LIMA, OH (WLIO) - We want to thank everyone that stopped by the Allentown Rd. Walmart and donated to Truckload of Toys. Because of your donations, we collected hundreds of toys that are going to help the Salvation Army give some area kids a better Christmas. But if you would like to still donate to the Toys for Tots campaign, the drop-off boxes around the area will be picked up the week of December 12th. Last year, the Salvation Army gave presents to 1,500 children, and with everyone's help, we can make sure everyone has presents under the tree this year. So, thanks again to Walmart and Kewpee Hamburgers for the coupons to help make our day a success.

2 DAYS AGO