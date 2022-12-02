“Use it: while taking a walk, shower, drive…” reads the packaging of ‘Indigo’, the debut solo album from BTS leader RM. These instructions of how, where and when to listen to the record continue, each additional point adding more moments of daily life that the music can soundtrack. It’s a fitting guide, not just because of how quickly ‘Indigo’ will weave itself into the fabric of listeners’ everyday, but also because of how much this album feels like a reflection of life itself.

