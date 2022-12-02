ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Soda City Biz WIRE

MTC President Honored in 2023 S.C. African American History Calendar

Midlands Technical College President Dr. Ronald Rhames is an honoree in the 2023 South Carolina African American History Calendar. Created every year since 1989, the calendar profiles individuals who have made a positive, compelling impact on South Carolina. “Being in the company of fellow African American honorees who are trailblazers...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

An update on missing Orangeburg County girl

Tuesday was the big day for in-person conventional voting at polling sites. We asked a few voters why it was so important to them. Georgia Power says the utility is always on heightened alert to help protect against threats like the one in North Carolina. Riley's 4 PM Forecast -...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

NAI Columbia Facilitates Sale of Future Mixed-Use Development in West Columbia

Columbia, S.C. – Redevelopment in West Columbia received a boost with the sale of a 37.87-acre property along Sunset Boulevard that will become Langley Pointe, a mixed-used development with Class-A housing and commercial components. NAI Columbia’s development team, made up of Ben Kelly, Patrick Chambers and Jack Springs, facilitated the $3.75 million deal located between Sunset Boulevard, Henbet Drive and Ephrata Drive.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Museum to remember Pearl Harbor on Saturday, Dec. 10

COLUMBIA, S.C. – It was, as usual, a beautiful Sunday morning in Hawaii. But it didn’t last long. At 7:55 a.m., the first wave of Japanese warplanes came flying over the Waianae mountains. Ninety minutes after the attack began, the U.S. Navy’s Pacific fleet was largely combat ineffective....
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Polo community mourns player killed in Aiken County crash

SALLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The polo community is mourning one of its own who died in a single-car crash over the weekend in Aiken County. Professional polo player Delmer Walton, 39, of Blackville, died at the scene of a crash that happened around 3 a.m. Saturday on Surrey Race Road near Kittery Street just southwest of Salley.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Peak Drift Brewing Company Launches Craft Beer and Hard Seltzers in Midlands

Columbia, S.C. – Peak Drift Brewing Company, a new award-winning. beverage company headquartered in Columbia, S.C., launches its inaugural line of craft beers and seltzers in select Midlands-area bars, restaurants and stores. Throughout the month of December, Peak Drift will be hosting a series of grand opening events. For a full list of events, visit https://www.peakdriftbrewing.com/events.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Plane strikes deer while landing in South Carolina

FLORENCE, S.C. — Countless warnings exist for drivers to be cautious of deer on the roads to avoid damage to their vehicles. An incident in South Carolina on Thursday shows that the same caution is also necessary for pilots. Notes from the Federal Aviation Administration show that a Beech-36...
FLORENCE, SC
WRDW-TV

Family mourning 4-year-old killed in Aiken County crash

The extended Senate campaign in Georgia gives Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker a second chance to persuade voters. Thieves at a local Walmart managed to get away with nearly $6,400 in merchandise and gift cards by confusing a cashier, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
thecomeback.com

Raphael Warnock has message for Georgia Bulldogs

Former Georgia Bulldogs running back Herschel Walker is currently running as a Republican against incumbent Raphael Warnock in the Georgia senate race in a vicious, close, and highly controversial run-off election. However, it was Warnock who spent the weekend hanging out with Bulldogs fans basking in their SEC Championship Game victory over LSU.
GEORGIA STATE
Soda City Biz WIRE

Jingle Mingle returns for 2022

All local communications, advertising and marketing professionals are invited to toast to the season as American Advertising Federation (AAF) Midlands, International Association of Business Communicators-South Carolina (IABC-SC), American Marketing Association (AMA) Columbia, and South Carolina's chapter of Public Relations Society of America (SCPRSA) join forces to host Jingle Mingle at Femme X on December 8 from 6 to 9 p.m.
COLUMBIA, SC
atlantanewsfirst.com

More complaints about cash assistance cards not working

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A statewide cash assistance program to help those in need may be more trouble than it’s worth. Many Georgians are telling Atlanta News First the $350 cards they got still don’t work. It has been a rough road for David Snyder ever...
GEORGIA STATE
Matt O'Hern

Georgia's Republican Dominated Counties May Be a Major Factor in Senate Runoff Election

Three Counties in Georgia may swing the 2022 US Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herchel WalkerPhoto byNew South Politics. The 2022 Georgia Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker could come down to three counties in Georgia known as the most reliable Republican strongholds. Georgia is a unique state for political party strength evaluation for Republicans and Democrats, because Georgia voters don’t declare a party when they register to vote. The only occasion when Georgia voters effectively “choose” a party is in a primary election, when they choose the primary to participate in. While these factors complicate analysis, there are demographics and other data points to find consistent patterns of the majority of voters supporting Republican candidates.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

In Georgia Senate runoff, here’s what the numbers are telling us

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Early voting is now underway across Georgia in the U.S. Senate runoff between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. While Richmond County nearly broke a record with Sunday early voting, Rockdale is leading all of the state’s 159 counties with a 7% turnout; followed by Fulton at 5.7% and DeKalb at 5.6%, according to the latest data available Monday from the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy