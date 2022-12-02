Read full article on original website
Related
NME
‘Emancipation’ producer criticised for bringing “slave memorabilia” to premiere
Emancipation producer Joey McFarland has “wholeheartedly” apologised for bringing the infamous “Scourged Back” photo to the film’s premiere. The producer brought the photo, which depicts a man called Gordon with severe whipping scars on his back, to the premiere and was criticised on social media.
NME
Aubrey Plaza says cinema’s last defenders are “me, Martin Scorsese, and Spielberg”
Aubrey Plaza has said that she is the last believer in the theatrical experience alongside Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg. The White Lotus actor named the two major film directors as the only two other people who are “waving that theatrical flag”, when discussing the cinema experience. “I’m...
NME
‘Blonde’ director addresses “strange” backlash to Marilyn Monroe biopic
Blonde director Andrew Dominik has called the backlash to his recent Marilyn Monroe biopic “strange”. The controversial Netflix film starring Ana De Armas as the Hollywood icon was released back in September, and received a large amount of criticism suggesting that it is exploitative of Monroe. During an...
NME
RM – ‘Indigo’ review: BTS leader makes emphatic bid for timelessness with remarkable solo debut
“Use it: while taking a walk, shower, drive…” reads the packaging of ‘Indigo’, the debut solo album from BTS leader RM. These instructions of how, where and when to listen to the record continue, each additional point adding more moments of daily life that the music can soundtrack. It’s a fitting guide, not just because of how quickly ‘Indigo’ will weave itself into the fabric of listeners’ everyday, but also because of how much this album feels like a reflection of life itself.
NME
This is what an Avengers movie directed by Wes Anderson would look like
The Avengers movies would be a very different cinematic experience if Wes Anderson had directed the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbusters – at least according to one artist. Sharing a host of Anderson-inspired film stills to Instagram, user @digiguru (Adam Hall) showcased a retro-tinted slew of images including the likes...
NME
Meet Michelle Yeoh’s swordmaster in exclusive ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ clip
A new video featurette from The Witcher: Blood Origin, a spinoff series of the popular Netflix fantasy, has been released. Watch it exclusively on NME above. Set for release on Christmas Day (December 25), Blood Origin tells the story of the creation of the first prototype Witcher – hunters who develop supernatural abilities at a young age to track down and fight monsters. Set in an elven world 1200 years before the events of the original show, the new spinoff follows a fresh group of characters who team up to achieve a shared goal.
NME
Guillermo del Toro praises ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ as “a staggering achievement”
Guillermo del Toro has delivered the first review of Avatar: The Way Of Water, calling the imminent sequel “a staggering achievement”. The Way Of Water comes just over 13 years since the original Avatar, which first hit screens on December 10, 2009. The sequel is due out on December 16 and like the first film – as well as the series’ next three films in active development – was written, directed and produced by James Cameron.
NME
David Harbour and Jodie Comer to star in horror video game
David Harbour and Jodie Comer are set to star in a horror video game. Harbour is currently working on a film adaptation of Gran Turismo, and was recently asked by Fan Nation whether he would be keen to star in a game one day. “I actually have one coming out,”...
NME
Watch the first teaser trailer for Bong Joon-ho’s ‘Mickey 17’ starring Robert Pattinson
The first teaser trailer for Bong Joon-ho’s upcoming film Mickey 17 has arrived, alongside news of a 2024 release date. Warner Bros. shared the 30-second teaser today (December 6), announcing that the film’s release is set for March 29, 2024. The clip focuses on lead actor Robert Pattinson, who stars in the title role and appears sedated in some sort of high-tech vat. The camera twists as it approaches Pattinson, before his eyes flash open and the release date appears.
NME
Keanu Reeves says John Wick 4 is “the hardest movie I’ve ever made”
Keanu Reeves has described John Wick: Chapter 4 as the “hardest movie” he’s ever made. The Constantine and Matrix star has been hard at work on creating the fourth instalment of the anti-hero Wick series. Having just given fans a taste of what’s to come for the titular assassin, John Wick, with a November trailer teasing cinematic mayhem, Reeves revealed how much effort he’s poured into the film.
NME
‘Love Actually’: Martine McCutcheon says non-“PC” elements add to film’s “charm”
Love Actually star Martine McCutcheon has said that the film’s non-“PC” elements add to its “charm”. The actor played Natalie, a new employee of the new prime minister played by Hugh Grant, in Richard Curtis’ 2003 Christmas film. Responding to comments Curtis made about...
NME
Netflix to release documentary on ‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon-ho in 2023
Netflix has announced that production for a documentary about Oscar-winning Parasite director Bong Joon-ho is underway. On December 1, Variety reported that Netflix is creating a documentary titled Yellow Door: Looking for Director Bong’s Unreleased Short Film, which will explore the story behind Bong’s unreleased first short film Looking For Paradise, which he created as a university student in 1992.
NME
Big Joanie on representation: “We’ve done everything that a Black punk band can do”
Big Joanie have spoken to NME about their hopes for the future of Black alternative music, and what is next for them. Watch our full video interview above. The feminist punks, who released their acclaimed second album ‘Back Home’ last month, were talking to NME at the 25th MOBOs where they were nominated for the awards’ inaugural Best Rock And Alternative category alongside the likes of Loathe, Skunk Anansie and Nova Twins, but lost out to Bob Vylan.
Kirstie Alley, 'Cheers' and 'Look Who's Talking' Star, dies aged 71
LOS ANGELES, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actress who rose to fame in her role on the hit TV series "Cheers", died on Monday after a short battle with cancer. She was 71.
NME
‘Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion’ review: Zack to the future
Before diving into the materia of Crisis Core Reunion, take note: unlike Square Enix’s latest series of Final Fantasy 7 reimaginings, this is a remaster – not a full remake. That means beneath a makeover worthy of Midgar’s Honeybee Inn, this is still the same 2007 PSP game – and though the Buster Sword may cast fancy new reflections, you’re still swinging the same clunky bastard around.
NME
Every Netflix TV show cancelled in 2022
Netflix has cancelled over 15 TV shows throughout 2022 so far – scroll down to see the full list. The streaming giant has pulled the plug on a number of projects ahead of schedule, across both reality TV and scripted content alike. Cancelled shows include Paris Hilton’s cooking series...
NME
‘Star Wars’ writer is still “haunted” by a plot hole in spinoff ‘Solo’
Solo: A Star Wars Story writer Jonathan Kasdan has said he’s still “haunted” by a plot hole in the 2018 film. Kasdan was a writer on the prequel film, which takes place before the events of 1977’s A New Hope and follows a younger version of Harrison Ford’s character Han Solo.
NME
Quentin Tarantino resisted studio calls to cast Johnny Depp in ‘Pulp Fiction’
Quentin Tarantino has addressed a recent so-called “wish list” of actors that he wanted for roles in Pulp Fiction, and revealed he pushed back against studio wishes to cast Johnny Depp. The list of names recently went viral on social media, which included Depp as second for the...
NME
‘Green Book’ actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. found dead
Frank Vallelonga Jr., who starred in Oscar-winning film Green Book and whose father was the basis of the movie, has died aged 60. The 2018 film focused on a tour of the Deep South by African-American pianist Don Shirley (Mahershala Ali) and his driver – Vallelonga Jr.’s father – Frank ‘Tony Lip’ Vallelonga (Viggo Mortensen).
Comments / 0