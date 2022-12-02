Read full article on original website
Chicago Cubs Expected to Offer Contract to This Free Agent Shortstop Sunday
The Chicago Cubs have not made an offer to free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts yet, but the club is reportedly very interested, and could soon be submitting a contract proposal to the former Boston Red Sox star, per Marino Pepen.
Dodgers Reportedly Interested In Snatching Free Agent Slugger From Red Sox
The Dodgers are looking to make a big splash
Japanese Star Kodai Senga Will Likely Sign with One of these Six Teams
According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, the New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers are all in the mix for Japanese star pitcher Kodai Senga.
Atlanta Braves considered frontrunner to land Gold Glove catcher in blockbuster MLB trade
The Atlanta Braves and Oakland Athletics have a history of working out trades with one another. Most recently, Atlanta acquired
Jeff Bagwell desperately trying to set Astros back is good for Yankees
Houston Astros Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell encountered a conundrum this offseason after being welcomed further into the team’s Circle of Trust around Jim Crane: How do we take a World Series champion and completely alter its method of thinking?. According to Bagwell’s media availability following the Jose Abreu...
David Ortiz reveals the big free-agency splash he wants to see the Red Sox make
Ortiz said he'd like to see the Red Sox get Justin Verlander. The Red Sox need pitching help and reportedly have a big appetite to spend this offseason. So where would David Ortiz prefer to allocate the cash if he were Chaim Bloom? The Hall-of-Fame designated hitter has a specific all-star he’d like to see Boston target.
Top Xander Bogaerts Suitor Reportedly Off Board Making Red Sox Reunion More Likely
One of the Red Sox's biggest rivals is out of the Bogaerts sweepstakes
Angels: Baseball Personality Suggests Shohei Ohtani Trade Could be Coming Next Summer
Brace yourselves for a long year, Angels fans.
David Ortiz Wants Red Sox To Make Major Move, Mentions Mega Star Pitcher
The Red Sox have plenty of holes to fill and Ortiz has an idea on how to fill a major one
Fred McGriff elected to Baseball Hall of Fame; Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens denied
Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Curt Schilling were passed over by a Baseball Hall of Fame committee that elected former big league slugger Fred McGriff.
Clemens, Bonds, Schilling Denied Hall of Fame Induction for 11th Time
After failing to be voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame by the BBWAA, Roger Clemens, Barry Bonds and Curt Schilling were once again denied entry into the Hall of Fame, after appearing on the ballot for the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum by Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee. Fred McGriff was the only candidate on the ballot that received enshrinement.
Athletics Reportedly Close To Finalizing Significant Trade
The Oakland Athletics have established a reputation for unloading their best players before having to pay them top dollar. That trend will reportedly continue by dealing Sean Murphy. According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Oakland is "getting close" to trading the 28-year-old catcher. The Atlanta Braves are believed to be a...
Pirates win inaugural MLB draft lottery, 3 teams vault into top 5
Major League Baseball's inaugural draft lottery produced plenty of chaos and a shaken-up 2023 draft order. The Pittsburgh Pirates moved up two spots to win the draft lottery and now hold the top pick in next July's draft. Pittsburgh had the majors' third-worst record in 2022 at 62-100 but shared the best odds of landing the No. 1 pick at 16.5% with the Washington Nationals and Oakland Athletics.
Potential Red Sox Target Reportedly Requests Trade Opening Door For Pursuit
The Red Sox very easily could improve their outfield depth with one trade
Former Red Sox Cy Young Winner, World Series Champ Announces Retirement
One of the most important pitchers of the loaded 2018 Boston Red Sox roster announced his retirement Monday.
Baseball Hall of Fame results: Fred McGriff voted in by Veterans Committee; Barry Bonds falls short
The National Baseball Hall of Fame will welcome at least one new member in 2023. Sunday night the Hall of Fame's Contemporary Era Committee announced it has voted Fred McGriff into Cooperstown. He received a full slate of 16 votes from the 16-person committee. McGriff was the only one of eight players on the Contemporary Era ballot to make the cut on Sunday. Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Curt Schilling fell short of the twelve votes needed for induction.
