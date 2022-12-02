Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
Selena Gomez Dresses up Her LBD With an "Easter Egg" Pastel Manicure
Selena Gomez may be a bit off-season with her latest pastel manicure, but we trust her judgment because she’s a nail queen who can do no wrong. The star showed off her “Easter Egg” nails done by celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik, which complemented her faux crocodile-print handbag and LBD (little black dress) seamlessly. Gomez obviously couldn’t choose one shade, so she “tasted the rainbow” and rocked out with Mia Secret‘s Gelux nail polish collection in shades “Maya Blue, “Peppermint,” “Lavender,” “Peace & Love,” and “Bleu de France.”
Hypebae
Kim Kardashian Enters Her Villian Era in Tiny Crop Top and Honey Blonde Hair
Now that her divorce with Ye is finalized, Kim Kardashian is taking no prisoners. The reality TV star is hard launching her villian era as the mogul flaunted her enviable figure all weekend long at Art Basel Miami. After wearing a barely there bandeau, Kardashian showed off her tiny waist...
Hypebae
British Fashion Awards 2022 Red Carpet: See the Best-Dressed Celebrities
Celebrities and designers alike headed to London’s Royal Albert Hall this evening to attend the 2022 British Fashion Awards. Hosted by the dazzling Jodie Turner-Smith, the evening celebrated the industry’s most influential designers, models and innovators and saw performances from Shygirl and Jessie Ware. The likes of Lily...
Teen bride refuses to shower or comb her hair on her wedding day: 'I just didn't feel like it'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It was an uncommonly warm day in September, and it was my last day as a single woman. I was both an adult and a child, getting married at the age of nineteen. Legal to wed, just not advisable. It was one of the worst decisions of my life, but that's the subject of many other stories.
Olivia Wilde Is Giving Goth in Sheer Black Lace Dress for 'People's Choice Awards'
Olivia Wilde is entering her revenge era. The 38-year-old actress—who recently split from boyfriend Harry Styles—showed up to the People's Choice Awards with a bang on Tuesday night as she strutted out in a daring lace gown for a sexy gothic fashion moment. The Don't Worry Darling director...
Hypebae
Florence Pugh Brings Barbiecore to BIFA With This Rodarte Dress
Florence Pugh just nailed the red carpet at the 2022 British Independent Film Awards, which took place on December 4. The actor stunned fans in a pink satin slip dress, complete with a pink mesh cape, gold heels and ultra-soft glam. The Rodarte dress featured a thigh-high split with delicate lace trim, finished with a silky organza rose at its neckline. Accessorizing the look, Pugh paired the dress with gold Aquazzura heels and jewelry from Tiffany & Co.
Hypebae
Why Kim Kardashian Reportedly Insisted Ye Pay Her Child Support
Kim Kardashian is one of the wealthiest women in America and while she’s financially well off, she reportedly felt it was crucial her ex Ye aka Kanye West pay her child support to prove he is “serious about co-parenting” their four children, according to The Sun. The...
Hypebae
Little Simz Announces New Album, 'No Thank You'
London-based rapper Little Simz took to Instagram to share an update on her music career, announcing that she’ll soon be blessing fans with a brand new album. Titled No Thank You, the album announcement came complete with a cryptic visual which featured the words “Emotion is energy in motion. Honor your truth and feelings. Eradicate fear. Boundaries are important.” It appears that for the new record, Simz isn’t trying to please anyone other than herself and wants to highlight the importance of setting boundaries and taking care of yourself.
Hypebae
Here's What Khloé Kardashian Has to Say About Love and Relationships
Khloé Kardashian took to Instagram over the weekend to share some lessons in love that she’s learned as a result of her own relationships. Clearly taking some much-needed time to reflect and reassess, the reality star shared a cryptic series of Instagram stories, which she has since deleted. “Advice of the day: You can’t make someone love you by giving them more of what they don’t already appreciate,” the first story read.
Hypebae
You Can Now Get Your Kanye West Tattoos Removed for Free
That’s right, former fans of Kanye West can officially get their Ye-inspired tattoos removed for free, thanks to London-based tattoo removal studio, NAAMA. The company announced its free removal service back in November, but it’s since gained a great deal of popularity as the controversial rapper continues to share antisemitic comments and racist remarks through social media.
