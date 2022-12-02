Read full article on original website
fox8tv.com
Nelly Concert Success
Thousands flocked to the First Summit Arena at the Cambria County War Memorial in Downtown Johnstown this past weekend as Nelly –- the American Grammy Award Winning Singer — was performing. Chad Mearns, the 1st Summit Arena Box Office and Marketing Manager saying: “This building has a long history of all kinds of events anywhere from family shows, to sporting events, to concerts. Some of the biggest names in music have played in this building.”
Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse, Hollywood Undead coming to Johnstown
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Popular 90s and 2000s rock bands will soon be making an appearance in Johnstown on their 2023 Rockzilla Tour. The Rockzilla “Second Leg” Tour will feature Papa Roach and Falling In Reverse as the co-headliners in addition to performances from Hollywood Undead and Escape the Fate. The bands will perform […]
fox8tv.com
Bishop McCort Spiritfest
Bishop McCort High School held its 35th annual SpiritFest Cheerleading competition on Sunday. Over 70 teams showed up to participate and perform their best traditional and game day routines before a panel of judges. Organizers explain that the event was first initiated to highlight the athletes in the area and...
Home decor store, Bumble and the Bee opens in Clearfield
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new knickknacks shop is now open in Clearfield. Located on Chester Street, Bumble and the Bee is where you can find plenty of home decor items, seasonal merchandise, gifts, candles, pet products, snacks and many other items. The store will also have space available for local residents to sell […]
WJAC TV
Nardecchia Spay and Neuter Fund hosts first ever Vendor Fair and Basket Raffle
The Nardecchia Spay and Neuter Fund helps low income people get their animals or strays spayed and neutered in Cambria, Somerset, and Blair county. They service between 1500 and 2000 animals every year for several years now. Fundraising is a crucial part of their ability to continue to provide services...
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Johnstown
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
November 18 was “wear red day” at Brookville Area School District to support those facing homelessness. Courtesy of Brookville Area School District. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
$50k Millionaire Raffle ticket sold at local Get Go
The Pennsylvania Lottery has announced two $50,000 Millionaire Raffle winners. One of the winners was in Westmoreland County. The raffle is part of an eight week long drawing leading up to the big drawing on January 7, 1983.
90-year-old man, left on Pittsburgh doorstep as newborn, meets the family he never knew
A 12-day-old baby boy left in a basket on a Garfield doorstep in 1932, has found his long-lost Pittsburgh family. Jim Scott wrote a “Christmas wish” to connect with his birth family in 2016. And for the past six years, he’s been putting together the pieces of what most of us take for granted: a family.
Bedford County holds Shop with a Cop event
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–More than 35 children got to form a new bond with a police officer at the third annual Shop with a Cop event in Bedford County. Children and over 40 county police officers, and Pennsylvania State Troopers met Monday, Dec. 1 at the Everett Walmart. The officers learned more about the children […]
Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh announces merging of two local parishes
BEAVER COUNTY — The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh announced it will merge two local parishes to form one larger new one. The new parish will combine Saint Blaise and Saint Monica. The Saint Blaise parish is currently home to worshipers from Midland. Saint Monica covers the area of Beaver Falls, Chippewa and Darlington.
Altoona Area School Board responds after faculty member escorted out of school
One guardian gave public comment at the Altoona Area School Board's monthly meeting Monday evening, regarding personal conduct issues of a faculty member who was escorted from the school.
abc23.com
Johnstown House Fire
Residents of the West End woke up early Saturday morning to a fire on the 200th block of Glenn St. The Johnstown Fire department responded to the call as well as units from West Hills and Richland fire departments. The fire was quickly extinguished but the house suffered severe damages....
explorejeffersonpa.com
New Penn Highlands Clearfield Emergency Department Opens
DUBOIS, Pa. – A new state-of-the-art Penn Highlands Clearfield Emergency Department is now open and treating patients. The $6 million Emergency Department modernization is designed to efficiently meet the healthcare needs of the Greater Clearfield and Moshannon Valley regions. The more than 18,000 patients who visit the hospital’s ED annually will find that the renovation improves safety while it enhances functionality for hospital staff.
fox8tv.com
West End House Fire
Cambria, Clearfield representative announces office locations
(WTAJ) – State Representative-elect Dallas Kephart (R-Clearfield/Cambria) is announcing his district office locations as he prepares to serve his freshman term in office, which officially began on Thursday, Dec. 1. “The news coming out from the state Capitol is what generates a majority of the attention,” Kephart said. “But some of the most significant and […]
butlerradio.com
Power Outage Planned for Sunday
About 3,200 West Penn Power customers will be affected by a planned power outage today. A spokesman says the Butler, Gibsonia, Saxonburg, and Valencia customers who will be impacted by the 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. outage have been informed by call or text. The outage is required in order...
pbrtv.com
Former Pittsburgh air personality killed in wreck
PBRTV has learned the death of a former area on-air personality. B. J. Forsyth was involved in an automobile collision Sunday afternoon not far from his home in Cranberry Township. Forsyth went simply as “B.J.” when he was on the air at iHeart stations WKST-FM (96.1) and WWSW (94.5). For those who remember him on the former Charleroi-licensed WESA (98.3), he went by “Art Vandalay”. He eventually left radio to support his family.
wtae.com
Firefighters spend hours at the scene as smoke pours from church in Westmoreland County
STAHLSTOWN, Pa. — Firefighters spent hours at the scene after smoke was spotted pouring from a church in Stahlstown, Westmoreland County. The fire was reported a little after 11 p.m. Sunday at the Stahlstown Trinity United Methodist Church. Crews remained on the scene four hours later. A Pittsburgh’s Action...
Altoona man accused of smashing car to intimidate witnesses
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing new charges after police said he smashed into a witness’s car in an attempt to intimidate him and his brother, according to court documents. William Frye III, 64, was charged back in November after allegedly wielding a knife after getting into an argument about the living […]
