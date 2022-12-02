Read full article on original website
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mothercreteGreenville, SC
Family Hits Wall Of Silence In Son's ShootingStill UnsolvedSpartanburg, SC
Homeschool mom of 8 on parenting: "Seeing love multiplied"Amy ChristieGreenville, SC
3 Great Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
FOX Carolina
City council approves third-party investigation of Gaffney Police ‘personnel matter’
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - City council members voted for an independent investigator to review a matter involving the Gaffney Police Department after a recommendation made by leaders last week. A “police department personnel matter” was on the Nov. 28 meeting agenda of the Gaffney police committee. Details about the...
Spartanburg School District 3 names a new superintendent
Spartanburg School District 3's board of trustees has chosen a new superintendent for the district.
Pickens Co. council votes on the future of Highway 11
Pickens County Council members made a decision about the fate of Highway 11 that runs through its county on Monday night.
WLOS.com
Buncombe Waste Pro customers to pay more for trash pickup -- and maybe recycling, too
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Waste collection is set to get more expensive for thousands of people in unincorporated Buncombe County, and a fee increase for recycling services could be coming, too. On Monday, Dec. 5, the North Carolina Regional Vice President of Waste Pro, Chip Gingle, spoke to...
WYFF4.com
Greenville power providers share new precautions after North Carolina power outages
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Monday afternoon, 36,000 people were still without power after law enforcement said someone targeted and broke into two North Carolina electrical substations Saturday and shot at equipment. According to a Duke Energy spokesperson, the shots at both substations in Moore County appeared to target specific...
FOX Carolina
Pickens County Council passes Highway 11 ordinance
gsabusiness.com
Manufacturer to expand in Simpsonville with $5M investment, create over 150 jobs
Essential Cabinetry Group is expanding its operations in Greenville County. The company’s $4.75 million investment in Simpsonville will create 156 new jobs, according to a news release from the South Carolina governor’s office. Located at 2838 Grandview Drive, Essential Cabinetry Group is expanding its existing facility in Simpsonville,...
Mountain Xpress
Letter: New plant is leading us in wrong direction
On Nov. 16, Pratt & Whitney had a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the beginning of its administrative occupancy of its new plant. Production is expected to begin in the spring. In its press release about the event, P&W happily stated that it has met or exceeded its own goals for...
greenvillejournal.com
Spinx founder Stewart Spinks receives Order of the Palmetto
Stewart Spinks, founder of the Spinx Company, received the Order of the Palmetto on Friday, Dec. 2 at Fluor Field in a surprise announcement during the company’s 50th anniversary celebration. Presented by Gov. Henry McMaster, the award is the state’s highest civilian honor and recognizes individuals who have served...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Clemson professor Drew Lanham: the "genius" in his MacArthur Foundation grant is freedom to "do me"
Edgefield native Drew Lanham wasn’t entirely sure what the phone call from Chicago was about. And, after he heard what the person on the phone had to say, he wasn’t altogether sure he believed the news: Drew had just won a MacArthur Fellowship, commonly known as the “genius grant.”
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville County Schools adds 2022 class to its hall of fame
Dr. Collis Barksdale, Carolina High School class of 1986. Chandra Dillard, Greenville High School class of 1983. Jennifer Mills Grabosky, J.L. Mann High School class of 1980. Vice Adm. Michael Vitale, U.S. Navy, J.L. Mann High School class of 1973. Jeff Brabham, Woodmont High School. Travis Perry, Greer High School.
FOX Carolina
Prisma Health announces passing of facility dog who made “incredible impact”
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Prisma Health announced that Vivi, one of the eight facility dogs at Prisma Health, passed away in the early morning of December 4, 2022. Officials said Vivi passed away following a battle with cancer. She was diagnosed with lymphoma on September 20, 2022, just after celebrating her 8th birthday.
Wreaths Across America truck arrives Dec. 9 in Greenwood
The first WAA truck in Greenwood arrived last year at Edgewood Cemetery. This year’s delivery is scheduled for 10 a.m. Dec. 9.Photo byK. Lea PetitThe wreaths are coming!. The Mount Ariel Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution invites the public to greet the truck carrying the official wreaths from Wreaths Across America on Friday, Dec. 9, in the parking lot of NewSpring Greenwood, located at 1306 72 Bypass NE.
Road closures, parking changes coming as part of Dickens of a Christmas preps
The streets of downtown Spartanburg will be filled with over 80 vendors, horse-drawn carriages, live music and for the first time, a Ferris wheel.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A Polk County high school teacher, charged with taking indecent liberties with a student, is no longer employed with the school system. John Brian Taylor had been on administrative leave since his arrest on November 15. The Polk County School Superintendent says Taylor has also surrendered his teaching license and is no longer eligible to be an educator in North Carolina.
FOX Carolina
Company expands Greenville Co. operations, creating 150+ new jobs
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A cabinetry company in Greenville County is growing. Essential Cabinetry Group on Grandview Drive is investing $4.75 million in expanding its Simpsonville facility. The company manufactures built-to-order cabinets and says the expansion will increase production to 150,000 cabinets each year. The expansion, which is scheduled...
YAHOO!
No shortage of jobs of all types in Upstate heading into the new year
High-paying jobs that require more than a high school education will continue to be in high demand in South Carolina and the Upstate through 2023 and beyond, employment experts say. Even jobs that don't require extensive training or education – such as restaurant cooks, bartenders, cashiers, manual laborers and customer...
NCSD changes under new superintendent
NEWBERRY – During Alvin Pressley first full year serving as superintendent in Newberry County, he has brought positive changes to the di
Spartanburg Regional History Museum to close
The Spartanburg Regional History Museum, located at the Chapman Cultural Center, will close this month, according to David Wood, CEO of the Spartanburg Historical Society.
