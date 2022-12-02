Read full article on original website
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday MarketTravel MavenColumbia, SC
Meet Sensory Santa and Explore the Edventure Children's MuseumPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE
Lecture to relate the largely untold story of the men lost on HMT Rohna in 1943
COLUMBIA, S.C. – On Nov. 26, 1943, HMT Rohna – HMT for His Majesty’s Transport – was attacked by German aircraft in the Mediterranean off North Africa. She was hit by a Henschel Hs 293 guided glide bomb – a sort of science-fiction device at the time – and sank.
Soda City Biz WIRE
MTC President Honored in 2023 S.C. African American History Calendar
Midlands Technical College President Dr. Ronald Rhames is an honoree in the 2023 South Carolina African American History Calendar. Created every year since 1989, the calendar profiles individuals who have made a positive, compelling impact on South Carolina. “Being in the company of fellow African American honorees who are trailblazers...
WRDW-TV
An update on missing Orangeburg County girl
Tuesday was the big day for in-person conventional voting at polling sites. We asked a few voters why it was so important to them. Georgia Power says the utility is always on heightened alert to help protect against threats like the one in North Carolina. Riley's 4 PM Forecast -...
Former Johnston Mayor Terrence Culbreath dies at 39
Former Mayor of Johnston, Terrence Culbreath, has died at the age of 39.
Soda City Biz WIRE
NAI Columbia Facilitates Sale of Future Mixed-Use Development in West Columbia
Columbia, S.C. – Redevelopment in West Columbia received a boost with the sale of a 37.87-acre property along Sunset Boulevard that will become Langley Pointe, a mixed-used development with Class-A housing and commercial components. NAI Columbia’s development team, made up of Ben Kelly, Patrick Chambers and Jack Springs, facilitated the $3.75 million deal located between Sunset Boulevard, Henbet Drive and Ephrata Drive.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Museum to remember Pearl Harbor on Saturday, Dec. 10
COLUMBIA, S.C. – It was, as usual, a beautiful Sunday morning in Hawaii. But it didn’t last long. At 7:55 a.m., the first wave of Japanese warplanes came flying over the Waianae mountains. Ninety minutes after the attack began, the U.S. Navy’s Pacific fleet was largely combat ineffective....
WRDW-TV
Polo community mourns player killed in Aiken County crash
SALLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The polo community is mourning one of its own who died in a single-car crash over the weekend in Aiken County. Professional polo player Delmer Walton, 39, of Blackville, died at the scene of a crash that happened around 3 a.m. Saturday on Surrey Race Road near Kittery Street just southwest of Salley.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Peak Drift Brewing Company Launches Craft Beer and Hard Seltzers in Midlands
Columbia, S.C. – Peak Drift Brewing Company, a new award-winning. beverage company headquartered in Columbia, S.C., launches its inaugural line of craft beers and seltzers in select Midlands-area bars, restaurants and stores. Throughout the month of December, Peak Drift will be hosting a series of grand opening events. For a full list of events, visit https://www.peakdriftbrewing.com/events.
These are the most dangerous roads in Georgia. All of them are in metro Atlanta
(The Center Square) — A new analysis has identified the most dangerous roads in Georgia, all in the metro Atlanta area. Moreover, a fifth of deadly crashes involved drunken driving, while a similar amount (19%) were connected to speeding, the analysis from MoneyGeek, a personal finance technology company, revealed.
arizonasuntimes.com
VoterGA Reports Proof of Herschel Walker’s 20,000 Vote Loss in the General Election
VoterGA reported further evidence Friday that the organization said substantiates the more than 20,000-vote decline in Herschel Walker’s U.S. Senate election vote count at 10 p.m. on the night of Election Day last month. According to a press release from the nonprofit coalition of citizens working to restore election...
WLTX.com
Plane strikes deer while landing in South Carolina
FLORENCE, S.C. — Countless warnings exist for drivers to be cautious of deer on the roads to avoid damage to their vehicles. An incident in South Carolina on Thursday shows that the same caution is also necessary for pilots. Notes from the Federal Aviation Administration show that a Beech-36...
WRDW-TV
Family mourning 4-year-old killed in Aiken County crash
The extended Senate campaign in Georgia gives Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker a second chance to persuade voters. Thieves at a local Walmart managed to get away with nearly $6,400 in merchandise and gift cards by confusing a cashier, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
See Arizona official's reaction to Kari Lake's election claim
Arizona assistant secretary of state Allie Bones fact-checks Republican Kari Lake's claim about her opponent Democrat Katie Hobbs overseeing the vote count in Arizona's gubernatorial race.
thecomeback.com
Raphael Warnock has message for Georgia Bulldogs
Former Georgia Bulldogs running back Herschel Walker is currently running as a Republican against incumbent Raphael Warnock in the Georgia senate race in a vicious, close, and highly controversial run-off election. However, it was Warnock who spent the weekend hanging out with Bulldogs fans basking in their SEC Championship Game victory over LSU.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Jingle Mingle returns for 2022
All local communications, advertising and marketing professionals are invited to toast to the season as American Advertising Federation (AAF) Midlands, International Association of Business Communicators-South Carolina (IABC-SC), American Marketing Association (AMA) Columbia, and South Carolina's chapter of Public Relations Society of America (SCPRSA) join forces to host Jingle Mingle at Femme X on December 8 from 6 to 9 p.m.
atlantanewsfirst.com
More complaints about cash assistance cards not working
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A statewide cash assistance program to help those in need may be more trouble than it’s worth. Many Georgians are telling Atlanta News First the $350 cards they got still don’t work. It has been a rough road for David Snyder ever...
Georgia's Republican Dominated Counties May Be a Major Factor in Senate Runoff Election
Three Counties in Georgia may swing the 2022 US Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herchel WalkerPhoto byNew South Politics. The 2022 Georgia Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker could come down to three counties in Georgia known as the most reliable Republican strongholds. Georgia is a unique state for political party strength evaluation for Republicans and Democrats, because Georgia voters don’t declare a party when they register to vote. The only occasion when Georgia voters effectively “choose” a party is in a primary election, when they choose the primary to participate in. While these factors complicate analysis, there are demographics and other data points to find consistent patterns of the majority of voters supporting Republican candidates.
If Herschel Walker Loses Georgia Senate Race, He Could Crush Trump’s 2024 Election Map
Herschel Walker campaign sign.Photo byNew South Politics. Herschel Walker’s runoff election race for Georgia’s open Senate seat is sure to impact much more than the balance of party power in Washington D.C. Since Joe Biden flipped the state blue in 2020, Georgia has replaced Florida as one of the most competitive swing states.
WRDW-TV
In Georgia Senate runoff, here’s what the numbers are telling us
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Early voting is now underway across Georgia in the U.S. Senate runoff between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. While Richmond County nearly broke a record with Sunday early voting, Rockdale is leading all of the state’s 159 counties with a 7% turnout; followed by Fulton at 5.7% and DeKalb at 5.6%, according to the latest data available Monday from the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office.
2.2-magnitude earthquake shakes parts of Murray County
Those in northwest Georgia might have felt a slight shake Saturday morning due to a minor earthquake....
