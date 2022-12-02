ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Moving day sees new leaders at 2022 Golfweek Senior Tournament of Champions

By Brayden Conover
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rzv0v_0jVGQRbm00
(Courtesy of PGA National/Evan Schiller)

Moving day commenced Thursday at PGA National.

Top senior amateur players from across the country made their move towards claiming a crown at the 2022 Golfweek Senior Tournament of Champions.

After sleeping on the solo lead following an opening 1 under 71, Andy Hydorn is joined atop the senior division leaderboard by Ken Kinkopf. The duo is trending in opposite directions as Hydorn fell four shots off the pace he set Thursday. Kinkopf is playing steady with back-to-back rounds of 73.

The pair lead the senior division by two shots. Greg Goode rounds out the podium at 4 over with a trio of golfers in the wings at 5 over.

Following up an impressive opening round, super senior Steve Humphrey looks to put a bow on a near-perfect tournament in Friday’s final round. The Ocala, Florida, native continues to extend his lead over not just the super senior field, but the entire tournament.

Humphrey doubled down with a pair of 70s to open the tournament and a 14-shot lead in the super senior division. With 11 birdies on the week, it won’t be a matter of if Humphrey will take home the super senior crown, but by how many.

More theater will be had in the legend and super legend age divisions with both still yet to be settled. Legend Joseph Gilmore slid past Round 1 leader Don Donatoni with rounds of 72 and 75. At 3 over for the week, he commands a five-shot lead over Donatoni. Sam Robinson and John Osborne are tied for third at 10 over par.

Super legend Frank Polizzi will have plenty in pursuit come Friday’s final round. At 11 over, Polizzi holds onto a one-stroke lead with Jim DuBois and first-round co-leader Joel Hirsch lurking at 12 over.

Four champions will be crowned with player of the year points doled out to all finishers.

If you think you have what it takes to challenge some of the best senior amateur golfers on the best courses around the country and even the globe, check out the 2023 Golfweek amateur schedule here. The race for the 2023 Golfweek Player of the Year is right around the corner.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The College Football Playoff field is set, and the committee got it right

No more games. No more discussions. The 2022 College Football Playoff field has been selected with No. 1 Georgia squaring off against No. 4 Ohio State and No. 2 Michigan facing No. 3 TCU. There was more drama than honestly there should have been — thanks to USC and TCU losing their respective conference championship games — but the committee ultimately got it right.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Several Ducks were honored with postseason Pac-12 awards

The Pac-12 announced its postseason awards and the Oregon Ducks football team is well represented. Oregon’s offensive line had two all-conference first-team performers and the Duck secondary had one representative. Besides the first team, the second team and honorable mentions were full of Ducks. One thing is for sure though. The quarterback position was a beast. Oregon’s Bo Nix received just an honorable mention after the season he had. But it would be tough to argue that Nix was snubbed. That’s how good the Pac-12 quarterbacks were this season in 2022. USC’s Caleb Williams (first team) and Washington Michael Penix, Jr. (second team)...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

183K+
Followers
239K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy