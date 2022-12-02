ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

QSR magazine

Salad and Go Announces Two Openings in Oklahoma

Salad and Go, an emerging quick-service restaurant industry disruptor committed to revolutionizing fast food, announced today two new store openings in Del City and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, as the brand continues expanding across the state. Beginning on Dec. 13, Del City locals can experience all that Salad and Go has...
DEL CITY, OK
okctalk.com

Once largest hotel in OKC being demolished

Demolition has started at what was once the largest hotel in Oklahoma City. When it opened in 1972, the Hilton Inn West had over 500 rooms in three separate buildings with tennis courts and four pools, one indoors. It featured the upscale Brandywine Room restaurant and the Sportspage Club was...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
chickashatoday.com

Three lose lives in head-on collision

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that a head-on collision north of Gracemont claimed three of four lives on Wednesday, November 30.  The 6:00 pm accident happened on OK-152 about 4.9 miles north of Gracemont in Caddo County.  A 2020 Toyota Yaris driven by Antoinette L. Evilsizor, 27, of Cottonwood, AZ....
CADDO COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Family loses home in overnight fire in Choctaw

CHOCTAW, Okla. — A family lost their home after a house caught fire overnight in Choctaw. The fire sparked at a home near Reno Avenue and Choctaw Road. Authorities told KOCO 5 that smoke and fire poured from the roof and people were running out of the home when firefighters arrived.
CHOCTAW, OK
KOCO

College student late to class leads police on chase in Oklahoma

A college student who was late to class led police on a chase in Oklahoma. Police said the student was late to class at Oklahoma City Community College and did not stop because the driver thought there was a warrant out for their arrest. Turns out, it wasn’t true, but the student’s decision to try to get away certainly didn’t help.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Firefighters Respond To OKC House Fire

Firefighters are responding to a house fire in Oklahoma City near Southwest 46th St and Shartel Ave. There have not been any updates on possible injuries. This is a developing story...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OCPD Confirm 1 Dead SW OKC Shooting

Oklahoma City Police have confirmed a fatal shooting that happened at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday near Southwest 84th Street and South May Avenue. OCPD said they received a report of a person being shot inside a residence. When Oklahoma City Police arrived officers said they found 38-year-old Cory Cade dead, with multiple gunshot wounds.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OKC Zoo Introduces Winter Hours

The Oklahoma City Zoo is changing its hours of operations for the winter season. The zoo will now be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays until Feb. 8, but will remain open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Thursday through Monday. Safari Lights will continue nightly through Jan. 1, the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Canadian County wrongful death suit closed

A wrongful death lawsuit is now closed after a Canadian County judge has denied a request to change his previous ruling that found an event venue was not liable in a fatal drunk driving crash near Yukon. Mustang’s Jeff and Kristy Murrow filed the civil action in November 2020 seeking...
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK

