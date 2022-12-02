Three things we learned from the New Orleans Saints’ 17-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium:. Tom Brady showed why he's the G.O.A.T. The Saints looked like they had the game in hand with a 16-3 lead late in the fourth quarter but the future Hall of Famer led the Bucs to back-to-back touchdown drives in the final three minutes to break the Saints' hearts. He completed 14 of 18 passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns on the final drives. His 6-yard touchdown pass to Rachaad White with three seconds left was the game-winner.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO