Read full article on original website
Related
dayton.com
Local Springfield dance show now an arts-based nonprofit
A local dance show is now an arts-based charitable nonprofit. Dance Stomp Shake is a cultural event held during Black History Month at Wittenberg University that is both a showcase and competition with cash prizes. The dance show has been held two times over the last few years since 2019....
Bellefontaine Examiner
Winter Warm Up returns Dec. 10
The 19th annual Winter Warm Up is slated for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Logan County Fairgrounds. Enter at the Main Street gate and follow the signs. Participants can shop for clothing, household items and more at no charge. Ahead of the event, donations of...
Over $10K in toys donated to Montgomery County Children Services
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – More than $10K worth of toys were donated to Montgomery County Children Services on Sunday. Over forty clubs came together across the state of Ohio to give back to the community for the holiday season. Members of the Ohio State Coalition of Clubs delivered gifts to children of Montgomery County on […]
hometownstations.com
Thank you for helping make the Truckload of Toys a success
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - We want to thank everyone that stopped by the Allentown Rd. Walmart and donated to Truckload of Toys. Because of your donations, we collected hundreds of toys that are going to help the Salvation Army give some area kids a better Christmas. But if you would like to still donate to the Toys for Tots campaign, the drop-off boxes around the area will be picked up the week of December 12th. Last year, the Salvation Army gave presents to 1,500 children, and with everyone's help, we can make sure everyone has presents under the tree this year. So, thanks again to Walmart and Kewpee Hamburgers for the coupons to help make our day a success.
dayton.com
New entertainment center with mini-golf, bowling, self-pour taps, more coming to Beavercreek
A one-of-a-kind entertainment center is coming to Beavercreek across from The Greene Town Center. On Par Entertainment will be located in the space that previously housed FITWORKS along with the vacant space next to it in the Greene Crossing shopping center on Indian Ripple Road. “I’m trying to come up...
dayton.com
Christy’s Catering closing in Huber Heights: ‘We really enjoyed what we did’
The owners of Christy’s Catering in Huber Heights is closing its doors at the end of the month after nearly 23 years in business. Mike Ivory, who owns the catering business with his wife, Joanne, said they are ready to retire. “We have been able to enjoy many, many...
peakofohio.com
City Christmas and Hometown Parade draws huge crowd
The Bellefontaine City Christmas and annual Hometown Christmas Parade brought a big crowd to downtown Bellefontaine Friday. Families strolled through downtown Bellefontaine and enjoyed several activities on the city streets. The event was put on by the Downtown Business Partnership’s First Fridays and the Bellefontaine Grace Church. Before and...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Lima Ohio
Founded in 1831, the seat of power in Allen County, Lima in Ohio was named after Peru’s capital city. Ohio’s Lima has a population of less than 40,000, making it one of the state’s smaller cities, however, its history as a locomotive and tank manufacturing hub and proximity to Findlay means that there’s more than meets the eye in this small West-Central Ohio city.
hometownstations.com
Lima City Council looking to vote on pandemic bonuses for certain city employees
Lima, OH (WLIO) - Lima City Council are expected to vote if certain city employees will be able to receive a one-time discretionary bonus for doing essential work during the pandemic. Last week, council met to clarify some language in the ordnance in which employees would be able to get the $1,000 bonus. According to city officials under the requirements that have been set, there are approximately between 250 and 300 employees that would qualify for the bonus. The total amount will not exceed $420,000.
Urbana Citizen
Ribbon-cutting at Dunkin’
The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 29 for the grand opening of Dunkin’ Donuts, which is located at 1020 Scioto St. in Urbana and offers an entryway from both U.S. Highway 36 and State route 29. Stop by between the hours of 5 a.m.- 9 p.m. for your next coffee break. Pictured left to right are Karen Holly, Polly Trenor, Carolyn Dalton, Jenny White, Tayler Bailey, Gary Weaver, Krista Huff, Amy Jumper, Daniel Coles, Beth McCain, Chris Phelps, Rich Ebert, Nancy Martin, Doug Crabill, Ty Henderson, Karen Cook, Sara Neer and Rachel Casey.
Troy Fire Station 11 opens its doors to the public for a today-only tour
TROY — The Troy Fire Department welcomes the public to its new Fire Station 11 Sunday afternoon. The department will be hosting an open house for the newly unveiled station on December 4th, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Officials from the city and the fire department will speak...
Brothers buying Christmas gifts for kids in foster care, taking donations
The Holden brothers, founders of Fostering Ohio, are collecting monetary donations to buy Christmas gifts for children in foster care. Their goal is $10,000 to help more children and group homes this year than ever before.
peakofohio.com
Oldiges ready to takeover Board of DD January 1st
The Logan County Board of Developmental Disabilities (LCBDD) met on December 1, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. This board meeting marked a milestone: After 11 years as the Superintendent and 28 years in the field, Saul Bauer celebrated his last board meeting as Superintendent. As previously reported, Mr. Bauer will be retiring as Superintendent on December 31, 2022, and Mrs. Krista Oldiges will step in as Executive Director. Mrs. Oldiges participated in the meetings and will take over as the Executive Director and future LCBDD Superintendent on January 1, 2023.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Ohio this week
A popular restaurant chain that rose to fame in recent years over its juicy chicken sandwiches, waffle fries, and creamy shakes has just opened another new location in Ohio this week. Read on to learn more.
Crews respond to house fire in Champaign County
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews responded on Sunday to the scene of a house fire in Urbana. According to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were dispatched to the 700 block of South Main Street in Urbana on a report of a house fire at 11 a.m. 2 NEWS is working to learn if […]
Greenville building deemed ‘total loss’ after fire
According to police dispatch, the call for the fire on Central Avenue came in at 5:50 p.m. on Sunday.
Several fire departments on scene of house fire in Darke County
VERSAILLES — Several fire departments are on scene of a house fire in Versailles Monday afternoon, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. The fire was reportedly fully involved, according to initial scanner traffic. >>Metal scrapping business considered ‘total loss’ after fire in Greenville. Firefighters were...
David Trinko: The magic of Lima’s talking tree
You’d think after 50 years, people would stop asking Ms. Evergreen such an obvious question at Lima’s annual Christmas Tree Festival. “Where are you? Where are you?” a little boy from the Learning Tree Child Care Center asks, looking directly at the Douglas fir tree taken from the Johnny Appleseed Metroparks District.
Metal Scrapping business considered ‘total loss’ after fire in Greenville
GREENVILLE — A metal scrapping business in Greenville is considered a, “total loss” after a fire Sunday night. Several fire crews responded to reports of a metal scrapping business that caught fire at the 300 block of Central Avenue around 5:52 p.m. The owner of the business...
countynewsonline.org
Two new dogs are available for adoption at the Darke County Animal Shelter
The Darke County Animal Shelter has two new dogs for adoption. They got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and are heartworm negative, dewormed and microchipped. The Shelter’s adoption fees are $90 cash/check. Their visiting hours are Monday-Friday 8am-11:45 am and 1 pm-4pm. Saturday 9am-11:30 am. The Shelter is located at...
Comments / 0