KTAR.com
Police say possible gun at Scottsdale school was just computer equipment
PHOENIX — The student who reported a possible gunman at a Scottsdale high school last week actually saw somebody carrying computer equipment, investigators determined. Cactus Shadows High School and the neighboring Black Mountain Elementary School were locked down for several hours on Friday in response to the report. “It...
KTAR.com
Police investigate Phoenix hit-and-run that left pedestrian dead
PHOENIX — Police are investigating a Phoenix hit-and-run after a pedestrian died Sunday evening, authorities said. Officers responded to reports of a collision near 36th Avenue and McDowell Road around 11:30 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. Police said a man was crossing McDowell Road...
Arizona teens indicted on manslaughter charges in street racing crash that killed four
Two 17-year-old suspects were indicted on manslaughter charges on Monday for allegedly crashing into another vehicle while street racing earlier this year in Arizona.
KTAR.com
2 found shot inside vehicle parked in Buckeye neighborhood
PHOENIX – One person died and another was seriously wounded Monday night in a West Valley shooting that authorities are investigating as a homicide. An unidentified man and a woman were found shot inside a vehicle in Buckeye near Miller Road and Southern Avenue around 9:30 p.m., the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said.
2 teens indicted for 8 felonies in Valley 'racing' incident that killed 4 people
PHOENIX — >> Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. <<. The two 17-year-olds allegedly involved in causing a fatal Phoenix crash that killed four people on July 22 have both been charged with several felony charges. A Maricopa County grand jury recently indicted the two...
KTAR.com
Alleged knife-wielder injured following officer-involved shooting in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A man with a knife was hospitalized in stable condition after an officer-involved shooting occurred in Phoenix on Saturday morning, authorities said. Police responded to the area of 27th Avenue and Thomas Road just after 9:30 a.m. to reports of a subject threatening people with a knife, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
2 People Killed In A Fatal Crash In Surprise (Surprise, AZ)
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a fatal crash was reported on Friday morning in Surprise. Officials confirmed that two people died due to the multi-vehicle accident.
AZFamily
Man dead after argument ends in shooting in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An argument-turned-deadly shooting killed a man on Friday afternoon in north Phoenix. Phoenix police got a call about a shooting that happened Friday near 29th Street and Bell Road. When officers arrived, they found 45-year-old Jorge Rodriguez and another man in the area who said he was involved in the shooting. Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene.
ABC 15 News
Man arrested after Phoenix PD, DEA find drugs and over 100 caged roosters in residence
A man has been arrested after Phoenix police officers and Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force members found drugs and over 100 caged roosters in his residence. A search warrant was being served at a residence near 19th Avenue and Broadway Road for drug-related crimes. Unspecified drugs were found, as well...
Gilbert memory care center fined $500 after patient walks out undetected and dies
GILBERT, Ariz — A Valley memory care facility is facing multiple citations after one of its patients wandered out of the building and was found dead about two miles away. Ina Jenkins, an 88-year-old who had been diagnosed with dementia, somehow walked out undetected in early August of the Silver Creek Inn Memory Care Center in Gilbert.
FBI: 8 victims of polygamist cult ran away from State custody in Arizona, found in Washington state
WASHINGTON — Eight young women who officials say ran away from their group home in the Valley have now been found more than a thousand miles away. Federal investigators say the girls, ages 11 to 16, were part of a polygamist cult and were taken by others still in the group. The FBI says they are victims of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
YAHOO!
Defendant was 'emotionally stunted,' ex-girlfriend testifies in canal deaths trial
An ex-girlfriend of accused "canal killer" Bryan Miller, the man charged with murdering two young women in Phoenix in the early 1990s, said he was an "emotionally stunted" person who sometimes punched walls during arguments, but was never violent toward her. Seraphina Nicol, who dated Miller on and off for...
KTAR.com
Man killed in Phoenix drive-by shooting, suspect at large
PHOENIX — Detectives are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a man dead in Phoenix, authorities said. Police responded to the area of 67th Avenue and McDowell Road late Thursday night and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
Six people, including four Scottsdale officers, hit in traffic stop Saturday
Six people, including four Scottsdale police officers, were struck by a car fleeing a traffic stop late Saturday night.
AZFamily
Phoenix taco truck owner tried to save victims in fiery car crash that killed 3 people
The streets are part of the “Cool Pavement” pilot program, which adds a thin grey coating as a solution for the heat. On Saturday, a record daily rainfall was recovered at Phoenix Sky Harbor with 0.76″ of rain. The old record was 0.69″ recorded in 1908.
Man with knife shot by Phoenix police officers near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road
An investigation is underway after a man with a knife was shot by Phoenix police officers Saturday morning near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road.
AZFamily
Suspect hospitalized after being shot by officers in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police say officers shot a man reportedly carrying a knife while he approached a vehicle with a driver Saturday morning. Two officers responded to a call, made around 9:36 a.m., about a man allegedly threatening someone with a knife near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road, says Sgt. Brian Bower, Phoenix police spokesperson.
KTAR.com
Silver Alert issued for Phoenix man missing since end of weekend
PHOENIX – A Silver Alert was issued early Tuesday for a missing Phoenix man who has cognitive problems, authorities said. Raymond Charles Rey, 65, was last seen Sunday about 10 p.m. in the area of 22nd Avenue and Indian School road, the Phoenix Police Department said. Rey was on...
KTAR.com
Mesa breaks ground on northeast public safety facility for police, fire
PHOENIX — Mesa officials broke ground Monday on a complex that will house a fire station and police substation. The approximately 50,000-square-feet Northeast Mesa Public Safety Facility located near Power and Brown roads will work to address emergency response needs in the community, according to a press release. “The...
fox10phoenix.com
Double murder of Phoenix roommates remains unsolved, 12 years later
PHOENIX - It's been 12 years since two Phoenix roommates were found dead in their home, and police have increased the reward for information that could lead investigators to their killer. Nicole Glass and Melissa Mason were found dead at a home near 42nd Street and Thomas. The victims lived...
