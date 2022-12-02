Read full article on original website
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening two new locations in Oklahoma this monthKristen WaltersEdmond, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
QSR magazine
Salad and Go Announces Two Openings in Oklahoma
Salad and Go, an emerging quick-service restaurant industry disruptor committed to revolutionizing fast food, announced today two new store openings in Del City and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, as the brand continues expanding across the state. Beginning on Dec. 13, Del City locals can experience all that Salad and Go has...
‘Confusing’: Family went without heat at home due to issue with gas line
The heat's back on for one OKC family who went without heat for two weeks, due to an issue with their gas line.
okctalk.com
Once largest hotel in OKC being demolished
Demolition has started at what was once the largest hotel in Oklahoma City. When it opened in 1972, the Hilton Inn West had over 500 rooms in three separate buildings with tennis courts and four pools, one indoors. It featured the upscale Brandywine Room restaurant and the Sportspage Club was...
Northwest Oklahoma City condo fire causes over $1 million in damages
A condominium fire in northwest Oklahoma City caused what officials estimate to be over $1 million in damages early Sunday morning.
news9.com
Sleigh Bells Market Returns To OKC Farmers Public Market
Returning for their sixth year, the Oklahoma City Sleigh Bells Market kicks off Sunday afternoon. The event is being hosted at the Farmers Public Market from 12 to 5 p.m. People can expect numerous vendors and shopping, and admission is completely free.
chickashatoday.com
Three lose lives in head-on collision
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that a head-on collision north of Gracemont claimed three of four lives on Wednesday, November 30. The 6:00 pm accident happened on OK-152 about 4.9 miles north of Gracemont in Caddo County. A 2020 Toyota Yaris driven by Antoinette L. Evilsizor, 27, of Cottonwood, AZ....
KOCO
Family loses home in overnight fire in Choctaw
CHOCTAW, Okla. — A family lost their home after a house caught fire overnight in Choctaw. The fire sparked at a home near Reno Avenue and Choctaw Road. Authorities told KOCO 5 that smoke and fire poured from the roof and people were running out of the home when firefighters arrived.
KOCO
College student late to class leads police on chase in Oklahoma
A college student who was late to class led police on a chase in Oklahoma. Police said the student was late to class at Oklahoma City Community College and did not stop because the driver thought there was a warrant out for their arrest. Turns out, it wasn’t true, but the student’s decision to try to get away certainly didn’t help.
KOCO
Construction worker in critical condition after falling down vent in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A construction worker is in critical condition after falling down a vent in Oklahoma City. Fire officials told KOCO 5 the adult male is believed to have fallen more than 30 feet. KOCO 5 saw fire crews going in and out of the Nicholson Tower at 13th Street and Kelley Avenue, on OU Health’s campus.
OKC Boathouse District prepares the lights for the holiday river parade
Get your ready to show off some holiday spirit today as, RIVERSPORT is bringing back an Oklahoma City family favorite - Holiday River Parade!
USGS: 2.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Central Oklahoma
The U.S. Geological Survey reports that Oklahoma experienced a 2.8 magnitude earthquake near the town of Pocasset.
Explosive Material Found After OCPD Arrest Minnesota Man
Oklahoma City Police arrested a man from Minnesota for drugs and felony eluding after police received a disturbance call Friday at a warehouse near Southwest 29th Street and South Portland Avenue. Police said 52-year-old Eric Lee hid in a warehouse but eventually surrendered to police. On Monday morning, officers found...
Authorities Confirm 1 Dead in Fatal NW OKC Wreck
Oklahoma City Police have confirmed one person has died after a wreck that happened at around 8 p.m. Monday near North Peniel Avenue and Northwest 63rd Street. Officers said they believe two vehicles were racing on westbound Northwest 63rd Street when the vehicle in the left lane struck with the vehicle in the right.
News On 6
Firefighters Respond To OKC House Fire
Firefighters are responding to a house fire in Oklahoma City near Southwest 46th St and Shartel Ave. There have not been any updates on possible injuries. This is a developing story...
News On 6
OCPD Confirm 1 Dead SW OKC Shooting
Oklahoma City Police have confirmed a fatal shooting that happened at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday near Southwest 84th Street and South May Avenue. OCPD said they received a report of a person being shot inside a residence. When Oklahoma City Police arrived officers said they found 38-year-old Cory Cade dead, with multiple gunshot wounds.
News On 6
OKC Zoo Introduces Winter Hours
The Oklahoma City Zoo is changing its hours of operations for the winter season. The zoo will now be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays until Feb. 8, but will remain open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Thursday through Monday. Safari Lights will continue nightly through Jan. 1, the...
yukonprogressnews.com
Canadian County wrongful death suit closed
A wrongful death lawsuit is now closed after a Canadian County judge has denied a request to change his previous ruling that found an event venue was not liable in a fatal drunk driving crash near Yukon. Mustang’s Jeff and Kristy Murrow filed the civil action in November 2020 seeking...
Adams Tower to be demolished on OU campus
Alumni of the University of Oklahoma will soon say goodbye to a place that held a lot of memories on the Norman campus.
Man accused in Kingfisher quadruple murder wanted investment returned
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A man accused of killing four workers at an Oklahoma marijuana farm had demanded the return of his $300,000 investment in the operation shortly before he started shooting, prosecutors allege in court documents. Chen Wu, 45, was charged Friday in Kingfisher County with four counts...
Neighbors outraged over OKC rental property operating without required license for over a year
In the last year, northwest Oklahoma City neighbors have noticed dozens of news faces coming and going on one property without a clue why.
