douglasnow.com
Two criminal cases headed to trial this week
Two of the 15 cases on the Superior Court of Coffee County’s criminal trial calendar are set to be heard by a 12-person jury Tuesday and Wednesday. While several of the defendants pleaded guilty to their charges and other cases were continued by the court, juries were selected for Newton, Harvey Jr., and a third case, this one involving Christopher Black. However, Black, facing aggravated battery, is set to plead guilty Tuesday morning.
valdostatoday.com
Arrest made in attempted Valdosta bank robbery
VALDOSTA – A 32-year-old man was arrested after attempting to rob a Bank of America location in Valdosta. Arrested: Rahmaan Ishmell Kates, African American male, 32 years of age, Valdosta resident. On December 5, 2022, at approximately 10:57 am., Valdosta Police Officers and Detectives responded to Bank of America,...
VPD makes arrest in bank robbery attempt incident
The Valdosta Police Department made an arrest following a robbery attempt that took place at Bank of America Monday morning in Valdosta.
Employees suspected of stealing over $200,000 in merchandise from Target distribution center
TIFTON, Ga. — Two people were arrested after deputies said they stole merchandise valued at over $200,000 from a Target distribution center in Tift County. Tift County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and Target’s Asset Protection Operations were investigating thefts at the facility in Tifton. Their investigation...
douglasnow.com
A cell phone and a TPO violation allegedly lead to domestic dispute, one arrest
Trent Canady, 28, is facing more than 20 years in prison after he allegedly assaulted a woman by beating her with a pole, ripping her hair extensions out of her scalp, and striking her on the head. In a twist in the case, the victim admitted that she was not supposed to be at the residence due to a court order after she allegedly threatened to kill him in April.
WCTV
Valdosta robbery suspect arrested while leaving the bank
VALDOSTA, Fla. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Police Department and Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office arrested a robbery suspect while he was leaving a bank Monday morning. VPD responded to a robbery a little before 11 a.m. at the Bank of America at 3030 North Patterson Street in Valdosta. An employee...
wfxl.com
Valdosta man arrested for motor vehicle theft, owner left keys inside
A Valdosta man is behind bars after allegedly stealing a vehicle. On Saturday, December 3, around 12:30 a.m., Valdosta police responded to the 1700 block of Clover Drive after E911 received a call of a motor vehicle theft that occurred at the location. According to VPD, the victim advised officers...
douglasnow.com
Alleged con Carelock cashes checks for mythical machinery
A Coffee County man was indicted 14 times by a grand jury last month for allegedly conning multiple individuals by selling numerous pieces of John Deere equipment that they never received and that he did not own. According to the indictments, the defendant, Corey James Carelock, obtained over $165,000 in the scam.
WJCL
Deputies capture murder suspect in Vidalia hours after deadly shooting
LYONS, Ga. — Authorities in Toombs County have arrested a man for murder following a deadly shooting. According to the Toombs County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrested Aaron Coleman, 20, on Thursday. Coleman is charged in connection to the death of John Tomason, 36. Deputies arrived Thursday shortly after 11...
douglasnow.com
Traffic stop yields meth arrest
A traffic stop recently led to the arrest of a Pearson man after he was reportedly discovered to be in possession of methamphetamine and a drug-related object. On November 22, a Coffee County Drug Unit K9 deputy conducted a stop on a gray Toyota truck around 6:27 p.m. on Highway 32 West near Donnie Harper Road after observing the vehicle had an expired license plate. The driver was identified as 58-year-old Donnie Wayne Warren of Pearson.
wfxl.com
Three in custody following multi-hour manhunt in Cook County
Three men are in custody following a multi-hour manhunt in Cook County. Around 7:30 p.m., on Tuesday, November 29, a Cook County deputy attempted to stop a 2004 Toyota pickup traveling at a high rate of speed on Interstate 75 North, near mile marker 39. Deputies say that the driver...
wgxa.tv
Seven indicted in $30M unemployment benefits scheme
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Seven Middle Georgia residents have been indicted in a scheme that is responsible for defrauding the government out of $30 Million that was intended to help citizens who are unemployed. According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Tyshion Hicks, Macovian Dotson, and Membrish...
GBI investigating inmate death at Bacon County Jail
BACON COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has been requested by the Bacon County Sheriff’s Office to conduct an investigation into the death of a 35-year-old inmate. According to the GBI, Rethia Pennington, 35, of Callahan, Fl was found deceased in her cell on November 29. Police have not released any […]
WALB 10
Valdosta City Schools reviewing district’s response to school shooting hoax
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta City Schools leaders said Monday they’re reviewing their response following a reported active shooter hoax at Valdosta High School. Many parents came to the school frantic after learning about the rumors on social media. Although law enforcement arrived quickly after the initial call, some...
douglasnow.com
School system police officer arrested, charged for allegedly breaking into cars
The Coffee County Board of Education police officer Chad Odum has been arrested on eight felony counts after police say he was seen on surveillance video entering autos at a local dealership. He resigned from the school system's police department in the early stages of the investigation prior to being arrested. According to copies of the arrest warrant and a Douglas Police Department incident report, Odum allegedly entered multiple automobiles at a local business with the intent to commit theft.
wfxl.com
MISSING: Homerville police needs the public's help locating juvenile
The Homerville Police Department needs the public's help in locating a missing juvenile. 14-year-old Cekoya Cooper was last seen, last night leaving her aunt's house on Happyville Lane, and wearing a white t-shirt and jogging pants. Cooper has red and black hair with a hoop nose ring. Told her Aunt...
35-year-old female inmate dies at Bacon County Jail
The Bacon County Sheriff’s Office has asked the GBI conduct a death investigation of a female inmate in the Bacon County Jail. According to the GBI, 35-year-old Rethia Pennington, of Callahan, Florida, was found dead in her cell on the morning of Nov. 29. The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office...
valdostatoday.com
City of Valdosta backs Toys for Tots Cruise for Kids
VALDOSTA – The U.S. Marines Corps Reserve partners with the City of Valdosta to host the inaugural Toys for Tots Cruise for Kids. Georgia State Patrol Post 31 and Local Cruise Nights along with the support and backing of City of Valdosta has stepped up to make the 75th Anniversary of U.S. Marines Corps Reserve Toys for Tots one to remember by hosting the inaugural Toys for Tots Cruise for Kids on December 10, 2022.
douglasnow.com
Douglas-Coffee County Chamber, EDA Name Matt Seale CEO
The Douglas-Coffee County Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Authority (EDA), have selected Matt Seale as the Chief Executive Officer of the two organizations. Stuart Smith, president of the EDA, made the announcement this week. “We are excited about the energy and experience Matt is bringing to our economic development...
News4Jax.com
‘My daughter was innocent’: Ware County mother speaks after daughter found fatally shot in crashed car
WARE COUNTY, Ga. – A Ware County mother on Monday spoke with News4JAX for the first time following the death of her 16-year-old daughter, who in August was found fatally shot in a crashed car. She was identified as Jakayla Hicks. Her father, Jacmine Hicks, has been charged with...
