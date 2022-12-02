ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

KCCI.com

Iowa State names next offensive coordinator

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State University announced more coaching changes on Monday, including the promotion of Nate Scheelhaase to offensive coordinator. “Nate Scheelhaase is one of the rising stars in college football coaching circles, and I look forward to watching him coordinate the Cyclone offense moving forward,” head coach Matt Campbell said in a statement. “He’s an outstanding recruiter who makes a difference in the lives of our student-athletes every day.”
AMES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Starter for Iowa in Bowl Game Will Have No Prior Experience

If I do say so myself, there's plenty of upside in playing either Joey Labas or Carson May in Iowa's upcoming bowl game. As was announced by Kirk Ferentz in his media availability on Sunday, December 4, the injury Spencer Petras suffered against Nebraska a little over a week ago will keep him out of the Hawkeyes' appearance in the Music City Bowl at 11 AM CT on New Years' Eve.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa third-grader goes to Pacers game to meet his favorite former Cyclone

INDIANAPOLIS — Third-grader Palmer Danilson is a big Cyclone fan. His favorite Cyclone of all time? Tyrese Haliburton. Two years ago, Haliburton announced he was leaving Iowa State to pursue his dream of playing in the NBA. Palmer was crushed by the news. Over the Thanksgiving holiday, Palmer got...
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

Hawkeyes, Cyclones battle for state supremacy in Cy-Hawk dual

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Spencer Lee returned to the mat for the Iowa Hawkeyes' wrestling team for the first time in 11 months. The former national champion had been sidelined with an ACL injury. The Hawkeyes hosted in-state rival Iowa State over the weekend. KCCI's Shannon Ehrhardt breaks down...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa State defense shuts down St. John's

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Jaren Holmes scored 14 points and Aljaz Kunc added 12 on Sunday as No. 23 Iowa State handed St. John’s its first loss of the season 71-60. Kunc also contributed eight rebounds and three assists for the Cyclones (7-1). Posh Alexander led St. John’s...
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

Central Iowa man reunites with good Samaritans who saved his life

NEWTON, Iowa — Noah Kimmel was driving to his parents' home in Newton on Oct. 15 when his life was changed in a blink of an eye. The 24-year-old paramedic, who is also in the Army Reserve, doesn't remember much about that morning as he was traveling just outside of Newton. He recalls getting off work in Knoxville and going home to Pleasantville to work out. After that, he was traveling to his parents' house.
NEWTON, IA
KCCI.com

Shania Twain's second leg of 2023 tour includes Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Fans who were disappointed that Shania Twain's initial tour announcement didn't include Iowa can now celebrate. Twain, the five-time Grammy Award winner, announced the second leg of her 2023 Queen of Me Global Tour on Tuesday, and it includes a stop in Des Moines. Twain...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

1 dead in Iowa crash involving old school bus

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — One person is dead after a crash involving an old school bus, according to the Iowa State Patrol. Troopers are working the scene west of Fort Dodge. The crash happened Tuesday morning. Troopers say the driver of the bus died. That person has not been identified. No passengers were on board the bus.
FORT DODGE, IA
Alina Andras

Three Great Steakhouses in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised for their food and service.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

When the snow will reach central Iowa today

Our next round of winter weather moves in today. A cold front is bringing in a mix of drizzle, showers, and snow through the state. The heaviest snow will stay in north to northwestern Iowa. A developing low-pressure center over the Plains states is moving across Iowa, dragging a cold front with it. Ahead of […]
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Sam Salomone's life will be celebrated Sunday in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines music lovers are mourning the death of Iowa Blues Hall of Famer Sam Salomone. Salomone died last week. He was 79. The family said he didn't want a regular funeral service. Instead, Salomone requested a big musical jam send-off. A celebration of life...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Student arrested with gun at Des Moines middle school

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Brody Middle School student has been arrested with a loaded gun and marijuana, according to the Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Public Schools. According to DMPS, officers were actively searching for the student before the arrest. The student was wanted for attempted...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Search for remains of newborn moves beyond Fort Dodge landfill

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Dozens of investigators spent Friday and Saturday searching a landfill in Fort Dodge for the remains of a newborn, but almost two weeks after the search began, detectives are still looking for a key break. The landfill search has been suspended for now. Fort Dodge...
FORT DODGE, IA
KCCI.com

Downtown Des Moines building being sold to MidAmerican Energy

DES MOINES, Iowa — Dotdash Meredith says it's selling one of its downtown buildings to MidAmerican Energy Co. According to an email sent out to employees this morning, Dotdash Meredith plans to sell its North Building, located at 1615 Locust St. The sale should be complete on April 1,...
DES MOINES, IA

