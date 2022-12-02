Read full article on original website
Whitley County Police Catch Escaped Inmate
Law enforcement agencies in Whitley County joined forces to catch an escaped inmate. The Williamsburg Police Department, Whitley County Sheriff’s Department and Kentucky State Police responded to the Whitley County Detention Center after 21-year-old Arturo Ramirez of Chattanooga escaped. Williamsburg police said an officer used a drone to help find Ramirez on Pelham Street near Quick Stop. Ramirez was arrested without incident.
London Officer Killed By Drunk Driver While On Duty To Be Added To Memorial
Officials at London Police Department say they are still grieving the loss of Officer Logan Medlock, but that the community and others across the country are helping. Officer Medlock’s name will be placed in a memorial next May. Chief Travis Dotson says it has been difficult but their department has seen tremendous support. On October 30th, Officer Medlock was patrolling when police say a drunk driver crashed into his cruiser. In the month and several days since then, Chief Dotson and others say they have received a lot of support from all over the country. Numerous police agencies in Kentucky have stepped up to patrol the area while they have focused on their own grief. Chief Dotson says what happened to Medlock, an officer who dedicated much of his work to targeting drunk drivers, has them even more committed to DUI enforcement. The suspect in the case, Casey Byrd, was recently indicted on murder and other charges in connection with Officer Medlock’s death.
Clay County WWII Veteran Dies At 103
World War II veteran Henry C. Ledford passed away Friday at age 103. Ledford was from Clay County. He was one of the oldest veterans in the state of Kentucky. Ledford’s 411th Infantry Regiment freed prisoners from a concentration camp near Landsberg, Germany. In a Facebook post, Honor Flight Kentucky said Ledford was a great Kentuckian. Ledford participated in the 2019 Honor Flight, which takes Kentucky veterans to Washington D.C. to see their memorials.
