Joe O’Connor upset world number four Neil Robertson in a 6-3 win to seal his place in Sunday’s BetVictor Scottish Open final against Gary Wilson.Robertson produced three century breaks against O’Connor in their last-four clash at Meadowbank Sports Centre in Edinburgh, but that was not enough against the world number 55.O’Connor watched Robertson open with a score of 137 and after taking the next two frames could do nothing as the Australian made successive scores of 127 and 116 to lead 3-2.O'CONNOR'S IN THE FINAL!A brilliant 6-3 win over Neil Robertson, which included THAT clearance of 47, sets up a...

1 DAY AGO