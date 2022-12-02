ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTAR.com

Police say possible gun at Scottsdale school was just computer equipment

PHOENIX — The student who reported a possible gunman at a Scottsdale high school last week actually saw somebody carrying computer equipment, investigators determined. Cactus Shadows High School and the neighboring Black Mountain Elementary School were locked down for several hours on Friday in response to the report. “It...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Police investigate Phoenix hit-and-run that left pedestrian dead

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a Phoenix hit-and-run after a pedestrian died Sunday evening, authorities said. Officers responded to reports of a collision near 36th Avenue and McDowell Road around 11:30 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. Police said a man was crossing McDowell Road...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

2 found shot inside vehicle parked in Buckeye neighborhood

PHOENIX – One person died and another was seriously wounded Monday night in a West Valley shooting that authorities are investigating as a homicide. An unidentified man and a woman were found shot inside a vehicle in Buckeye near Miller Road and Southern Avenue around 9:30 p.m., the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said.
BUCKEYE, AZ
KTAR.com

Alleged knife-wielder injured following officer-involved shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man with a knife was hospitalized in stable condition after an officer-involved shooting occurred in Phoenix on Saturday morning, authorities said. Police responded to the area of 27th Avenue and Thomas Road just after 9:30 a.m. to reports of a subject threatening people with a knife, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after argument ends in shooting in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An argument-turned-deadly shooting killed a man on Friday afternoon in north Phoenix. Phoenix police got a call about a shooting that happened Friday near 29th Street and Bell Road. When officers arrived, they found 45-year-old Jorge Rodriguez and another man in the area who said he was involved in the shooting. Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

FBI: 8 victims of polygamist cult ran away from State custody in Arizona, found in Washington state

WASHINGTON — Eight young women who officials say ran away from their group home in the Valley have now been found more than a thousand miles away. Federal investigators say the girls, ages 11 to 16, were part of a polygamist cult and were taken by others still in the group. The FBI says they are victims of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Man killed in Phoenix drive-by shooting, suspect at large

PHOENIX — Detectives are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a man dead in Phoenix, authorities said. Police responded to the area of 67th Avenue and McDowell Road late Thursday night and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Suspect hospitalized after being shot by officers in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police say officers shot a man reportedly carrying a knife while he approached a vehicle with a driver Saturday morning. Two officers responded to a call, made around 9:36 a.m., about a man allegedly threatening someone with a knife near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road, says Sgt. Brian Bower, Phoenix police spokesperson.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for Phoenix man missing since end of weekend

PHOENIX – A Silver Alert was issued early Tuesday for a missing Phoenix man who has cognitive problems, authorities said. Raymond Charles Rey, 65, was last seen Sunday about 10 p.m. in the area of 22nd Avenue and Indian School road, the Phoenix Police Department said. Rey was on...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Mesa breaks ground on northeast public safety facility for police, fire

PHOENIX — Mesa officials broke ground Monday on a complex that will house a fire station and police substation. The approximately 50,000-square-feet Northeast Mesa Public Safety Facility located near Power and Brown roads will work to address emergency response needs in the community, according to a press release. “The...
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Double murder of Phoenix roommates remains unsolved, 12 years later

PHOENIX - It's been 12 years since two Phoenix roommates were found dead in their home, and police have increased the reward for information that could lead investigators to their killer. Nicole Glass and Melissa Mason were found dead at a home near 42nd Street and Thomas. The victims lived...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy