Read full article on original website
Related
kunm.org
MON: New Mexico's largest electric provider seeks rate hike, + More
New Mexico's largest electric provider seeks rate hike - By Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press. New Mexico's largest electric provider is seeking its first rate hike in years as it looks to recoup $2.6 billion in investments that executives say are needed to modernize the grid and meet state mandates for transitioning away from coal and natural gas.
krwg.org
Panel picks finalists for New Mexico regulatory commission
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's governor will have nine candidates to choose from as she fills a powerful regulatory commission overseeing utility rates and charting the state's course toward more renewable energy development. A nominating committee on Friday unanimously voted to forward the finalists' names to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. It capped a monthslong selection process. A constitutional amendment approved in 2020 turns the Public Regulation Commission from a five-member elected body into a three-person panel appointed by the governor. Some critics sought to overturn the change, saying Native American communities in particular would be disenfranchised. The state Supreme Court rejected the challenge with a ruling earlier this week.
KOAT 7
Power New Mexico files rate change for 2024
Power New Mexico filed a rate change to increase it starting in 2024. The company filed the case with the New Mexico Regulation Commission Monday. The projected increase would increase the monthly cost for residential customers by 75 cents a month, according to PNM. The company's statement cites carbon-free energy for keeping rates affordable throughout rising costs throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
4 Great Burger Places in New Mexico
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in New Mexico and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places in New Mexico that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in New Mexico
Have you ever wondered which four states make up the Four Corners region of the desert Southwest? Well, then, you’re in luck because New Mexico just happens to be one of them. Characterized by arid deserts and tree-covered mountains, New Mexico is truly a Land of Enchantment. The state is home to just over two million people, a tiny population, considered it’s the fifth largest state in the country. Moreover, New Mexico is largely rural, with vast tracts of unpopulated lands. A large part of the state’s population lives in or near the cities of Albuquerque or Santa Fe. But how about those mountains? Which one represents the highest point in New Mexico?
New Mexico visits new political landscape in four-day trip
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is traveling to a convention of Democratic governors in New Orleans on the heels of her reelection victory, with additional engagements in Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. Lujan Grisham’s office announced Friday in a statement the start of a four-day tour that includes the keynote speech at a public health policy convention in Philadelphia. The convention touches on themes of opportunity for youths, strategies for reducing gun violence and more. Lujan Grisham plans to highlight her administration’s efforts to combat poverty, hunger and other societal problems that influence public health. Lujan Grisham served as chairwoman in 2021 of the Democratic Governors Association that focuses on getting Democrats elected across the country.
KOAT 7
What's at stake for the Republican Party of New Mexico?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Republican Steve Pearce won his third consecutive term as chairman for the Republican Party of New Mexico Saturday. While Republicans took a huge hit at this year's midterm elections statewide, KOAT Political Analyst, Brian Sanderoff, believes there's still a fighting chance for the Republican Party moving forward.
newsfromthestates.com
Nine names heading to the governor, who will select a brand new Public Regulation Commission
A few miles north of the Chevron Oil Field a mare and foal stand in a field in front of the Roosevelt Wind Project, a large wind-power utility. (Photo by Jerry Redfern / Capital & Main) The committee responsible for sorting through the applicants who are seeking an appointment to...
PNM files 2024 rate change with New Mexico Public Regulations Committee
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – PNM has asked the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission for a 9.7% base rate increase. PNM says they need the hike to pay for improvements like the recently announced $344 million grid modernization plan. They claim the actual impact on a customer’s bill will be closer to .9% increase. “This rate change […]
newsfromthestates.com
Oil and gas operator pays millions for Clean Air Act violations
Pollution allegations about Oxy USA near Carlsbad, N.M. were all based on public documents — the emissions reports filed by the oil and gas company itself. (Stock image by Charles O'Rear / Getty Images) A recent agreement between an environmental group and an oil and gas company that dramatically...
KRQE News 13
California man arrested for pointing gun at Albuquerque casino guests
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department arrested a California man Monday after he was caught on video pointing a gun at people inside the Albuquerque Downs Casino. A city transit employee told police Deandre Davis was on a city bus when he was punched in the face by another passenger.
kunm.org
Early Childhood secretary lays out plans for increased funding
New Mexico voters approved a constitutional amendment in November that will start funneling $230 million more to early childhood education. That money won’t be seen for a while, but the Early Childhood and Care Department has set a five-year plan to build a more robust workforce and provide competitive salaries in order to sustain the state’s early childhood education sector.
Arizona secretary of state seeks investigation of Republicans who balked at certifying election
The Arizona Secretary of State's Office on Friday asked state and local prosecutors to investigate and take enforcement action against two Republican officials who had balked at certifying their county's election results by the legal deadline.
kunm.org
With three viruses surging in New Mexico, COVID surveillance is stalled and contracting
CDC Community Transmission Map, used by health care workers, like Acting Secretary Dr. David Scrase at New Mexico Department of Health, to advise at-risk patients, is the CDC metric of risk, determined by transmission and test positivity rates. It was used by NMDOH and CDC to advise localities before February 25, 2022. This is for New Mexico from December 1, 2022, reflecting reported data from 11/24-11/30/22. The map is reflective of the previous week, not a projection.
KOAT 7
New Mexico non-profit aims to fight homelessness during the holidays
New Mexico is battling a housing crisis, and for many, these cold winter months can be difficult without a place to call home. Ed and Krista Luna are a husband and wife that began a non-profit called Humanity33. Their mission is to help people in their community throughout the year, especially during the holidays.
See Arizona official's reaction to Kari Lake's election claim
Arizona assistant secretary of state Allie Bones fact-checks Republican Kari Lake's claim about her opponent Democrat Katie Hobbs overseeing the vote count in Arizona's gubernatorial race.
KRQE News 13
Gloomy, wet, and chilly Saturday evening
The rain is slowly moving across south central New Mexico this evening. A particularly heavy band of rain is falling near Belen southward to Socorro. In this narrow band, we could wind up with heavier rain totals between 0.75-1″ into Sunday. The clouds and gloomy conditions will stick around...
1 dead in US 550 crash, New Mexico State Police say
Police said they are still investigating.
New Mexico health officials see uptick in patients amid ‘tridemic’ concerns
Several doctors and clinics said they're seeing a lot of adult patients with symptoms of multiple viruses. This comes as there's been a surge of RSV, flu, COVID, and seasonal viruses all at the same time.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in New Mexico
You may think New Mexico is mostly desert but it really has a varied landscape including some beautiful lakes. Navajo Lake is in the far northern part of the state on the border with Colorado. In southern New Mexico is the largest lake in the state, Elephant Butte Lake. You can go scuba diving in the Blue Hole in Santa Rosa, NM which gets to be 80 feet deep! Then there is the legendary Bottomless Lakes, a series of nine sinkholes filed with green-blue waters, but are they really bottomless? You can’t get much deeper than “bottomless” but let’s just say that is an exaggeration, so which lake in New Mexico is really the deepest? Let’s take a look at the deepest lake in New Mexico.
Comments / 0