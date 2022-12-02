Read full article on original website
Related
Phone Arena
Face ID out, “Apple Ring” in! Google might hold the secret to the next huge iPhone innovation?
When Apple first introduced its advanced 3D face unlocking technology as part of the iPhone X back in 2017, there was a lot not to like about it…. Face ID was slower to unlock your iPhone than Touch ID; it didn't work when you looked at your phone off angle, and it took up a ton of space, giving the iPhone a cosmetic makeover, resulting in the iconic notch.
Phone Arena
Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Google Pixel 7: what to expect
The upcoming Galaxy S23 is shaping up to be one of the best compact phones of 2023, but if it wants to claim the number one spot it needs to offer a bit more than the already excellent and very affordable Pixel 7. So what is that special sauce that...
Best Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro deals and prices of December 2022
Looking to save some money on a Google Pixel 6 or a Pixel 6 Pro? We gathered the best deals of the month and put them into one simple guide.
Android Authority
Google Pixel 7a: Everything we know so far and what we want to see
The next affordable Pixel looks set to offer the same great value but with even better features. Google made the wise decision to return to its beloved Nexus roots and launch a cheaper Pixel phone back in 2019. The Pixel 3a and 3a XL boasted the same great camera performance as their more expensive siblings for a fraction of the price — they started at just $400. Since then, each Pixel A series phone has delivered a similarly impressive bang for buck, so we’re already eagerly awaiting the Pixel 7a. Let’s dive in and see what we can expect from Google’s next affordable phone.
These Samsung Galaxy phones just got the free Android 13 update
Good news for owners of slightly older Samsungs: your update is on its way
Digital Trends
Get this Windows 11 laptop for less than $100 at Walmart today
The Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is down to an unbelievably low price of $99 from the Walmart Black Friday sale, following a $130 discount that more than halves its original price of $229, for one of the cheapest laptops that you can buy today. Taking advantage of early Black Friday deals will let you avoid the rush of the shopping holiday, so that’s one more reason for you to take advantage of this offer. You need to hurry though, because we’re not sure if it will still be online tomorrow.
TechRadar
The iPhone 15 Pro could get solid-state volume and power buttons
The iPhone 15 is still a long way off, but we've already heard numerous rumors about it. New to the pile is an analyst prediction that the Pro models are going to get solid-state, haptic buttons that don't physically move and sit flush with the body of the phones. That's...
This Lenovo ThinkPad 2-in-1 Chromebook is a crazy 75% off for Cyber Monday
You can get the Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook at a steep discount thanks to this awesome Cyber Monday deal.
The best OnePlus camera phone is available for $250 less this Cyber Monday
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. There's a lot to love about the OnePlus 10 Pro. From its stellar triple cameras to the 120Hz AMOLED screen, it's a flagship that offers something for everybody. Sure, it has been usurped by the newer OnePlus 10T, but the OnePlus 10 Pro offers an incredible value with the $250 discount for Cyber Monday.
This Samsung 65-inch 4K QLED TV is nearly 50% off before Black Friday
The Samsung 4K QLED TV 65-inch has a huge 48% discount in a Black Friday that brings the price down to its lowest ever.
Phone Arena
Here's why Apple might feel compelled to spruce up iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus
Looking to increase the revenue brought in by the iPhone 14 family, Apple widened the specs and features gap between the iPhone 14 non-Pro models and the pricier iPhone 14 Pro line. For example, let's say that you simply must have the shape-shifting Dynamic Island notification feature on your new iPhone. That means spending at least $999 for the iPhone 14 Pro.
MySanAntonio
Walmart has noise-cancelling Samsung Galaxy Buds for under $50 today
If you think you missed out on Cyber Monday’s best deals, think again: You can still hook yourself up with a great pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds for $100 off at Walmart, bringing them down to $49 — a fantastic bargain no matter how you look at it.
Phone Arena
Source inside Apple reveals the new name of the operating system for its VR/AR headset
It was back in November 2017 when we first mentioned the name reality Operating System (rOS) in a story. A leak revealed that this would be the name of the software Apple would use to run its smart glasses. At the time, there were no rumors about a mixed-reality headset that is expected to cost somewhere between $2,000 and $3,000.
ZDNet
Cyber Monday 2022: Free iPad, Apple Watch, and Beats if you upgrade to a 5G iPhone
The clock is ticking on what might be the best Cyber Monday deal yet: You can get an iPad, an Apple Watch SE, and Beats Fit Pro earbuds for free when you upgrade to a 5G iPhone (the iPhone SE, iPhone 12, and up) and sign up for a Verizon 5G phone plan.
Apple Stock Mega Bulls: Here’s How To Supercharge Returns
Traders who have strong convictions that Apple stock will head higher might want to consider turbocharging future returns. Here’s one way to do it.
Digital Trends
65-inch Sony OLED TV is $700 off for Cyber Monday, and it’s selling fast
Even among Cyber Monday deals, it’s fairly unusual to see a deep discount on any Sony TVs. Fortunately, we’ve spotted a fantastic one at Walmart. Right now, you can buy a Sony A80J 65-inch OLED 4K TV for $1,298 saving you $700 off the usual price of $1,998. Sure, this isn’t impulse buy territory but if you’ve been looking through the Cyber Monday TV deals for something truly exceptional, this is it. A great TV in so many ways, it’s likely to sell out fast so let’s take a quick look at why it’s worth the money.
Phone Arena
Best apps for a free second phone number on iOS and Android
Almost everyone already has their own phone number where others can contact them if need be, so why would you need another one, you might ask?. Well, since you have already clicked on this article, then you most likely already have a pretty good idea how a second number would be of use to you. Maybe you have a small business and want to separate your private contacts list from the one that’s related to your work. A second phone number is a great way to do just that, and to restrict the access that clients and business partners can have to your time and attention.
Phone Arena
Oppo's Find N2 Flip will compete with Samsung's foldables worldwide
At this point, it is hardly a secret that Samsung has a firm grasp over the foldable market. With its staggering market share, the Korean tech giant is by far the biggest player in the segment worldwide. One of the biggest reasons why the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy...
Engadget
Samsung will reportedly debut its Galaxy S23 lineup in early February
The flagship lineup's Unpacked event is expected to take place in San Francisco. We may get to see Samsung's next flagship phones in just a couple of months. Samsung will unveil its Galaxy S23 devices in the US in the first week of February 2023, according to news outlet Korea JoongAng Daily, which cites an anonymous company executive. As The Verge notes, it echoes a previous report by Chosun, stating that the company will reveal the lineup by February next year. The executive reportedly told JoongAng Daily that the flagship phones will be launched at an Unpacked event in the US, which is expected to take place in San Francisco.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Acer Predator XB273U NV WQHD 170 Hz gaming monitor is 44% off on Amazon
The NVIDIA G-SYNC-compatible Acer Predator XB273U NV gaming monitor sports a 27-inch WQHD Agile-Splendor IPS panel that has a typical brightness of 400 nits, 1 ms response time, as well as an overclock refresh rate of 170 Hz. Thanks to the ongoing 44% Amazon discount, its price is now down to US$309.99.
Comments / 0