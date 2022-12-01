Read full article on original website
Related
This 4-star DB commit has locked in his official visit date with Florida
Florida only allowed recruits to make official visits on Oct. 15 for the LSU game during the regular season, but the Gators are planning a big weekend in the Swamp now that the year is coming to an end. Several of Florida’s commits that have yet to make their official visits to the university will do so over the next few weeks, and four-star Wharton (Tampa, Florida) defensive back Dijon Johnson is the latest to set his plans.
Five landing spots for Texas transfer quarterback Hudson Card
Texas quarterback Hudson Card is in the transfer portal after a solid campaign in relief of an injured Quinn Ewers. He should receive plenty of interest in the portal, if he hasn’t already. It would be naive to assume Card wasn’t already contacted by teams at least indirectly prior...
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin assistant Bob Bostad set to join B1G team as next OL coach, per report
News came out on Friday that Wisconsin assistant Bob Bostad is going to be joining a another B1G coaching staff. Indy Star’s Tyler Tachman reported the news. Bostad is set to become the next OL coach at Indiana. Bostad has experience in both college and at the NFL level. Bostad was an OL coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2012-2013.
Kentucky Football 2022-23 Transfer Portal Tracker
After finishing the 2022 regular season with a disappointing 7-5 record, Kentucky football now has to prepare for its postseason bowl game, while also navigating the chaotic new world that is the transfer portal. The Wildcats are one of many programs that are expected to see plenty of ...
Official: Oklahoma Headed to the Cheez-It Bowl
After going 6-6 this season, the Sooners will play 9-3 Florida State on Dec. 29 in Orlando, FL.
North Texas fires coach Seth Littrell after seven seasons
Seth Littrell went 44-44 at North Texas in seven seasons before his firing Sunday.
Oklahoma State to face Wisconsin in Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Oklahoma State football will close out its 2022 season at the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix, Arizona, it was announced Sunday. The Cowboys will face Wisconsin on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Kickoff inside Chase Field is scheduled for 9:15 p.m. CT on ESPN. This will be the third all-time appearance in...
Louisville OL Max Cabana to Enter Transfer Portal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville offensive lineman Max Cabana will be entering his name into the transfer portal, he announced early Friday morning on social media. He will not play in Louisville’s upcoming bowl. "I would like to thank all the coaches, staff members, and my teammates @LouisvilleFB for the...
saturdaytradition.com
Former B1G assistant at Nebraska and Ohio State a top candidate for Coastal Carolina job, per report
One assistant with key ties to the B1G is reportedly the top target to replace Jamey Chadwell as the next head coach at Coastal Carolina. The coaching carousel has reshuffled a number of jobs with Hugh Freeze departing Liberty for Auburn. Chadwell has since accepted the vacancy at Liberty, opening up the spot at Coastal Carolina.
Report: UC Down To Two Head Coach Candidates, Major Name Out Of Running
Cincinnati is keeping most of their coaching info under wraps in this cycle.
Hogs’ Samara Spencer, Saylor Poffenbarger Have Big Nights
Razorbacks roll to easy Sunday afternoon win over Oral Roberts behind birthday girl.
2022 college football coaching changes tracker
A look at all of the college football coaching changes in 2022
Cal Water Polo Pulls Off a Championship Comeback Worth Screaming About
Nikolaos Papanikolaou scores 7 goals, Bears rally from 4 down to topple USC 13-12.
Photos: Whitney Young edges National Christian in boys basketball showdown
The Whitney Young boys basketball team used a strong first half to take control of its matchup against National Christian Academy (Maryland) at the Chicago Elite Classic on Saturday. The Dolphins' halftime advantage withered away in the second half as National Christian roared back but they ...
No. 20 Texas to take on No. 12 Washington in the Valero Alamo Bowl
No. 20 Texas is set to take on No. 12 Washington in the Valero Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29. This top-25 matchup between Big 12 and Pac-12 teams should have no shortage of fireworks and star power. Texas running back Bijan Robinson, should he decide to play, and Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. are two of the most exciting players in the nation.
247Sports
Tom Herman, FAU football to retain Ed Warinner as OL coach: report
Tom Herman and Florida Atlantic football are expected to retain Ed Warinner as the school's offensive line coach on the Owls' new staff, according to a report Friday by Pete Thamel. Warinner worked alongside Herman at Ohio State when Herman served as the Buckeyes' offensive coordinator, a run that included a national championship in 2014. Warinner has additional assistant stops at Notre Dame, Michigan and Minnesota on his resume.
Hey Horka! Hudson Card, transfer portal, current Notre Dame freshmen to watch in 2023
Notre Dame has plenty of intriguing transfer portal possibilities. This message board mailbag column looks at some of them.
Ultimate College Football Helmet bracket play-in round: Vote now!
Welcome to the USA TODAY College Wires’ Ultimate College Football Helmet bracket. All 130 FBS teams in Division I will have the chance to go all the way, and the massive bracket is split into four 32-team regions. Starting on Monday, you’ll be able to vote for your favorite...
LOOK: Texas staff visits with five-star RB commit Cedric Baxter
Steve Sarkisian and his staff are in the state of Florida for an in-home visit with five-star running back Cedric Baxter. Sarkisian was joined by running backs coach Tashard Choice and offensive line coach Kyle Flood on the visit. Baxter committed to the Longhorns back in August over the likes...
College Football Rankings: NCAAF Top 25 (After Week 14)
Expert NCAAF rankings of college football's Top 25 teams after Week 14 of the 2022 season, prior to the AP Top 25.
Comments / 0