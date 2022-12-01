ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

This 4-star DB commit has locked in his official visit date with Florida

Florida only allowed recruits to make official visits on Oct. 15 for the LSU game during the regular season, but the Gators are planning a big weekend in the Swamp now that the year is coming to an end. Several of Florida’s commits that have yet to make their official visits to the university will do so over the next few weeks, and four-star Wharton (Tampa, Florida) defensive back Dijon Johnson is the latest to set his plans.
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin assistant Bob Bostad set to join B1G team as next OL coach, per report

News came out on Friday that Wisconsin assistant Bob Bostad is going to be joining a another B1G coaching staff. Indy Star’s Tyler Tachman reported the news. Bostad is set to become the next OL coach at Indiana. Bostad has experience in both college and at the NFL level. Bostad was an OL coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2012-2013.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Wildcats Today

Kentucky Football 2022-23 Transfer Portal Tracker

After finishing the 2022 regular season with a disappointing 7-5 record, Kentucky football now has to prepare for its postseason bowl game, while also navigating the chaotic new world that is the transfer portal. The Wildcats are one of many programs that are expected to see plenty of ...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Oklahoma State to face Wisconsin in Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Oklahoma State football will close out its 2022 season at the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix, Arizona, it was announced Sunday. The Cowboys will face Wisconsin on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Kickoff inside Chase Field is scheduled for 9:15 p.m. CT on ESPN. This will be the third all-time appearance in...
MADISON, WI
LouisvilleReport

Louisville OL Max Cabana to Enter Transfer Portal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville offensive lineman Max Cabana will be entering his name into the transfer portal, he announced early Friday morning on social media. He will not play in Louisville’s upcoming bowl. "I would like to thank all the coaches, staff members, and my teammates @LouisvilleFB for the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Tom Herman, FAU football to retain Ed Warinner as OL coach: report

Tom Herman and Florida Atlantic football are expected to retain Ed Warinner as the school's offensive line coach on the Owls' new staff, according to a report Friday by Pete Thamel. Warinner worked alongside Herman at Ohio State when Herman served as the Buckeyes' offensive coordinator, a run that included a national championship in 2014. Warinner has additional assistant stops at Notre Dame, Michigan and Minnesota on his resume.
BOCA RATON, FL

