Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
TCU completes perfect season, could become the first Texas school to qualify for the College Football PlayoffsJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
Three Great Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
TCU Wraps Up Undefeated Season with 62-14 Win Against Iowa StateLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Related
KCCI.com
Iowa State names next offensive coordinator
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State University announced more coaching changes on Monday, including the promotion of Nate Scheelhaase to offensive coordinator. “Nate Scheelhaase is one of the rising stars in college football coaching circles, and I look forward to watching him coordinate the Cyclone offense moving forward,” head coach Matt Campbell said in a statement. “He’s an outstanding recruiter who makes a difference in the lives of our student-athletes every day.”
Starter for Iowa in Bowl Game Will Have No Prior Experience
If I do say so myself, there's plenty of upside in playing either Joey Labas or Carson May in Iowa's upcoming bowl game. As was announced by Kirk Ferentz in his media availability on Sunday, December 4, the injury Spencer Petras suffered against Nebraska a little over a week ago will keep him out of the Hawkeyes' appearance in the Music City Bowl at 11 AM CT on New Years' Eve.
KCCI.com
Iowa third-grader goes to Pacers game to meet his favorite former Cyclone
INDIANAPOLIS — Third-grader Palmer Danilson is a big Cyclone fan. His favorite Cyclone of all time? Tyrese Haliburton. Two years ago, Haliburton announced he was leaving Iowa State to pursue his dream of playing in the NBA. Palmer was crushed by the news. Over the Thanksgiving holiday, Palmer got...
KCCI.com
Hawkeyes, Cyclones battle for state supremacy in Cy-Hawk dual
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Spencer Lee returned to the mat for the Iowa Hawkeyes' wrestling team for the first time in 11 months. The former national champion had been sidelined with an ACL injury. The Hawkeyes hosted in-state rival Iowa State over the weekend. KCCI's Shannon Ehrhardt breaks down...
KCCI.com
Iowa State defense shuts down St. John's
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Jaren Holmes scored 14 points and Aljaz Kunc added 12 on Sunday as No. 23 Iowa State handed St. John’s its first loss of the season 71-60. Kunc also contributed eight rebounds and three assists for the Cyclones (7-1). Posh Alexander led St. John’s...
KCCI.com
Central Iowa man reunites with good Samaritans who saved his life
NEWTON, Iowa — Noah Kimmel was driving to his parents' home in Newton on Oct. 15 when his life was changed in a blink of an eye. The 24-year-old paramedic, who is also in the Army Reserve, doesn't remember much about that morning as he was traveling just outside of Newton. He recalls getting off work in Knoxville and going home to Pleasantville to work out. After that, he was traveling to his parents' house.
KCCI.com
Polk County Auditor upholds Jack Whitver's voter profile, concludes he's a Grimes resident
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Polk County Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald has concluded that Iowa Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver is a resident of Grimes and has upheld his voter profile. The decision comes after a challenge from another voter in Polk County, alleging Whitver did not reside in Grimes and...
KCCI.com
Shania Twain's second leg of 2023 tour includes Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Fans who were disappointed that Shania Twain's initial tour announcement didn't include Iowa can now celebrate. Twain, the five-time Grammy Award winner, announced the second leg of her 2023 Queen of Me Global Tour on Tuesday, and it includes a stop in Des Moines. Twain...
A Round of Wintry Weather is expected Thursday or Thursday Night
(Des Moines) Forecasters are watching a storm system that could impact Iowa on Thursday into Thursday night. Alexis Jimenez is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines. She says northern Iowa is targeted for the most significant amount of snow and a mixture, if not all rain,...
KCCI.com
1 dead in Iowa crash involving old school bus
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — One person is dead after a crash involving an old school bus, according to the Iowa State Patrol. Troopers are working the scene west of Fort Dodge. The crash happened Tuesday morning. Troopers say the driver of the bus died. That person has not been identified. No passengers were on board the bus.
Three Great Steakhouses in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised for their food and service.
KCCI.com
Des Moines Public Schools report high rate of absences due to illness
DES MOINES, Iowa — Viruses like the flu, RSV and COVID-19 are taking an important toll on the Des Moines Public Schools. The district says that 10 different schools are now reporting that 10% of their students are absent. Most of the absences are "illness-related." Teachers are being hit...
When the snow will reach central Iowa today
Our next round of winter weather moves in today. A cold front is bringing in a mix of drizzle, showers, and snow through the state. The heaviest snow will stay in north to northwestern Iowa. A developing low-pressure center over the Plains states is moving across Iowa, dragging a cold front with it. Ahead of […]
KCCI.com
Sam Salomone's life will be celebrated Sunday in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines music lovers are mourning the death of Iowa Blues Hall of Famer Sam Salomone. Salomone died last week. He was 79. The family said he didn't want a regular funeral service. Instead, Salomone requested a big musical jam send-off. A celebration of life...
KCCI.com
KCCI reporter recounts covering volcanic eruption in 2018
KILAUEA, Hawaii — KCCI's Nicole Tam grew up in Hawaii; her family moved there when she was 10 years old. Tam also began her career in TV news in Hawaii. In 2018, Tam's newsroom heard that Kilauea was erupting. It was a story assignment that Tam, who had never...
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Iowa man receives mysterious birthday cards from all over the world
DES MOINES, Iowa — About a month before his 50th birthday, a Des Moines hairdresser started receiving birthday cards from all over the world. All of the cards were signed by the Grim Reaper. Over a year later, he had received around 40 letters — all with different handwriting....
KCCI.com
Student arrested with gun at Des Moines middle school
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Brody Middle School student has been arrested with a loaded gun and marijuana, according to the Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Public Schools. According to DMPS, officers were actively searching for the student before the arrest. The student was wanted for attempted...
KCCI.com
Search for remains of newborn moves beyond Fort Dodge landfill
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Dozens of investigators spent Friday and Saturday searching a landfill in Fort Dodge for the remains of a newborn, but almost two weeks after the search began, detectives are still looking for a key break. The landfill search has been suspended for now. Fort Dodge...
KCCI.com
New proposal would revitalize University Ave. area between West Des Moines and Clive
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Two metro cities are working together to try and breathe new life into a shopping area that has fallen off in recent years. The proposal includes University Avenue from 22nd Street to Interstate 80/35. Valley West Mall is also included. Decades ago, it was...
KCCI.com
Downtown Des Moines building being sold to MidAmerican Energy
DES MOINES, Iowa — Dotdash Meredith says it's selling one of its downtown buildings to MidAmerican Energy Co. According to an email sent out to employees this morning, Dotdash Meredith plans to sell its North Building, located at 1615 Locust St. The sale should be complete on April 1,...
Comments / 1