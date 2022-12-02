Read full article on original website
Martha Jean Zickefoose
Martha Jean Zickefoose, age 56, of Mansfield, passed away Friday morning, December 2, 2022, at Winchester Terrace Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born August 5, 1966, in Willard, Ohio, she was the daughter of Jean (Sullivan) and the late Charles Jones. Martha was an area homemaker her entire life and had the biggest heart, caring for everyone as she could do best. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She had a knack for fixing computers and enjoyed playing her computer games, especially Farmville. Martha enjoyed collected dolls and had quite an extensive collection.
Roberta J. (Holderbaum) Layland
Roberta J. (Holderbaum) Layland, 60, of Bellville, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Roberta was born September 28, 1962, in Wooster, to Charles “Ted” Holderbaum and Ida (Fowler) Boeman. She married James Layland, the love of her life, on February 28, 1998, and they enjoyed 24 years of marriage. She loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed playing bingo and gambling.
Frank Goschinski
Frank Goschinski, 68, of Ashland, passed away at his home on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Born September 6, 1954 in Cleveland, Ohio, Frank was the son of Mitchell Goschinski Sr. and Yvonne (Bendetti) Goschinski. Frank was a skilled entrepreneur and businessman with an unparalleled work ethic. He was the President and owner of Mitchell & Sons Moving and Storage. After retiring from the moving business he continued working at Fin Feather & Fur Outfitters as the founder of Ohio Precision Transportation. He founded MAG Investments and was a Board Member of the Ohio Movers Association where he was inducted into Ohio Movers Hall of Fame.
Wanda L. (Blevins) Apostol
Wanda L. (Blevins) Apostol, 83, of Mansfield, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Wanda was born on July 6, 1939, in Grahn, KY, to Crait and Opal (Waggoner) Blevins. She held several managerial positions throughout her life. She enjoyed hiking, sailing, and doing arts & crafts. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Patricia Ann Smith
On Friday, September 30, 2022, Patricia Ann Smith (née Thompson), beloved mother and sister, passed away at age 78 due to complications from Parkinson’s Disease. She is survived by her daughter, Dawn Smith-Popielski (Nick Popielski) her sister, Jo Ann (Glen “Brownie”) Brown, who miss their Mama and Sister-Dear very much. She was preceded in death by her father, Angel Gligoroff Thompson, mother, Lucy Jane Thompson, and sister, Nancy Lee Brown.
Richard “Rick” Allen Loch
Richard “Rick” Allen Loch, 63, passed away at Abbington of Powell Assisted Living on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Rick was born May 16, 1959 in Mansfield, Ohio. He was the son of Raymond “Ray” and Janet (McCready) Loch. Rick worked as a sales associate at Carter Lumber, manager at CVS and gas station manager at Thorton’s. Rick loved to make people laugh as he found laughter to be an important part of life. A longtime member of Mansfield Moose Lodge #341. Rick was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians fan. He enjoyed bowling in his spare time.
Lancaster survives taut tilt with New Albany
Mighty close, mighty fine, Lancaster wore a victory shine after clipping New Albany 50-46 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 6. Last season, New Albany and Lancaster squared off with January 11, 2022 at Lancaster High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Extra time is kind to Delaware Hayes in defeat of Westerville North
Westerville North was so close, but not close enough as Delaware Hayes was pushed to overtime before capturing a 63-60 win on December 6 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Last season, Delaware Hayes and Westerville North squared off with January 25, 2022 at Delaware Hayes High School last season. For more, click here.
GALLERY: Fredericktown Christmas Walk 2022
Fredericktown held its annual Christmas Walk and Auction on Dec. 3, 2022. Grant is a 2020 graduate of Ohio University where he obtained his Bachelor's degree in journalism. Afterward, he was a general assignment reporter for the Ashland Times-Gazette till being hired at Knox Pages in June 2022.
Oak Harbor slips past Vermilion
Fan stress was at an all-time high as Oak Harbor did just enough to beat Vermilion 56-52 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. The last time Oak Harbor and Vermilion played in a 49-38 game on December 7, 2021. For more, click here.
Zanesville finds its footing in sprinting past Utica
Zanesville's offense hit on all cylinders Tuesday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 61-29 win over Utica in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 6. Last season, Zanesville and Utica squared off with December 7, 2021 at Utica High School last season. For more, click here.
Dublin Coffman hustles by Reynoldsburg
No quarter was granted as Dublin Coffman blunted Reynoldsburg's plans 54-40 in Ohio boys basketball on December 6. Dublin Coffman opened with a 12-7 advantage over Reynoldsburg through the first quarter.
St. Marys ekes out victory against Findlay
Yes, St. Marys looked relaxed while edging Findlay, but no autographs please after its 42-36 victory on December 6 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Recently on December 1, St. Marys squared off with Celina in a basketball game. For more, click here.
Over and out: Newark punches through Delaware Olentangy Berlin
Impressive was a ready adjective for Newark's 65-38 throttling of Delaware Olentangy Berlin in Ohio girls basketball on December 6. Last season, Newark and Delaware Olentangy Berlin squared off with December 22, 2020 at Newark High School last season. For more, click here.
Powell Olentangy Liberty makes Thomas Worthington walk the plank
Powell Olentangy Liberty played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Thomas Worthington during a 68-30 beating for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 6. Last season, Powell Olentangy Liberty and Thomas Worthington faced off on December 30, 2020 at Powell Olentangy Liberty High School. For more, click here.
Dover exhales after close call with Wooster
Mighty close, mighty fine, Dover wore a victory shine after clipping Wooster 47-42 in Ohio boys basketball action on December 6. The last time Dover and Wooster played in a 57-50 game on December 7, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Richwood North Union overcomes Delaware Buckeye Valley
Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Richwood North Union prevailed over Delaware Buckeye Valley 55-36 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 6. Richwood North Union drew first blood by forging a 17-10 margin over Delaware Buckeye Valley after the first...
Bloomdale Elmwood chalks up convincing victory over Fostoria
Bloomdale Elmwood's river of points eventually washed away Fostoria in a 59-21 cavalcade in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 6. Last season, Bloomdale Elmwood and Fostoria faced off on January 22, 2022 at Fostoria High School. For more, click here.
Mansfield narrowly edges Clear Fork in tight triumph
Mansfield poked just enough holes in Clear Fork's defense to garner a taut, 50-43 victory in Ohio girls basketball on December 6. Last season, Clear Fork and Mansfield squared off with February 24, 2022 at Mansfield Senior High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Elmore Woodmore defeats Tontogany Otsego in lopsided affair
Elmore Woodmore showed it had the juice to douse Tontogany Otsego in a points barrage during a 70-21 win for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 6. Last season, Elmore Woodmore and Tontogany Otsego squared off with January 20, 2022 at Tontogany Otsego High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
