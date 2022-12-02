Read full article on original website
Kim Kardashian Enters Her Villian Era in Tiny Crop Top and Honey Blonde Hair
Now that her divorce with Ye is finalized, Kim Kardashian is taking no prisoners. The reality TV star is hard launching her villian era as the mogul flaunted her enviable figure all weekend long at Art Basel Miami. After wearing a barely there bandeau, Kardashian showed off her tiny waist...
Elon Musk Responds to Ye Calling Him a "Half-Chinese Genetic Hybrid"
Following Kanye West‘s second ban from Twitter, the controversial rapper took to another social media platform to share his unhinged thoughts about billionaire Elon Musk. Sharing (or, oversharing rather) on Instagram, West began “Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half Chinese? Have you ever seen his pics as a child?” The rapper continued, “Take a Chinese genius and mate them with a South African super model, and we have an Elon. I say an Elon because they probably made 10 to 30 Elon’s and he’s the first genetic hybrid that stuck …”
Khloé Kardashian Takes Miami by Storm With a Honey Wheat Barbie Half-Up
Like her sister Kim Kardashian, Khloé has undergone a honey wheat blonde hair transformation and it’s giving early ’00s all over again — but in the most updated way. Spotted at Art Basel Miami, Khlo sports a half-up half-down hairstyle in the most flattering shade of mid-brown blonde. Taking to Instagram with the caption, “Miami is always a good idea.” Her hair moment mirrors the same sentiment. The look was crafted by master stylist Chris Appleton, who served the star with the most voluminous and bounciest body waves we’ve ever seen for her. Khloé’s hair moment is ultra-fem, so to add a bit of contrast to the hair, she opted for a black bodysuit and faded black denim jeans with oversized hoops and an XXL manicure.
Kim Kardashian Gets Restraining Order Against "Telepathic" Stalker
Kim Kardashian has taken legal action against her latest stalker, only this time, it appears that the man in question insisted that he and the reality star had communicated “telepathically.”. Kardashian told the court that he’d showed up to her home a number of times in August and claimed...
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
After Stealing Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian Shares Her Best Advice for Dating Men Like Him
Almost one year after Khloé Kardashian‘s then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson fathered another woman’s child, Kardashian kept it on brand with another piece of cryptic advice on love. Unfortunately, social media doesn’t seem to think she’s the best source. “Advice of the day: You can’t make someone...
You Can Now Get Your Kanye West Tattoos Removed for Free
That’s right, former fans of Kanye West can officially get their Ye-inspired tattoos removed for free, thanks to London-based tattoo removal studio, NAAMA. The company announced its free removal service back in November, but it’s since gained a great deal of popularity as the controversial rapper continues to share antisemitic comments and racist remarks through social media.
ABC's 'GMA3' Co-Anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Are Taken Off the Air
ABC‘s Good Morning America co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have officially been taken off the air as a result of their relationship being a “distraction.”. Last week, photos of Robach and Holmes on a secret getaway went viral online. Their affair caused an uproar on social media and apparently at the GMA3 office.
Little Simz Announces New Album, 'No Thank You'
London-based rapper Little Simz took to Instagram to share an update on her music career, announcing that she’ll soon be blessing fans with a brand new album. Titled No Thank You, the album announcement came complete with a cryptic visual which featured the words “Emotion is energy in motion. Honor your truth and feelings. Eradicate fear. Boundaries are important.” It appears that for the new record, Simz isn’t trying to please anyone other than herself and wants to highlight the importance of setting boundaries and taking care of yourself.
'Monster: Dahmer' Becomes the Third Netflix Show to Surpass 1 Billion Hours Viewed
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has reached a major Netflix milestone. The series, starring Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer, has become the third Netflix show to cross one billion hours viewed since its release on September 21, reaching this achievement by the 60-day mark. The two other shows to previously...
Rachel Marsden: Musk’s anti-censorship makes him enemy number one
Nothing that Elon Musk is doing in the wake of his takeover of Twitter should be considered controversial. The fact that the world’s richest person and self-described “free speech absolutist” is currently taking endless flack for attempting to limit online censorship and gatekeeping in the interests of widening public debate is a testament to the fact that the prominent social media platform had become a gatekeeper for the Western establishment status quo and the primarily left-leaning ideals that they relentlessly champion. “The Twitter Files on...
Jenna Ortega Had COVID-19 While Filming the Iconic 'Wednesday' Dance Scene
Believe it or not, Jenna Ortega‘s dance scene in Netflix‘s Wednesday almost could have looked super different. The actor revealed she had COVID-19 while filming the iconic sequence, which altered her performance. Ortega elaborated on the process. “I choreographed that myself!” she told NME in a recent interview....
Cardi B Says She Was Paid $1M USD to Perform at Art Basel Miami
In a now-deleted tweet, Cardi B shared that she was paid $1 million USD to perform a 35-minute set at Art Basel Miami. The rapper took to Twitter to say she was invited to the weekend-long event, which took place from December 2 to 4 throughout the city. “I got paid 1 million dollars to perform at this elite bankers’ event,” she wrote, further noting that the event was “for 400 people and only for 35 minutes.” She concluded her message, “THINK ABOUT THAT WHEN YOU TYPE ABOUT THIS GRAMMY WINNER.”
Keke Palmer Is Going To Be a Mom
Keke Palmer has shared some big news with the world — that she’s a mom-to-be. The actor hosted Saturday Night Live for the very first time this weekend, taking the stage in an all-brown set featuring a long jacket, trousers and a cropped top. “There’s some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying’Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’” Palmer said during her monologue, proceeding to break the news: “I wanna set the record straight — I am!”
Florence Pugh Shows Us How to Confidently Rock a ‘60s Flipped Bob
Florence Pugh is one of the UK girlies that knows her stuff when it comes to hair and makeup. Her red carpet style wins her all ten’s across the board and her latest flipped retro bob cements our sentiments. Spotted at the 2022 British Independent Film Awards, pugh gave...
BLACKPINK Is 'TIME's 2022 Entertainer of the Year
TIME has selected the global K-pop act BLACKPINK as 2022’s Entertainer of the Year. Comprised of members Jennie, Lisa, Rosé and Jisoo, the South Korean pop group, managed by YG Entertainment, has taken the world by storm since their debut in 2016. They released their anticipated second studio album BORN PINK back in September this year, breaking records as the best-selling album by a Korean girl group with over 2 million in album sales. The quartet is now one of the biggest K-pop girl groups in the world with 83 million subscribers on YouTube while simultaneously focusing on their individual activities, with Jennie, Lisa and Rosé having released solo tracks and Jisoo starred in the K-drama Snowdrop.
Meet Lace Charms, the Bling Your Sneakers Deserve
Sneaker embellishments are a key trend we’ve spotlighted in the footwear world, amidst an uptick in lace locks and charms adorning footwear favorites from Nike to Adidas. Luckily, LA-based brand Lace Charms has you covered offering a range of lace tips, sneaker chains and shoelaces. On the heels of...
