Frank Goschinski, 68, of Ashland, passed away at his home on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Born September 6, 1954 in Cleveland, Ohio, Frank was the son of Mitchell Goschinski Sr. and Yvonne (Bendetti) Goschinski. Frank was a skilled entrepreneur and businessman with an unparalleled work ethic. He was the President and owner of Mitchell & Sons Moving and Storage. After retiring from the moving business he continued working at Fin Feather & Fur Outfitters as the founder of Ohio Precision Transportation. He founded MAG Investments and was a Board Member of the Ohio Movers Association where he was inducted into Ohio Movers Hall of Fame.

ASHLAND, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO