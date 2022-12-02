ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

kunm.org

MON: New Mexico's largest electric provider seeks rate hike, + More

New Mexico's largest electric provider seeks rate hike - By Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press. New Mexico's largest electric provider is seeking its first rate hike in years as it looks to recoup $2.6 billion in investments that executives say are needed to modernize the grid and meet state mandates for transitioning away from coal and natural gas.
NEW MEXICO STATE
krwg.org

Panel picks finalists for New Mexico regulatory commission

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's governor will have nine candidates to choose from as she fills a powerful regulatory commission overseeing utility rates and charting the state's course toward more renewable energy development. A nominating committee on Friday unanimously voted to forward the finalists' names to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. It capped a monthslong selection process. A constitutional amendment approved in 2020 turns the Public Regulation Commission from a five-member elected body into a three-person panel appointed by the governor. Some critics sought to overturn the change, saying Native American communities in particular would be disenfranchised. The state Supreme Court rejected the challenge with a ruling earlier this week.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KOAT 7

Power New Mexico files rate change for 2024

Power New Mexico filed a rate change to increase it starting in 2024. The company filed the case with the New Mexico Regulation Commission Monday. The projected increase would increase the monthly cost for residential customers by 75 cents a month, according to PNM. The company's statement cites carbon-free energy for keeping rates affordable throughout rising costs throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
NEW MEXICO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in New Mexico

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in New Mexico and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places in New Mexico that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in New Mexico

Have you ever wondered which four states make up the Four Corners region of the desert Southwest? Well, then, you’re in luck because New Mexico just happens to be one of them. Characterized by arid deserts and tree-covered mountains, New Mexico is truly a Land of Enchantment. The state is home to just over two million people, a tiny population, considered it’s the fifth largest state in the country. Moreover, New Mexico is largely rural, with vast tracts of unpopulated lands. A large part of the state’s population lives in or near the cities of Albuquerque or Santa Fe. But how about those mountains? Which one represents the highest point in New Mexico?
NEW MEXICO STATE
The Associated Press

New Mexico visits new political landscape in four-day trip

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is traveling to a convention of Democratic governors in New Orleans on the heels of her reelection victory, with additional engagements in Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. Lujan Grisham’s office announced Friday in a statement the start of a four-day tour that includes the keynote speech at a public health policy convention in Philadelphia. The convention touches on themes of opportunity for youths, strategies for reducing gun violence and more. Lujan Grisham plans to highlight her administration’s efforts to combat poverty, hunger and other societal problems that influence public health. Lujan Grisham served as chairwoman in 2021 of the Democratic Governors Association that focuses on getting Democrats elected across the country.
ARIZONA STATE
KOAT 7

What's at stake for the Republican Party of New Mexico?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Republican Steve Pearce won his third consecutive term as chairman for the Republican Party of New Mexico Saturday. While Republicans took a huge hit at this year's midterm elections statewide, KOAT Political Analyst, Brian Sanderoff, believes there's still a fighting chance for the Republican Party moving forward.
NEW MEXICO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Oil and gas operator pays millions for Clean Air Act violations

Pollution allegations about Oxy USA near Carlsbad, N.M. were all based on public documents — the emissions reports filed by the oil and gas company itself. (Stock image by Charles O'Rear / Getty Images) A recent agreement between an environmental group and an oil and gas company that dramatically...
CARLSBAD, NM
KRQE News 13

California man arrested for pointing gun at Albuquerque casino guests

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department arrested a California man Monday after he was caught on video pointing a gun at people inside the Albuquerque Downs Casino. A city transit employee told police Deandre Davis was on a city bus when he was punched in the face by another passenger.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
kunm.org

Early Childhood secretary lays out plans for increased funding

New Mexico voters approved a constitutional amendment in November that will start funneling $230 million more to early childhood education. That money won’t be seen for a while, but the Early Childhood and Care Department has set a five-year plan to build a more robust workforce and provide competitive salaries in order to sustain the state’s early childhood education sector.
NEW MEXICO STATE
kunm.org

With three viruses surging in New Mexico, COVID surveillance is stalled and contracting

CDC Community Transmission Map, used by health care workers, like Acting Secretary Dr. David Scrase at New Mexico Department of Health, to advise at-risk patients, is the CDC metric of risk, determined by transmission and test positivity rates. It was used by NMDOH and CDC to advise localities before February 25, 2022. This is for New Mexico from December 1, 2022, reflecting reported data from 11/24-11/30/22. The map is reflective of the previous week, not a projection.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KOAT 7

New Mexico non-profit aims to fight homelessness during the holidays

New Mexico is battling a housing crisis, and for many, these cold winter months can be difficult without a place to call home. Ed and Krista Luna are a husband and wife that began a non-profit called Humanity33. Their mission is to help people in their community throughout the year, especially during the holidays.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Gloomy, wet, and chilly Saturday evening

The rain is slowly moving across south central New Mexico this evening. A particularly heavy band of rain is falling near Belen southward to Socorro. In this narrow band, we could wind up with heavier rain totals between 0.75-1″ into Sunday. The clouds and gloomy conditions will stick around...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in New Mexico

You may think New Mexico is mostly desert but it really has a varied landscape including some beautiful lakes. Navajo Lake is in the far northern part of the state on the border with Colorado. In southern New Mexico is the largest lake in the state, Elephant Butte Lake. You can go scuba diving in the Blue Hole in Santa Rosa, NM which gets to be 80 feet deep! Then there is the legendary Bottomless Lakes, a series of nine sinkholes filed with green-blue waters, but are they really bottomless? You can’t get much deeper than “bottomless” but let’s just say that is an exaggeration, so which lake in New Mexico is really the deepest? Let’s take a look at the deepest lake in New Mexico.
COLORADO STATE

