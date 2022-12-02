Read full article on original website
WATCH: Buccaneers QB Tom Brady screams at teammates on the sideline during Saints game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has had some frustrating games against the New Orleans Saints in recent seasons, and Monday night's game proved to be another rough night for the NFL legend. With the Saints leading 13-3 in the fourth quarter, Brady was seen on the sideline holding a...
San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan
The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Saints legend Drew Brees explains why his house is divided for the Purdue-LSU Citrus Bowl
The Brees home is divided for the Citrus Bowl. Drew Brees is a proud Purdue alumni who was at the Big Ten Championship in Indianapolis on Saturday when his Boilermakers lost to Michigan. He also loves LSU Tigers football, but maybe not as much as his kids. It's understandable that...
New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Bucs: Series history, TV, trends, QBs, referees, uniforms
Before Week 2 of this season, the New Orleans Saints had done something no other team in the NFL could do: Endure a long winning streak against Tom Brady. Indeed, the Saints won four regular-season games in a row against the future first-ballot Hall of Famer, but because a plethora of second-half turnovers, the Tampa Bay Bucs won in New Orleans in September in a game that was 3-0 at halftime.
Rod Walker: Saints left door open. Tom Brady closed it, effectively ending playoff hopes
TAMPA, Fla. — Two minutes, 29 seconds. For you and me, that’s just 149 seconds. But for Tom Brady, it’s an eternity — plenty of time to march his team 63 yards down the field and shove his sword right into one of those self-inflicted wounds of a New Orleans Saints team that had given him fits every time they walked into pirate-themed Raymond James Stadium.
What the flippin’ flip? ‘Derry’s Dime’ candid after Saints’ implosion on ‘Dattitude,’ Ep. 124
For about 53 minutes on Monday night, it seemed all but clear the New Orleans Saints were going to do it again – beat Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and get themselves to within a half-game of the lead in the NFC South race. Then Brady turned...
What we learned from the Saints' heartbreaking loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Three things we learned from the New Orleans Saints’ 17-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium:. Tom Brady showed why he's the G.O.A.T. The Saints looked like they had the game in hand with a 16-3 lead late in the fourth quarter but the future Hall of Famer led the Bucs to back-to-back touchdown drives in the final three minutes to break the Saints' hearts. He completed 14 of 18 passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns on the final drives. His 6-yard touchdown pass to Rachaad White with three seconds left was the game-winner.
Tyler Huntley, Jameson Williams headline fantasy football waiver wire; see top pickups
It’s almost time for the fantasy football playoffs, and with that means it’s time to look toward the waiver wire in case your team needs any reinforcements before the fantasy postseason begins. Week 13 saw some key players go down with injuries, including a pair of relevant quarterbacks...
Saints transactions: This local product is going to make his Saints debut Monday vs Bucs
TAMPA, Fla. — One local product is making his New Orleans Saints debut a long way from home. Wide receiver Kirk Merritt, who starred at Destrehan High School, was called up from the practice squad prior to Monday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Merritt joined the...
Nuggets to cover, plus a Jokic-Doncic prop parlay: Best bets for Dec. 6
Each day, one of our experts at Bet.NOLA.com will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer. A reminder for those who...
LSU star receiver Kayshon Boutte has made a decision on his future with the Tigers
Star LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte announced Monday evening he will return for his senior season in 2023 instead of leaving for the NFL, a decision that could help boost his draft stock again and give the Tigers another loaded crop of wide receivers. Boutte entered the year as a...
For late bloomer Trey Murphy, NBA dream seemed unlikely to everyone but him
In third grade, Trey Murphy was given a homework assignment. Murphy and his classmates were learning about Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech. They were asked to articulate their own ambitions. On a 3-by-5-inch index card, Murphy wrote that he wanted to drive a...
Season-high two defensive turnovers but Saints still allow Buccaneers to rally
TAMPA, Fla. — Demario Davis read the room, or rather Raymond James Stadium in Monday’s case. The New Orleans Saints linebacker dropped back in coverage as the second-quarter play unfolded, pulling away from Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton. In doing so, Davis put himself in perfect position to leap up once Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady released the ball. The pass was intended for Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin. Instead, Davis snatched it out of the air.
The Saints' collapse vs. the Bucs was a true rarity in the NFL. That and other acts.
TAMPA, Fla. — The New Orleans Saints lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 17-16, on Monday at Raymond James Stadium in front of 68,709 ticketed fans for the Week 13 matchup. • The Saints (4-9) are assured of their first losing season since 2016 when they finished 7-9. There are four games left in 2022.
FAILURE: Saints unravel in final minutes of a devastating loss to the Buccaneers
TAMPA, Fla. — It was right there in front of them, a huge win that would have put them within a half-game of the NFC South lead with four games to go. And, somehow, unfathomably, the New Orleans Saints let it slip right through their fingers in a 17-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a defeat that was as ugly as any the team has endured in years considering the stakes.
Anatomy of a meltdown: Breaking down the Saints' epic late collapse against the Bucs
Everything that could go wrong did go wrong for the Saints in the final minutes of their stunning 17-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. The ills that have haunted this team throughout its now 4-9 season sunk it at crucial moments in the decisive stretch run against Tampa Bay. The egregious mistakes, shoddy execution, poor decision-making and questionable coaching calls conspired to grease the skids for Tom Brady’s last-minute heroics.
Saints collapse as double-digit favorites against Buccaneers in closing minutes
It appeared that the New Orleans Saints were on their way to a pivotal victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the live betting line at Caesars Sportsbook shifted to 12.5 points in their favor in the fourth quarter. The Saints somehow found a way to lose though, as they...
Zion Williamson is finally playing defense for the New Orleans Pelicans
One of the plays Zion Williamson became best known for during his time at Duke was his come-out-of-nowhere block against Virginia. In the highlight, which has been viewed more than 614,000 times on YouTube, Williamson rotates diagonally across the court and swats De’Andre Hunter’s 3-point shot from the right corner into the crowd.
Jose Alvarado has improbably become 'X-factor' for streaking New Orleans Pelicans
As Jose Alvarado subbed out of Sunday’s game for the final time in the fourth quarter, the crowd at Smoothie King Center serenaded him. Alvarado had just poured in 38 points, a single-game scoring record for a New Orleans bench player. His career night earned him a standing ovation. Alvarado soaked it in as he began his walk to the sideline, exchanging high-fives with fans and teammates.
Week 15 game between Saints and Falcons scheduled for Dec. 18, NFL announces
TAMPA, Fla. — The New Orleans Saints’ Week 15 game against the Atlanta Falcons will be at noon Sunday, Dec. 18, the NFL announced Monday. Fox will broadcast the game. The Times-Picayune and Advocate initially reported last month that the Falcons-Saints game would be Saturday, Dec. 17. The date of the game had been “TBD” on the NFL schedule since it was released in May.
