The National Baseball Hall of Fame will welcome at least one new member in 2023. Sunday night the Hall of Fame's Contemporary Era Committee announced it has voted Fred McGriff into Cooperstown. He received a full slate of 16 votes from the 16-person committee. McGriff was the only one of eight players on the Contemporary Era ballot to make the cut on Sunday. Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Curt Schilling fell short of the twelve votes needed for induction.

2 DAYS AGO