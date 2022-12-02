Read full article on original website
wtae.com
2 women seriously injured in Route 22 crash in Westmoreland County
Emergency crews have responded to Route 22 in Murrysville at Harrison City Export Road for a two-vehicle crash. Two women, who were in one vehicle, were injured in the crash and have been taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A tractor-trailer was also involved in the incident. The driver...
Huntingdon Co. firefighter struck, killed by vehicle while on scene of crash
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Firefighters in Huntington and surrounding counties are mourning the loss of a fellow member who died in the line of duty Tuesday. Firefighter Kurt Keilhofer, 66, of the Mapleton Fire Department was killed after he was hit by a vehicle while working on the scene of another crash at 7:38 […]
Westmoreland man was driving wrong way on Turnpike in fatal crash, police say
A Westmoreland County man killed in a crash over the weekend on the Pennsylvania Turnpike was driving the wrong way on the highway in Somerset County, according to state police. Dustin Brant, 27, was traveling west in the eastbound lanes at 9:15 p.m. Friday in Jefferson Township near mile marker...
Pa. man driving wrong way on Turnpike in fatal crash: report
According to state police, a Westmoreland County man who was killed in a crash over the weekend on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Somerset County, died as a result of driving the wrong way on the highway, TribLive reported. Per the outlet, 27-year-old Dustin Brant was traveling west in the eastbound...
Two dead after head-on crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men were killed in a head-on collision on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Somerset County, state police report. The crash happened just after 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, near mile marker 100 in Jefferson Township, less than 10 miles from the Somerset/Johnstown exit. According to the report, Dustin Brant, […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Vehicle Slams into Utility Pole in West Mahoning Township
WEST MAHONING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney say a pickup crashed into a utility pole early Saturday morning on Dayton Smicksburg Road, in West Mahoning Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the accident happened on Saturday, December 3, around 2:17 a.m. on Route 1022 (Dayton Smicksburg...
wtae.com
Fire destroys structure in Westmoreland County
Fire destroyed a garage in Youngwood, Westmoreland County, on Tuesday morning. The fire broke out a little after 12:30 a.m. on Trouttown Road. Multiple fire companies were called to the scene. No injuries were reported.
wtae.com
School van crash in Westmoreland County sends three children to the hospital
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police released new details on Monday about a school van crash that sent three children to the hospital. The crash happened a little before 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 22 along Mount Pleasant Road in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County. State police said the van had...
wtae.com
Four children taken to the hospital following Somerset County crash
SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Four children, ages seven through 13, were taken to the hospital following a crash in Somerset County on Thursday morning. State police said the crash happened a little before 8 a.m. on Glade City Road in Summit Township. Investigators said a 78-year-old man was traveling...
wdadradio.com
COAL TRUCK ROLLS OVER IN YOUNG TOWNSHIP
No one was injured in a crash involving a coal truck this morning in Young Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched Iselin and Coal Run fire departments, along with state police, to the area near Warner’s Grocery Store along Iselin Road shortly after three o’clock this morning for reports of a coal truck that rolled over. Initial reports say the driver was not trapped, nor were they injured in the crash.
Nearly $3K worth of racing equipment stolen in Bedford County, state police say
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An investigation is underway after state police were told unknown suspects stole $2,900 worth of racing equipment before taking off on UTVs. On Friday, Nov. 25, at 3:30 a.m., the suspects arrived on a private property located at the 3600 block of Woodbury Pike in Woodbury Township and then left, […]
wdadradio.com
FIRST RESPONDERS STAY BUSY WITH CRASHES, FIRES REPORTED ON SUNDAY
In addition to the crash reported in Young Township, the busy weekend for first responders continued Sunday and into this morning. Indiana Fire Association was dispatched to a structure fire at the Burger King restaurant along Oakland Avenue around 12:27 yesterday morning. Officials say it was a grease fire was reported by employees who were in the restaurant at the time, but the flames were contained to the building’s ventilation system. Crews found active fire and smoke upon arrival, but quickly extinguished the fire from the rooftop.
Stolen Jeep found on Pennsylvania Turnpike leads to high-speed chase in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A stolen Jeep was found on the Pennsylvania Turnpike over the weekend and the attempted traffic stop quickly spiraled out of control. State police were alerted of a stolen Jeep on Sat. Dec. 3, and when they came across it on the PA Turnpike they attempted a traffic stop. According […]
fox8tv.com
Man Sentenced in Altoona Shooting
Timothy McLendon was sentenced Friday to 2.5 Years minus a day in prison. Police say McLendon was originally charged with attempted homicide after he reportedly drove to a home along 6th Avenue in the City of Altoona where he confronted the victim about alleged sexual assault accusations made by McLendon’s estranged Wife.
Man walked out of UPMC Altoona with bag of drugs, tried hiding at Wendy’s, police report
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges after allegedly grabbing a bag of drugs from UPMC Altoona and then trying to hide inside a Wendy’s restaurant right across the street, police report. According to UPMC Police, a man, later identified as 41-year-old Joshua Jenkins was seen on security cameras sneaking into an […]
Pa. police detective charged in domestic violence incident
A Cambria County detective has been arraigned on simple assault and harassment charges over the weekend, according to a report from WJAC. Citing a police affidavit, the news outlet said Richland Police were dispatched to the home of Kristy Freoni, chief county detective for the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office, early Sunday morning for a report of a physical domestic disturbance.
Cambria County’s chief detective suspended after arrest, DA says
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The chief detective of Cambria County has been suspended after she was hit with criminal charges Sunday. “The Cambria County District Attorney’s Office can confirm Kristy L. Freoni was charged as a result of an off-duty incident overnight,” according to Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer’s Office. “She is suspended […]
SCI Huntingdon inmate’s death under investigation, DOC says
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An inmate at SCI Huntingdon died Tuesday and his death is under investigation, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC). Matthew Himmelright, 44, was found unresponsive at about 5:58 a.m. in his cell in the prison’s residential treatment unit. Medical personnel was called and administered CPR to Himmelright, the DOC […]
wtae.com
Firefighters spend hours at the scene as smoke pours from church in Westmoreland County
STAHLSTOWN, Pa. — Firefighters spent hours at the scene after smoke was spotted pouring from a church in Stahlstown, Westmoreland County. The fire was reported a little after 11 p.m. Sunday at the Stahlstown Trinity United Methodist Church. Crews remained on the scene four hours later. A Pittsburgh’s Action...
Woman charged with threatening to kill trooper with tree saw
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Schellsburg woman is facing charges after state police say she threatened to cut a trooper’s head off with a large tree saw. The encounter began on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 1:16 p.m. when troopers approached Kellan Fetter, 49, who was standing near a shed on a property. State police […]
