Somerset County, PA

wtae.com

2 women seriously injured in Route 22 crash in Westmoreland County

Emergency crews have responded to Route 22 in Murrysville at Harrison City Export Road for a two-vehicle crash. Two women, who were in one vehicle, were injured in the crash and have been taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A tractor-trailer was also involved in the incident. The driver...
MURRYSVILLE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Vehicle Slams into Utility Pole in West Mahoning Township

WEST MAHONING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney say a pickup crashed into a utility pole early Saturday morning on Dayton Smicksburg Road, in West Mahoning Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the accident happened on Saturday, December 3, around 2:17 a.m. on Route 1022 (Dayton Smicksburg...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

COAL TRUCK ROLLS OVER IN YOUNG TOWNSHIP

No one was injured in a crash involving a coal truck this morning in Young Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched Iselin and Coal Run fire departments, along with state police, to the area near Warner’s Grocery Store along Iselin Road shortly after three o’clock this morning for reports of a coal truck that rolled over. Initial reports say the driver was not trapped, nor were they injured in the crash.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

FIRST RESPONDERS STAY BUSY WITH CRASHES, FIRES REPORTED ON SUNDAY

In addition to the crash reported in Young Township, the busy weekend for first responders continued Sunday and into this morning. Indiana Fire Association was dispatched to a structure fire at the Burger King restaurant along Oakland Avenue around 12:27 yesterday morning. Officials say it was a grease fire was reported by employees who were in the restaurant at the time, but the flames were contained to the building’s ventilation system. Crews found active fire and smoke upon arrival, but quickly extinguished the fire from the rooftop.
HOMER CITY, PA
fox8tv.com

Man Sentenced in Altoona Shooting

Timothy McLendon was sentenced Friday to 2.5 Years minus a day in prison. Police say McLendon was originally charged with attempted homicide after he reportedly drove to a home along 6th Avenue in the City of Altoona where he confronted the victim about alleged sexual assault accusations made by McLendon’s estranged Wife.
ALTOONA, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. police detective charged in domestic violence incident

A Cambria County detective has been arraigned on simple assault and harassment charges over the weekend, according to a report from WJAC. Citing a police affidavit, the news outlet said Richland Police were dispatched to the home of Kristy Freoni, chief county detective for the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office, early Sunday morning for a report of a physical domestic disturbance.
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Cambria County’s chief detective suspended after arrest, DA says

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The chief detective of Cambria County has been suspended after she was hit with criminal charges Sunday. “The Cambria County District Attorney’s Office can confirm Kristy L. Freoni was charged as a result of an off-duty incident overnight,” according to Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer’s Office. “She is suspended […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

SCI Huntingdon inmate’s death under investigation, DOC says

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An inmate at SCI Huntingdon died Tuesday and his death is under investigation, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC). Matthew Himmelright, 44, was found unresponsive at about 5:58 a.m. in his cell in the prison’s residential treatment unit. Medical personnel was called and administered CPR to Himmelright, the DOC […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Woman charged with threatening to kill trooper with tree saw

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Schellsburg woman is facing charges after state police say she threatened to cut a trooper’s head off with a large tree saw. The encounter began on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 1:16 p.m. when troopers approached Kellan Fetter, 49, who was standing near a shed on a property. State police […]
SCHELLSBURG, PA

