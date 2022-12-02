ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inman, SC

FOX Carolina

Pickens County Council passes Highway 11 ordinance

City council approves third-party investigation of Gaffney Police ‘personnel matter’. City council members voted for an independent investigator to review a matter involving the Gaffney Police Department after a recommendation made by leaders last week. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is searching for Akeema...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
gsabusiness.com

Manufacturer to expand in Simpsonville with $5M investment, create over 150 jobs

Essential Cabinetry Group is expanding its operations in Greenville County. The company’s $4.75 million investment in Simpsonville will create 156 new jobs, according to a news release from the South Carolina governor’s office. Located at 2838 Grandview Drive, Essential Cabinetry Group is expanding its existing facility in Simpsonville,...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
Mountain Xpress

Letter: New plant is leading us in wrong direction

On Nov. 16, Pratt & Whitney had a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the beginning of its administrative occupancy of its new plant. Production is expected to begin in the spring. In its press release about the event, P&W happily stated that it has met or exceeded its own goals for...
ASHEVILLE, NC
greenvillejournal.com

Spinx founder Stewart Spinks receives Order of the Palmetto

Stewart Spinks, founder of the Spinx Company, received the Order of the Palmetto on Friday, Dec. 2 at Fluor Field in a surprise announcement during the company’s 50th anniversary celebration. Presented by Gov. Henry McMaster, the award is the state’s highest civilian honor and recognizes individuals who have served...
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Greenville County Schools adds 2022 class to its hall of fame

Dr. Collis Barksdale, Carolina High School class of 1986. Chandra Dillard, Greenville High School class of 1983. Jennifer Mills Grabosky, J.L. Mann High School class of 1980. Vice Adm. Michael Vitale, U.S. Navy, J.L. Mann High School class of 1973. Jeff Brabham, Woodmont High School. Travis Perry, Greer High School.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
K. Lea Petit

Wreaths Across America truck arrives Dec. 9 in Greenwood

The first WAA truck in Greenwood arrived last year at Edgewood Cemetery. This year’s delivery is scheduled for 10 a.m. Dec. 9.Photo byK. Lea PetitThe wreaths are coming!. The Mount Ariel Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution invites the public to greet the truck carrying the official wreaths from Wreaths Across America on Friday, Dec. 9, in the parking lot of NewSpring Greenwood, located at 1306 72 Bypass NE.
GREENWOOD, SC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — A Polk County high school teacher, charged with taking indecent liberties with a student, is no longer employed with the school system. John Brian Taylor had been on administrative leave since his arrest on November 15. The Polk County School Superintendent says Taylor has also surrendered his teaching license and is no longer eligible to be an educator in North Carolina.
POLK COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

