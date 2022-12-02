Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pizzeria From Italy Now Open in TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
President Biden Visits a Southern State, But Avoids the Southern Border, AgainTom HandyArizona State
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersPeoria, AZ
Illuminating things are happening at Schnepf Farms this holiday seasonTimothy RawlesQueen Creek, AZ
Related
fabulousarizona.com
Restaurant of the Week: Belly Gilbert
After finding success at its Melrose location in Downtown Phoenix for the last two years, Belly Kitchen & Bar has opened a second outpost at Epicenter at Agritopia in Gilbert. The stylish spot serves up Japanese, Vietnamese and Thai dishes, alongside picture-worthy cocktails. Belly Gilbert, from Instrumental Hospitality Group, marks...
fabulousarizona.com
How to Throw the Ultimate Party at Anoche Cantina and Six40rty
Whether for a birthday or bachelorette party, a holiday hang or to impress family and friends in town for the Super Bowl or WM Phoenix Open, Anoche Cantina and Six40rty are prime for private events in Tempe year-round. Anoche Cantina offers its guests a sexy ambience, complemented with state-of-the-art sound...
fabulousarizona.com
Holiday Specials at AWAY Spa
Now through January, AWAY Spa guests can enjoy holiday specials with treatments ranging from a pepperminty pedicure to a detox body wrap. And a little something special for the season–every booked holiday deal receives a free cocktail. Just in time for family photos, holiday parties and winding down during...
KTAR.com
21st Tamale Festival holiday event returns to Mesa after pandemic-caused hiatus
PHOENIX — The annual Tamale Festival returns to the Valley this weekend for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The holiday event with a tamale contest, food tasting, music, dancing and free toys will commence Saturday and Sunday at the Mesa Convention Center. The contest...
This Arizona City Was Just Named One Of The Best Cities In The WORLD!
The World's Best Cities list is here.
Do You Love Breakfast? This Is The Perfect Arizona City For You
Lawn Love compiled a list of the best breakfast restaurants in the United States.
fabulousarizona.com
Q&A: Mikey Rudman of Phoenix’s Tommy Camper Vans
Mikey Rudman founded Tommy Camper Vans in Phoenix three years ago. Now, it is the one-stop shop for camper vans in the Valley, and Rudman has since only added to his #vanlife empire. Read to see what the new year holds for Rudman and Tommy Camper Vans. What inspired you...
phoenixwithkids.net
Pratt Brothers Christmas Holiday Spectacular
Pratt Brothers Christmas Holiday Spectacular. Once upon a time (2015) two Arizona brothers turned their home into a gingerbread house. Each year they added more and more. Their display included hundreds of thousands of lights and even pyrotechnics!! One year they added a train to ride through the sweet street. Then in 2022 they moved this immersive display to Bell Bank Ball Park and created the most magical display of all time.
thefoothillsfocus.com
Women expand Etsy-like marketplace to Anthem
Erica Jerido and Jacqueline Thomas’ mission of supporting and connecting local businesses with the community has expanded to Anthem. Retail Therapy AZ opened Thanksgiving weekend in the Outlets at Anthem next to Calvin Klein, joining its location in Historic Downtown Glendale. “It came about very quickly,” said Jerido, a...
luxury-houses.net
Listed For $6.495 Million, This Dazzling Fully Renovated Home in Paradise Valley Includes The Striking Camelback Mountain Views
6443 E Malcomb Drive Home in Paradise Valley, Arizona for Sale. 6443 E Malcomb Drive, Paradise Valley, Arizona offers the ultimate quality of living with a total renovation, fully-furnished and modern furniture with panoramic views of the majestic Camelback Mountain Views. This Home in Paradise Valley offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 6,405 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6443 E Malcomb Drive, please contact Christopher V Karas (phone: 602 919 6511) at Launch Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
citysuntimes.com
Scottsdale-based luxury accessories brand launches Arizona-inspired handbag
For residents and travelers alike looking to be reminded of the heart, soul and grandeur for which Arizona is known, Soul Carrier, a Scottsdale-based luxury accessories brand, has launched a chic new variation of the best-selling clutch handbag paying homage to the Grand Canyon State. Available at some of Arizona’s...
KTAR.com
Tempe Marketplace plans to add 5 tenants
PHOENIX – Tempe Marketplace plans to add five tenants to its roster of more than 100 retailers and restaurants. The 1.3 million-square-foot retail establishment, located at the Loop 101 and 202 crossroad in Tempe, will welcome Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria, Primp & Blow, The Vitamin Shoppe, Lumberjaxes Axe Throwing and Enclave Salon Suites in the coming months.
themesatribune.com
Mesa couple in ‘Light Fight’ of their lives
It started with a single strand of Christmas lights 24 years ago, and now a Mesa couple’s holiday spirit will shine extra bright this year. Tomorrow, Dec. 5, Mesa natives Michael and Shelley Pelky will appear on season 10 of ABC’s hit decorating competition series “The Great Christmas Light Fight,” competing against three other families from across the country that have festooned their houses with holiday lights displays.
This Is The Best Christmas Light Display In Arizona
Travel + Leisure rounded up a list of the best Christmas lights displays in each state.
fox10phoenix.com
A look back at Chandler's Tumbleweed Christmas Tree, a 66-year-old tradition
CHANDLER, Ariz. - The city of Chandler's annual Tumbleweed Christmas Tree Lighting will kick off on Dec. 3, a tradition that has lasted for 66 years. Standing at over 30 feet tall, it's hard to miss in downtown Chandler - a white, glistening tree adorned with strings of lights. But...
roselawgroupreporter.com
West Valley resort could be first of its kind in Arizona
Once built out, guests at the new $1 billion VAI Resort in Glendale will have the option to watch a concert while they dine from an eighth floor steakhouse in the hotel, from their own room or while attending a private party on a hotel balcony. If they’re not one...
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in Arizona
A popular discount retail chain is opening another new store location in Arizona this week. Read on to learn more about their grand opening event this weekend. If you've been looking for another place to find furniture, holiday gifts, home decor, pet supplies, and more at discounted prices, you may be excited to learn that Big Lots is opening another new store location in Arizona this week.
phgmag.com
A Scottsdale Retiree’s Xeriscaped Garden is a Testament to Time and Tenacity
Scottsdale retiree Paul Folk’s xeriscaped oasis is a testament to time and tenacity. Nearly every square foot of the front, side and rear yards of retired shop owner Paul Folk’s North Scottsdale property is inhabited by unique varieties of aloe, succulents, cacti and other drought-tolerant plant species. Remarkably, Folk created the entire garden from scratch in just three years with grit, determination and a trial-and-error approach.
1 Arizona Place Is Among America's Top 10 Most Sinful Cities
WalletHub compiled a list of America's most sinful cities.
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never tried their food, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
Comments / 0