Hypebae
'Monster: Dahmer' Becomes the Third Netflix Show to Surpass 1 Billion Hours Viewed
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has reached a major Netflix milestone. The series, starring Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer, has become the third Netflix show to cross one billion hours viewed since its release on September 21, reaching this achievement by the 60-day mark. The two other shows to previously...
Hypebae
Khloé Kardashian Takes Miami by Storm With a Honey Wheat Barbie Half-Up
Like her sister Kim Kardashian, Khloé has undergone a honey wheat blonde hair transformation and it’s giving early ’00s all over again — but in the most updated way. Spotted at Art Basel Miami, Khlo sports a half-up half-down hairstyle in the most flattering shade of mid-brown blonde. Taking to Instagram with the caption, “Miami is always a good idea.” Her hair moment mirrors the same sentiment. The look was crafted by master stylist Chris Appleton, who served the star with the most voluminous and bounciest body waves we’ve ever seen for her. Khloé’s hair moment is ultra-fem, so to add a bit of contrast to the hair, she opted for a black bodysuit and faded black denim jeans with oversized hoops and an XXL manicure.
Hypebae
Salehe Bembury x New Balance 990v2 "Sand Be the Time" Gets Official Release Date
Salehe Bembury is returning with this fifth drop with New Balance. This time around, the duo has reworked the 990v2 sneaker with a tonal makeover dubbed “Sand Be the Time.”. Images of the kicks first surfaced earlier this year in the summer, revealing the silhouette in a dusty pink...
Hypebae
EXCLUSIVE: Meet the 3 Designers Joining Copenhagen Fashion Week's NEWTALENT Scheme for FW23
As it gears up for its Fall/Winter 2023 edition, Copenhagen Fashion Week has exclusively shared with Hypebae the three emerging designers joining its NEWTALENT incubator program. The NEWTALENT scheme spotlights up-and-coming designers from the Nordic region, offering a global platform to showcase their collections. Each season, the program selects three...
Hypebae
Stay Extra Warm This Season With 66North's Wool Accessories
If you’ve been on the hunt for cozy garments and accessories to add to your wardrobe this season, 66North has you covered. The Icelandic brand has dropped a new wool capsule featuring your favorite winter items — sweaters, balaclavas, beanies and scarves. The four-piece capsule, a tribute to...
Hypebae
Florence Pugh Shows Us How to Confidently Rock a ‘60s Flipped Bob
Florence Pugh is one of the UK girlies that knows her stuff when it comes to hair and makeup. Her red carpet style wins her all ten’s across the board and her latest flipped retro bob cements our sentiments. Spotted at the 2022 British Independent Film Awards, pugh gave...
Hypebae
Jenna Ortega Reveals Who She Thinks Is Wednesday's Stalker From the Season 1 Finale
Anyone who’s finished watching Wednesday has their theories about what will happen in Season 2, including Jenna Ortega. Editor’s Note: This article contains spoilers for Wednesday. The actor, who plays the titular role of Wednesday Addams in the Netflix series, has suspects on who’s the stalker texting her...
Hypebae
Cardi B Says She Was Paid $1M USD to Perform at Art Basel Miami
In a now-deleted tweet, Cardi B shared that she was paid $1 million USD to perform a 35-minute set at Art Basel Miami. The rapper took to Twitter to say she was invited to the weekend-long event, which took place from December 2 to 4 throughout the city. “I got paid 1 million dollars to perform at this elite bankers’ event,” she wrote, further noting that the event was “for 400 people and only for 35 minutes.” She concluded her message, “THINK ABOUT THAT WHEN YOU TYPE ABOUT THIS GRAMMY WINNER.”
Hypebae
EXCLUSIVE: A Sneak Peek at Pucci x Fusalp's Ski Capsule Inspired by Nostalgia
For its latest collaboration, Pucci has joined forces with heritage Alpine skiwear brand Fusalp on a capsule for the slopes this winter. Arriving as part of the French brand’s 70th anniversary, the collaboration will feature a range of skiwear as well as leisure styles. Fusalp’s bestselling styles — the Gardena jacket, the Elancia and Belalp ski pants, and the Maria ski suit — are reimagined in a Pucci aesthetic inspired by the joyful, playful and energetic spirit of the 1970s.
Comments / 0