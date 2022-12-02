ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Comeback

San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan

The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Bucs: Series history, TV, trends, QBs, referees, uniforms

Before Week 2 of this season, the New Orleans Saints had done something no other team in the NFL could do: Endure a long winning streak against Tom Brady. Indeed, the Saints won four regular-season games in a row against the future first-ballot Hall of Famer, but because a plethora of second-half turnovers, the Tampa Bay Bucs won in New Orleans in September in a game that was 3-0 at halftime.
Rod Walker: Saints left door open. Tom Brady closed it, effectively ending playoff hopes

TAMPA, Fla. — Two minutes, 29 seconds. For you and me, that’s just 149 seconds. But for Tom Brady, it’s an eternity — plenty of time to march his team 63 yards down the field and shove his sword right into one of those self-inflicted wounds of a New Orleans Saints team that had given him fits every time they walked into pirate-themed Raymond James Stadium.
What we learned from the Saints' heartbreaking loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Three things we learned from the New Orleans Saints’ 17-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium:. Tom Brady showed why he's the G.O.A.T. The Saints looked like they had the game in hand with a 16-3 lead late in the fourth quarter but the future Hall of Famer led the Bucs to back-to-back touchdown drives in the final three minutes to break the Saints' hearts. He completed 14 of 18 passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns on the final drives. His 6-yard touchdown pass to Rachaad White with three seconds left was the game-winner.
Season-high two defensive turnovers but Saints still allow Buccaneers to rally

TAMPA, Fla. — Demario Davis read the room, or rather Raymond James Stadium in Monday’s case. The New Orleans Saints linebacker dropped back in coverage as the second-quarter play unfolded, pulling away from Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton. In doing so, Davis put himself in perfect position to leap up once Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady released the ball. The pass was intended for Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin. Instead, Davis snatched it out of the air.
FAILURE: Saints unravel in final minutes of a devastating loss to the Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. — It was right there in front of them, a huge win that would have put them within a half-game of the NFC South lead with four games to go. And, somehow, unfathomably, the New Orleans Saints let it slip right through their fingers in a 17-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a defeat that was as ugly as any the team has endured in years considering the stakes.
Anatomy of a meltdown: Breaking down the Saints' epic late collapse against the Bucs

Everything that could go wrong did go wrong for the Saints in the final minutes of their stunning 17-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. The ills that have haunted this team throughout its now 4-9 season sunk it at crucial moments in the decisive stretch run against Tampa Bay. The egregious mistakes, shoddy execution, poor decision-making and questionable coaching calls conspired to grease the skids for Tom Brady’s last-minute heroics.
Zion Williamson is finally playing defense for the New Orleans Pelicans

One of the plays Zion Williamson became best known for during his time at Duke was his come-out-of-nowhere block against Virginia. In the highlight, which has been viewed more than 614,000 times on YouTube, Williamson rotates diagonally across the court and swats De’Andre Hunter’s 3-point shot from the right corner into the crowd.
Jose Alvarado has improbably become 'X-factor' for streaking New Orleans Pelicans

As Jose Alvarado subbed out of Sunday’s game for the final time in the fourth quarter, the crowd at Smoothie King Center serenaded him. Alvarado had just poured in 38 points, a single-game scoring record for a New Orleans bench player. His career night earned him a standing ovation. Alvarado soaked it in as he began his walk to the sideline, exchanging high-fives with fans and teammates.
Week 15 game between Saints and Falcons scheduled for Dec. 18, NFL announces

TAMPA, Fla. — The New Orleans Saints’ Week 15 game against the Atlanta Falcons will be at noon Sunday, Dec. 18, the NFL announced Monday. Fox will broadcast the game. The Times-Picayune and Advocate initially reported last month that the Falcons-Saints game would be Saturday, Dec. 17. The date of the game had been “TBD” on the NFL schedule since it was released in May.
