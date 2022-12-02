Tampa Police Chief uses badge to avoid traffic violation

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa police chief has asked for a disciplinary review of herself after she was caught on camera using her position to get out of driving a golf cart without a license plate.

Chief of Police Mary O’Connor and her spouse were captured on the body camera of a Pinellas County Sheriff’d deputy. The two were riding a golf cart without a license plate in a residential area on November 12th.

While talking with the deputy, O’Connor can be seen grabbing her badge and showing it to the deputy. Moments later, she and her spouse would be sent on their way.

“In hindsight, I realize how my handling of this matter could be viewed as inappropriate, but that was certainly not my intent,” Chief O’Connor said in a statement. “I knew my conversation was on video, and my motive was not to put the deputy in an uncomfortable position. I have personally called the Pinellas County Sheriff offering to pay for any potential citation.”

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor also responded to the apparent abuse of power.

“We hold everyone accountable, no matter their position, and this behavior was unacceptable,” said Mayor Castor. “Chief O’Connor will go through the due process and face appropriate discipline.”

O’Connor was appointed Chief of Police in February 2022.