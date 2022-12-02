Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
West Terre Haute Weekly Safety ReportWynLinWest Terre Haute, IN
West Terre Haute - Town Council - Meeting Minutes - November 14, 2022, 6:00 pmWynLinWest Terre Haute, IN
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes overcome slow start, defeat Eastern Illinois 65-43The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘hungry to see more,’ prepares for Eastern IllinoisThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WTHI
Knox County Fire Department holding Christmas Light Contest
BICKNELL, Ind. (WTHI) - It's only the beginning of December, but the Vigo Township Volunteer Fire Department in Bicknell is full of Christmas cheer. For the second year in a row, the fire department is holding a Christmas Lights Contest. "Last year, we decided to do this to bring the...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Salvation Army Coat Distribution Day; Wed Dec 7th
Danville, IL (December 2, 2022) –The Salvation Army in Danville will host a designated coat distribution day on Wednesday, December 7th from 9:30am – 3:00pm at 855 E. Fairchild St. Any resident of Vermilion County who needs a winter coat canvisit during the hours of 9:30 AM – 3:00 PM to determine whether there is a gently used coat available to keep you warm this season. Volunteers will be available to assist you upon arrival. All coats are first come first serve and only available while coats last. The Salvation Army is grateful to all donors and partners this season, including RE/MAX Ultimate, Culvers, Fair Hope Ministries, Neuhoff Media, Burlington, and private donors from the community.
WAND TV
Tattoo shop raises money for Crisis Nursery
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Artists at New Life Tattoos spent their Saturday raising money for some of the most vulnerable residents of Champaign-Urbana. On Saturday, December 3 the tattoo shop, located at 9 E University Ave in Champaign, hosted a benefit offering discounted tattoos and giving 100% of the proceeds to Crisis Nursery in Urbana.
‘Toys for Tots’ looks to help thousands of children ahead of Holidays
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The local Marines Corps Reserves partnered with another organization to help provide for thousands of kids for Christmas. “Toys for Tots” was accepting donations outside of 105.5 The Legend in Brazil, in hopes of providing for about 2,600 kids who are registered with the program, according to 1st Sargent Daniel Wald. “We’re […]
smilepolitely.com
Just Yolkin’ is joining the breakfast scene in Champaign
A new breakfast restaurant named Just Yolkin' will move into the space formerly occupied by Legacy Pizzeria right beside Jupiter's at The Crossing. Just Yolkin' does not yet have a website. Check out this teaser photo that Jupiter's shared on Facebook:. Just Yolkin'. 2501 Village Green Place. Champaign. Top image...
14news.com
Fallen soldier to return to Daviess County 72 years later
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A family in Daviess County is preparing for their long-awaited reunion with a late family member who was declared missing-in-action while serving in the Korean War. Modern technology made it possible to identify his remains. Private First Class Robert Wright had been missing and presumed dead...
vincennespbs.org
The Greene County Humane Society joins “Empty the Shelters”
The Greene County Humane Society is taking part in an initiative aiming to end pet homelessness this holiday season. The society has joined the, “Empty the Shelters- Holiday Hope” event. Now, through December 11th, the Greene County Humane Society will offer reduced adoption fees for dogs, cats, and...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Tom Hightower: This Week’s I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE Honoree
The following is this week’s I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE Honoree by Ashton Greer and Nicole Van Hyfte. Tom Hightower is sending ripples through the community and beyond with his leadership and initiative of acceptance, no matter where you are at in life. Tom is a 59-year-old Danville native who resides here with his wife and their 8 children. According to him, he has hundreds of kids because it does not require blood for you to provide a fathering role to people who need it.
The last of the Tri-State burn bans lifted
PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — After a long dry season, Tri-State residents are now able to use fires again. The last local county to lift their burn ban was Perry County, which cleared it nearly two weeks after issuing it. The only county in the entire state of Indiana that remains under a burn ban […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville Department Battles Weekend Fire on Johnson Street
THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE FIRE DEPARTMENT RELEASE. Danville Fire Firefighters responded to a single story structure fire over the weekend. The fire occurred at 801 Johnson Street at around 12:48 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, 2022. When firefighters arrived they encountered heavy fire conditions. Fire was extending through the...
Woman dies hours after being grazed by train in southwest Indiana
SHELBURN, Ind. — A southwest Indiana woman died after being hit by a train in Sullivan County on Sunday. Police said 36-year-old Ashley Lewis was walking on Mill Street in Shelburn, which is just south of Terre Haute, at around 8:25 p.m. She had just crossed the CSX rail...
Crews respond to Danville fire on Saturday
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Fire Department responded to a single-story house fire on Saturday. When crews arrived at the 800 block of Johnson St. at around 12:48 p.m., they found heavy fire, including flames extending through the roof of the home. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control within 15 minutes. […]
Investigation underway following firearm incident near West TH elementary school
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A statement was released this evening by VCSC Curriculum Coordinator Dr. Katelynn Moats Liebermann, addressing the Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School lockdown on Tuesday. “The Vigo County School Corporation is thankful for the response of all our first responders, including Sugar Creek Consolidated and district lead School Protection […]
Neoga left with questions, grief after two people found dead
NEOGA, Ill. (WCIA) – For two families, things will never be the same. They each lost a loved one suddenly – and neither knows exactly why. 33-year-old Levi Connour and 40-year-old Jennifer Morecraft were found dead just before noon Wednesday. People in the area want to know what happened, and family members want the rumors […]
WTHI
One dead in an accident involving a train in Sullivan County
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a fatal accident involving a train in Sullivan County. It happened Sunday night at the intersection of Mill Street and Interurban Road. Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom told News 10 two people were near the tracks, a man and a...
Effingham Radio
City Of Effingham Announces Road Closure
Hoffman Dr. will be closed, close to the Treehouse Daycare for approximately the next couple weeks, due to resurfacing.
Neil Street to close single lane on Tuesday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign Heating & Air will close one southbound lane on Neil St. between University Ave. and Clark St. beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. This is in order to deliver HVAC materials. During the closure, southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane until 1 p.m. The City of Champaign appreciates […]
1 deputy hurt, vehicle damaged in Greene Co. pursuit
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One Monroe County Sheriff’s Sergeant was injured and had his patrol vehicle damaged in a Greene County pursuit that ended in Monroe County. At approximately 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, A Chevy Suburban driven by Cody Reeves fled Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies. Reeves reportedly drove through a yard on Lawrence Hollow […]
illinoisnewsroom.org
Fire heavily damages home and garage in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN – A fire heavily damaged a home and detached garage in Champaign late Saturday night. Fire Department Public Information Officer Randy Smith said no one was hurt in the fire and the cause is still under investigation. When firefighters responded to 112 East Hill Street just before 9:00...
Comments / 0