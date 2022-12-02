Brush off your dancing shoes and get ready to swing with the best of them because the Legends Hall Dance is just around the corner!. You are cordially invited to join our Senior Activity Center members on Thursday, December 8 at 7:00 PM for the annual Legends Hall Dance. A time-honored tradition, the Legends Hall Dance is your chance to boogie with our 55 and better community!

