FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UPMC Altoona holds annual Christmas tree lighting
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–A decades-long tradition continued Tuesday, Dec. 6 at UPMC Altoona with their annual Christmas tree lighting. Nurses, faculty, and staff gathered around the main lobby to watch the ceremony. The ceremony kicked off with holiday remarks from the President of UPMC Altoona and Bedford, Jan Fisher. During the half-hour ceremony, there were live […]
wtae.com
Firefighters spend hours at the scene as smoke pours from church in Westmoreland County
STAHLSTOWN, Pa. — Firefighters spent hours at the scene after smoke was spotted pouring from a church in Stahlstown, Westmoreland County. The fire was reported a little after 11 p.m. Sunday at the Stahlstown Trinity United Methodist Church. Crews remained on the scene four hours later. A Pittsburgh’s Action...
Bedford County holds Shop with a Cop event
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–More than 35 children got to form a new bond with a police officer at the third annual Shop with a Cop event in Bedford County. Children and over 40 county police officers, and Pennsylvania State Troopers met Monday, Dec. 1 at the Everett Walmart. The officers learned more about the children […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Tractor-Trailer Tips Over Near I-80 On-Ramp in Sandy Township
SANDY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released details of a crash on Interstate 80 in which a tractor-trailer tipped over last month. According to a release issued by PSP DuBois on December 6, this crash happened around 11:59 a.m. on Thursday, November 24, on Interstate 80, near Exit 97 westbound, in Sandy Township, Clearfield County.
abc23.com
Johnstown House Fire
Residents of the West End woke up early Saturday morning to a fire on the 200th block of Glenn St. The Johnstown Fire department responded to the call as well as units from West Hills and Richland fire departments. The fire was quickly extinguished but the house suffered severe damages....
fox8tv.com
Huntingdon Co. firefighter struck, killed by vehicle while on scene of crash
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Firefighters in Huntington and surrounding counties are mourning the loss of a fellow member who died in the line of duty Tuesday. Firefighter Kurt Keilhofer, 66, of the Mapleton Fire Department was killed after he was hit by a vehicle while working on the scene of another crash at 7:38 […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Vehicle Slams into Utility Pole in West Mahoning Township
WEST MAHONING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney say a pickup crashed into a utility pole early Saturday morning on Dayton Smicksburg Road, in West Mahoning Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the accident happened on Saturday, December 3, around 2:17 a.m. on Route 1022 (Dayton Smicksburg...
Altoona man accused of smashing car to intimidate witnesses
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing new charges after police said he smashed into a witness’s car in an attempt to intimidate him and his brother, according to court documents. William Frye III, 64, was charged back in November after allegedly wielding a knife after getting into an argument about the living […]
Philipsburg Annual Christmas Festival highlights small businesses
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Philipsburg held its annual Christmas festival on Saturday centered around supporting and buying from local small businesses. “There’s great deals, a lot of things you’re not going to find in the big department stores when you’re here shopping downtown,” Philipsburg resident and festival “elf” Julie Houston said. The town also […]
Mifflin County school bus tipped after hitting black ice
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Black ice in Mifflin County caused a minor school bus accident on Tuesday morning, the Mifflin County School District Superintendent Vance Varner said. The bus encountered black ice on Parchwood Drive around 9 a.m. on Dec. 6, which caused it to travel off the road, stopping against a tree that […]
Man walked out of UPMC Altoona with bag of drugs, tried hiding at Wendy’s, police report
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges after allegedly grabbing a bag of drugs from UPMC Altoona and then trying to hide inside a Wendy’s restaurant right across the street, police report. According to UPMC Police, a man, later identified as 41-year-old Joshua Jenkins was seen on security cameras sneaking into an […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
November 18 was “wear red day” at Brookville Area School District to support those facing homelessness. Courtesy of Brookville Area School District. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
1 in custody after police called to Sheetz in Bellwood
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police arrested a man at the Sheetz in Bellwood Monday morning after they received reports of a mental health incident. On Dec. 5, police responded to the convenience store/gas station located at the E Pleasant Valley Road and Route 856 intersection around 8 a.m. for a report of a man […]
Home decor store, Bumble and the Bee opens in Clearfield
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new knickknacks shop is now open in Clearfield. Located on Chester Street, Bumble and the Bee is where you can find plenty of home decor items, seasonal merchandise, gifts, candles, pet products, snacks and many other items. The store will also have space available for local residents to sell […]
Man to spend up to 40 years in prison for 2021 Altoona card store robbery
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Westmoreland County man will be spending up to 40 years in state prison for his involvement in an armed robbery at an Altoona card shop in 2021. Jayson Hodges, 52, of Trafford, was sentenced by Judge Timothy Sullivan to spend 20 to 40 years incarceration in a state correctional facility, […]
wdadradio.com
COAL TRUCK ROLLS OVER IN YOUNG TOWNSHIP
No one was injured in a crash involving a coal truck this morning in Young Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched Iselin and Coal Run fire departments, along with state police, to the area near Warner’s Grocery Store along Iselin Road shortly after three o’clock this morning for reports of a coal truck that rolled over. Initial reports say the driver was not trapped, nor were they injured in the crash.
Cambria, Clearfield representative announces office locations
(WTAJ) – State Representative-elect Dallas Kephart (R-Clearfield/Cambria) is announcing his district office locations as he prepares to serve his freshman term in office, which officially began on Thursday, Dec. 1. “The news coming out from the state Capitol is what generates a majority of the attention,” Kephart said. “But some of the most significant and […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Theft in Winslow Twp., Disorderly at Local Bar
Area State Police responded to the following calls:. Dubois-based State Police responded to a report of theft from a location along Stewart Road in Winslow Township, Jefferson County. Sometime between November 8 around 12:00 a.m. and November 22 around 4:00 p.m., $450 worth of lumber was stolen from the above...
Pa. police detective charged in domestic violence incident
A Cambria County detective has been arraigned on simple assault and harassment charges over the weekend, according to a report from WJAC. Citing a police affidavit, the news outlet said Richland Police were dispatched to the home of Kristy Freoni, chief county detective for the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office, early Sunday morning for a report of a physical domestic disturbance.
