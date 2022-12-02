Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Club GAA round-up: Ballyhale fend off Kilmacud Crokes fightback, Ballygunner retain Munster crown
The Kilkenny kingpins looked home and dry at half-time in Croke Park, stretching their lead to 1-18 to 0-7 shortly after the restart. However, the Dublin champions then kicked into gear and came roaring back into the contest. They closed the gap to a single point, with the help of an Alex Considine goal.
Joe O’Connor upsets Neil Robertson to book place in Scottish Open final
Joe O’Connor upset world number four Neil Robertson in a 6-3 win to seal his place in Sunday’s BetVictor Scottish Open final against Gary Wilson.Robertson produced three century breaks against O’Connor in their last-four clash at Meadowbank Sports Centre in Edinburgh, but that was not enough against the world number 55.O’Connor watched Robertson open with a score of 137 and after taking the next two frames could do nothing as the Australian made successive scores of 127 and 116 to lead 3-2.O'CONNOR'S IN THE FINAL!A brilliant 6-3 win over Neil Robertson, which included THAT clearance of 47, sets up a...
BBC
Lisa McGee: Derry Girls writer to be awarded freedom of city
Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee is to be conferred the freedom of Derry City and Strabane at a ceremony later. Ms McGee will become the first women to ever receive the district's highest honour. The awarding of the freedom by the council was in recognition of the "global positive impact"...
BBC
Semi Radradra: Bristol's Fiji centre to make long-awaited injury return
Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam says Semi Radradra's return to action will give his struggling side a lift. The highly-rated Fiji centre, 30, has not played since April after a knee injury but has been selected for the visit of Leicester on Saturday. The Bears are second-from-bottom of the...
BBC
Warwickshire: Stuart Barnes is appointed bowling coach to succeed Matt Mason
Warwickshire have appointed Stuart Barnes as their new bowling coach following Matt Mason's end-of-season departure to join England women. The former England Lions and Ireland coach, 52, also coached with the Bangladesh national side. Kent-based Barnes has also been part of the backroom team with Gloucestershire, Somerset and most recently...
BBC
Premiership Rugby Cup: Exeter beat Gloucester to reach semis with Northampton & Sale
Exeter Chiefs ran in seven tries as they beat Pool 1 rivals Gloucester to book their place in the Premiership Rugby Cup semi-finals. They now finish top of Pool 1, joined in the last four by Pool 2 winners Sale and Pool 3 leaders Northampton. Saints can still be caught...
BBC
Premiership: London Irish 39-17 Newcastle Falcons: Exiles off bottom
Tries: Stokes, Jackson, Luna 2, Coleman Cons: Jackson 4 Pens: Jackson 2. Tries: Carreras, Pepper Cons: Connon 2 Pen: Connon. London Irish moved off the bottom of the Premiership with a pulsating win over Newcastle Falcons. The Exiles led by six points at the break as Paddy Jackson's two penalties...
BBC
Welsh Rugby Players Association says contract fears could spark player exodus
Welsh rugby's professional players' association has warned a number of its members are "reluctantly seeking security elsewhere" amid uncertainty about the sport's financial future. The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) has yet to agree future funding with leading teams Cardiff, Dragons, Ospreys and Scarlets. That has led to a freeze on...
BBC
Glasgow City comeback win over Hibernian keeps them top of SWPL1
Glasgow City came from behind to beat Hibernian 2-1 and stay top of Scottish Women's Premier League 1. Michaela McAlonie put Hibs in front but Jenna Clark's header and Liana Hinds' own goal keeps City two points clear. Rangers stay second after a 10-0 win at Glasgow Women while Celtic...
Comments / 0