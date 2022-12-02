On Monday, December 5, Mayor Rosalynn Bliss will be in the GRTV studio for the December episode of City Connection. Mayor Bliss will be joined by David Marquardt, the Director of GR Parks and Recreation. Starla McDermott, the Executive Director of the Grand Rapids Community Media Center, will be hosting the show. Possible discussion topics include:

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO