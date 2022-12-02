Why this Lakeview Academy teacher received a statewide award

Lakeview Academy teacher Elzabeth Davis was recently named lower school Teacher of the Year of the Georgia Independent School Association at a statewide award ceremony. (Photo provided by Lakeview Academy)

A second-grade teacher at Lakeview Academy was named the Georgia Independent School Association lower school Teacher of the Year at a recent statewide awards ceremony.

Elizabeth Davis beat out 160 K-5 teachers from GISA schools, according to a news release Thursday from Lakeview spokeswoman Sondra Berry. GISA is a non-profit association of private, independent and parochial schools throughout Georgia.

“Being named the Georgia Independent School Teacher of the Year is the most incredible honor,” Davis said. “It is such a privilege to be a part of the Lakeview Academy family, and I am so thankful that I work with such an incredible team of people who put the needs of our students first. It is such an honor to represent our school as the GISA Teacher of the Year.”

Nominees were required to submit an essay on the topic, “What Teaching Means to Me,” and finalists participated in an interview with the GISA executive panel.

For Davis, education is about much more than teaching to the test.

“Teaching is an opportunity to make a student feel special, valued and successful,” she said. “I firmly believe that behind every successful child is a team of people who are working to build that child up emotionally, socially and academically. My goal when I enter my classroom is to make learning exciting and engaging. I want my students to go home each day eager to share what they are learning in the classroom. I want them to go home knowing that their teacher is proud of them and the growth that they are making daily.”

Davis joined the Gainesville private school in 2017 after teaching for twelve years in Lumpkin County. During that time, she worked in surrounding counties providing professional development on grading and reporting. She earned her B.S. in Early Childhood Education and Special Education with an endorsement for the teaching of reading from the University of North Georgia and M.Ed. in Early Childhood Education and Gifted Education.

“Elizabeth has an energy that is contagious with the teachers around her,” said Lakeview Head of School John Simpson. “She also influences her students to learn in a fun, loving environment that allows students to stretch to reach their goals. We are proud of Elizabeth’s achievement as it is well deserved.”