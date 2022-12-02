ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

disneytips.com

Disney CEO Bob Iger Addresses Reedy Creek Concerns

Today, the newly returned CEO of the Walt Disney Company, Bob Iger, addressed concerns over the Reedy Creek Improvement District during a Town Hall meeting open to all Disney Cast Members. In 1967, Disney filed the Reedy Creek Improvement Act with the local state legislature, which allows Walt Disney World...
Motley Fool

Disney Is Considering One of the Riskiest Moves in Its 99-Year History

In aggregate, Disney+ and Hulu account for 30 of the Top 100 most-watched streaming programs in the U.S. Disney is considering merging the two services into one streaming powerhouse. This plan could easily backfire, setting Disney back years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Business Insider

Mark Cuban tells Elon Musk 'your business, your decision' after his suggestion that only certain users should pay the $8 verification fee was bluntly rejected

Elon Musk bluntly rejected Mark Cuban's suggestions about a free verification program for some users on the social-media platform. Cuban, a billionaire entrepreneur, quote-tweeted Musk's post to Jack Dorsey about Twitter accounts using Community Notes, formerly known as Birdwatch, a feature that allows users to identify and flag misleading information.
Toni Koraza

The Most Expensive Cities to Live in Florida

Florida is becoming the new go-to state in the country. With its desirable weather, stunning beaches, and world-renowned theme parks, settling in Florida has become a crucial stage of the American dream. In addition, Floridians enjoy low taxes, business pro-climate, and strong leadership.
Toby Hazlewood

Governor Ron DeSantis Brags: “If People Want To Know How To Conduct Elections, Look What Florida Does”

All votes were counted while dealing with a hurricane. Governor Ron DeSantisPhoto byMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On November 19, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis - newly reelected - spoke to the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual summit in Las Vegas where he proudly spoke of his victory. During his address, he also described the success of Florida's electoral system, that counted all the votes cast within 24-hours, at the same time as dealing with the effects of Hurricane Nicole.
