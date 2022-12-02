Read full article on original website
How Long is Marvel's Midnight Suns?
Wondering how long it takes to beat Marvel's Midnight Suns? Here's what we know. There are two card-based Marvel games currently vying for your attention: Marvel Snap and Marvel's Midnight Suns. While both have gotten their hooks into players for different reasons, the XCOM-style tactics of the latter not only provides a satisfying gameplay loop but also tells a gripping story about Earth's mightiest heroes fighting against an evil sorceress, Lilith. If you're here, you're wondering how long it takes to beat Midnight Suns.
Floodland Review: Community Building
Floodland is a surprisingly complex survival sim with a unique aesthetic and setting, but is that enough to keep it afloat?. Post-apocalyptic games are usually fairly dreary and oppressive affairs, but Floodland takes a different approach, weaving themes of hope and exploration into the overall experience. It's a survival city builder that tries to inject more personality and personal storytelling into things, and even though that idea doesn't always land, Floodland's mechanics are usually enough to keep you chugging along, always eager to play a little more and optimize your settlement.
Hurricane-force novel with a hint of magical realism
Wanda is named after the hurricane she was born in. It’s also the hurricane that changes the trajectory of her life. “The Light Pirate” by Lily Brooks-Dalton imagines a frighteningly near future of encroaching waves and crumbling, unsustainable infrastructure. As Hurricane Wanda approaches, a sickeningly slow build introduces Wanda's family. The momentum gains as the eye moves right on top of them and each person realizes they’re entirely not where they need to be to weather the storm. Donna Edwards of The Associated Press says the novel is expertly paced, beautiful and powerful with a hint of magic.
The Callisto Protocol: What are Energy Converters For?
Energy Converters are used for one thing in The Callisto Protocol. Here's what you need to know. As you make your way through The Callisto Protocol, you'll come across a number of items that have pretty obvious uses. Callisto Credits, for example, are used at the Reforge shops dotted around Black Iron prison and the surrounding areas, turned in to buy ammo, health packs, and weapon upgrades. However, you may be wondering what the heck Energy Converters do.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to Get Iron Hands
Put on one of the best all-around Pokemon for Tera Raid Battles on your team with this guide to capturing Iron Hands in Scalet and Violet. Some of the new additions to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are making waves in the Tera Raid Battle meta, and one of the top contenders for five and six-star Raids is Iron Hands. Available only in Violet, this Pokemon from the future has the stats, survivability, and move list to take on almost any high-difficulty content in the game.
The Callisto Protocol Review: Dead Weight
A technically impressive action horror game, The Callisto Protocol gets stuck in orbit. When something new evokes our memories and nostalgia from a particular source, it puts unreasonable expectations on that new thing's shoulders. I don't want to burden The Callisto Protocol with the weight of being a continuation of the Dead Space franchise.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Nature Mints Guide — How to Get and Use Them and What They Do
Need to optimize your Pokemon's Nature? Check out Nature Mints, a new consumable we cover in this guide to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Natures are one of the core mechanics in the Pokemon games, and they return in Scarlet and Violet. They're the most clear-cut way to know how your team's stats will increase. Almost every nature is a flat increase to one stat's growth rate while cutting another, and to make the most of the system you'll need to get used to Nature Mints.
God of War: Ragnarok — Best Enchantments
Improve your stats and abilities with the help of our list of the best enchantments in God of War: Ragnarok. You can equip various enchantments in God of War: Ragnarok to improve your stats and abilities. The best enchantments are the ones that come in sets since they have special perks, but there are also some individual enchantments that are worth looking at.
The Callisto Protocol: How to Increase Inventory Space
Here's how to get more inventory slots in The Callisto Protocol. Much like other survival horror games, The Callisto Protocol puts inventory space at a premium. Some of the game's scariest moments come when you're forced to pick and choose which items to carry further into Black Iron Prison and its surrounding habitat areas — and which to leave behind completely. As you're playing through the first several chapters, you may be wondering how to increase inventory space to carry more.
'Moment of darkness': Tuesday is the darkest day for humanity in 2022
It will be daytime in North America, but more than 85% of people on Earth will be in complete darkness for a fleeting moment on Dec. 6. The world's population reached 8 billion in mid-November, and for a fleeting moment on Tuesday, roughly 6.88 billion people will be in darkness.
The Callisto Protocol: How to Get All Weapons
A couple of guns in The Callisto Protocol require you to do some extra legwork to unlock. Here's how to find all the weapons Jacob can use in Black Iron. Each weapon you get in The Callisto Protocol is crucial to navigating Black Iron prison and surviving the game's monsters. Rooted in survival horror, The Callisto Protocol limits the number of weapons you get, giving each of them a specific purpose and function.
