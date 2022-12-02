ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NME

‘Blonde’ director addresses “strange” backlash to Marilyn Monroe biopic

Blonde director Andrew Dominik has called the backlash to his recent Marilyn Monroe biopic “strange”. The controversial Netflix film starring Ana De Armas as the Hollywood icon was released back in September, and received a large amount of criticism suggesting that it is exploitative of Monroe. During an...
NME

RM – ‘Indigo’ review: BTS leader makes emphatic bid for timelessness with remarkable solo debut

“Use it: while taking a walk, shower, drive…” reads the packaging of ‘Indigo’, the debut solo album from BTS leader RM. These instructions of how, where and when to listen to the record continue, each additional point adding more moments of daily life that the music can soundtrack. It’s a fitting guide, not just because of how quickly ‘Indigo’ will weave itself into the fabric of listeners’ everyday, but also because of how much this album feels like a reflection of life itself.
NME

This is what an Avengers movie directed by Wes Anderson would look like

The Avengers movies would be a very different cinematic experience if Wes Anderson had directed the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbusters – at least according to one artist. Sharing a host of Anderson-inspired film stills to Instagram, user @digiguru (Adam Hall) showcased a retro-tinted slew of images including the likes...
NME

Meet Michelle Yeoh’s swordmaster in exclusive ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ clip

A new video featurette from The Witcher: Blood Origin, a spinoff series of the popular Netflix fantasy, has been released. Watch it exclusively on NME above. Set for release on Christmas Day (December 25), Blood Origin tells the story of the creation of the first prototype Witcher – hunters who develop supernatural abilities at a young age to track down and fight monsters. Set in an elven world 1200 years before the events of the original show, the new spinoff follows a fresh group of characters who team up to achieve a shared goal.
NME

Guillermo del Toro praises ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ as “a staggering achievement”

Guillermo del Toro has delivered the first review of Avatar: The Way Of Water, calling the imminent sequel “a staggering achievement”. The Way Of Water comes just over 13 years since the original Avatar, which first hit screens on December 10, 2009. The sequel is due out on December 16 and like the first film – as well as the series’ next three films in active development – was written, directed and produced by James Cameron.
NME

David Harbour and Jodie Comer to star in horror video game

David Harbour and Jodie Comer are set to star in a horror video game. Harbour is currently working on a film adaptation of Gran Turismo, and was recently asked by Fan Nation whether he would be keen to star in a game one day. “I actually have one coming out,”...
NME

Watch the first teaser trailer for Bong Joon-ho’s ‘Mickey 17’ starring Robert Pattinson

The first teaser trailer for Bong Joon-ho’s upcoming film Mickey 17 has arrived, alongside news of a 2024 release date. Warner Bros. shared the 30-second teaser today (December 6), announcing that the film’s release is set for March 29, 2024. The clip focuses on lead actor Robert Pattinson, who stars in the title role and appears sedated in some sort of high-tech vat. The camera twists as it approaches Pattinson, before his eyes flash open and the release date appears.
NME

Keanu Reeves says John Wick 4 is “the hardest movie I’ve ever made”

Keanu Reeves has described John Wick: Chapter 4 as the “hardest movie” he’s ever made. The Constantine and Matrix star has been hard at work on creating the fourth instalment of the anti-hero Wick series. Having just given fans a taste of what’s to come for the titular assassin, John Wick, with a November trailer teasing cinematic mayhem, Reeves revealed how much effort he’s poured into the film.
NME

Netflix to release documentary on ‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon-ho in 2023

Netflix has announced that production for a documentary about Oscar-winning Parasite director Bong Joon-ho is underway. On December 1, Variety reported that Netflix is creating a documentary titled Yellow Door: Looking for Director Bong’s Unreleased Short Film, which will explore the story behind Bong’s unreleased first short film Looking For Paradise, which he created as a university student in 1992.
NME

Big Joanie on representation: “We’ve done everything that a Black punk band can do”

Big Joanie have spoken to NME about their hopes for the future of Black alternative music, and what is next for them. Watch our full video interview above. The feminist punks, who released their acclaimed second album ‘Back Home’ last month, were talking to NME at the 25th MOBOs where they were nominated for the awards’ inaugural Best Rock And Alternative category alongside the likes of Loathe, Skunk Anansie and Nova Twins, but lost out to Bob Vylan.
NME

‘Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion’ review: Zack to the future

Before diving into the materia of Crisis Core Reunion, take note: unlike Square Enix’s latest series of Final Fantasy 7 reimaginings, this is a remaster – not a full remake. That means beneath a makeover worthy of Midgar’s Honeybee Inn, this is still the same 2007 PSP game – and though the Buster Sword may cast fancy new reflections, you’re still swinging the same clunky bastard around.
NME

Every Netflix TV show cancelled in 2022

Netflix has cancelled over 15 TV shows throughout 2022 so far – scroll down to see the full list. The streaming giant has pulled the plug on a number of projects ahead of schedule, across both reality TV and scripted content alike. Cancelled shows include Paris Hilton’s cooking series...
NME

‘Green Book’ actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. found dead

Frank Vallelonga Jr., who starred in Oscar-winning film Green Book and whose father was the basis of the movie, has died aged 60. The 2018 film focused on a tour of the Deep South by African-American pianist Don Shirley (Mahershala Ali) and his driver – Vallelonga Jr.’s father – Frank ‘Tony Lip’ Vallelonga (Viggo Mortensen).

Comments / 0

Community Policy