, 23, deceased in one of the rooms.
AZFamily
Phoenix taco truck owner tried to save victims in fiery car crash that killed 3 people
The streets are part of the “Cool Pavement” pilot program, which adds a thin grey coating as a solution for the heat. On Saturday, a record daily rainfall was recovered at Phoenix Sky Harbor with 0.76″ of rain. The old record was 0.69″ recorded in 1908.
AZFamily
Woman stabs father to death at Phoenix apartment, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police have arrested a woman accused of stabbing her father to death at a Phoenix apartment complex on Tuesday. Sgt. Robert Scherer says officers got a report of a stabbing just before 5:30 p.m. at an apartment near 29th and Sweetwater avenues, just south of Thunderbird Road. When they arrived, they found 27-year-old Shaqueila Hudson, who said she had stabbed her father, Cory Little, 44, during an argument. Little died at the scene.
KGUN 9 Tucson News
