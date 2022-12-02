ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanNation Fastball

Clemens, Bonds, Schilling Denied Hall of Fame Induction for 11th Time

After failing to be voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame by the BBWAA, Roger Clemens, Barry Bonds and Curt Schilling were once again denied entry into the Hall of Fame, after appearing on the ballot for the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum by Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee. Fred McGriff was the only candidate on the ballot that received enshrinement.
The Spun

Athletics Reportedly Close To Finalizing Significant Trade

The Oakland Athletics have established a reputation for unloading their best players before having to pay them top dollar. That trend will reportedly continue by dealing Sean Murphy. According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Oakland is "getting close" to trading the 28-year-old catcher. The Atlanta Braves are believed to be a...
OAKLAND, CA
theScore

Pirates win inaugural MLB draft lottery, 3 teams vault into top 5

Major League Baseball's inaugural draft lottery produced plenty of chaos and a shaken-up 2023 draft order. The Pittsburgh Pirates moved up two spots to win the draft lottery and now hold the top pick in next July's draft. Pittsburgh had the majors' third-worst record in 2022 at 62-100 but shared the best odds of landing the No. 1 pick at 16.5% with the Washington Nationals and Oakland Athletics.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Baseball Hall of Fame results: Fred McGriff voted in by Veterans Committee; Barry Bonds falls short

The National Baseball Hall of Fame will welcome at least one new member in 2023. Sunday night the Hall of Fame's Contemporary Era Committee announced it has voted Fred McGriff into Cooperstown. He received a full slate of 16 votes from the 16-person committee. McGriff was the only one of eight players on the Contemporary Era ballot to make the cut on Sunday. Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Curt Schilling fell short of the twelve votes needed for induction.

Comments / 0

Community Policy