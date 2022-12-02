Read full article on original website
Where to find the Elemental Rods in Marvel’s Midnight Suns
In order to explore the Abbey in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, you must first obtain the Words of Power. You can call on Atum with the second Word of Power, which allows you to reveal hidden objects around you. But first, you must locate all of the elemental rods, which can be tricky to find. Keep along with our guide to find each elemental rod and unlock the power of Atum.
The best Pokémon anime arcs to watch while you’re playing Scarlet and Violet
With Pokémon anime protagonist Ash Ketchum (or Satoshi, if you’re watching the Japanese version) finally becoming World Champion, one gets the sense his 25-year journey to be the very best, like no one ever was, has reached a sort of climax. It’s been a long time coming, and since the prodigal son of Pallet Town first set off on his quest, he’s traveled through many regions, met many new friends, and caught loads of monsters.
How to solve the Standing Stones puzzle in Marvel’s Midnight Suns
On the east side of the Abbey grounds in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, you’ll come across the Standing Stones — five pillars with a platform in the center. You’re able to touch the stones, but you need the right sequence to receive the reward: three legendary chests. To unlock each chest, you’ll need to locate three unique codes to unlock each chest, which are scattered throughout the grounds. Continue reading to find out where each code can be found and what is required to unlock each area.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Academy Ace Tournament guide
After rematching the gym leaders in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you’ll be able to participate in the Academy Ace Tournament, which pits you against the students and faculty of your school. This serves as a bit of a replacement for being able to rematch the Elite Four, as...
The horror of Trump lives ‘very strongly’ in His Dark Materials season 3, says writer
Philip Pullman’s His Dark Materials trilogy is often seen as an atheist’s take on C.S. Lewis’ Christian allegory via fantasy adventure series, The Chronicles of Narnia. The comparison is less than one-to-one, but it’s undeniable that the series’ most present villains, the priests of the Magisterium, are a direct and horrifying allegory for institutionalized Christianity.
Destiny 2’s new Season of the Seraph sends Guardians on a computer heist
After weeks of anticipation, Bungie finally graced players with the trailer for the latest Destiny 2 season on Tuesday morning: Season of the Seraph. The season launches on Tuesday, and will run Dec. 6 through Feb. 28, 2023 and the release of the Lightfall expansion. Season of the Seraph will...
Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Can Wooper be shiny?
For Dec. 6, 2022, Wooper will be in the spotlight, and you’ll get double Stardust for catching Pokémon. And yes, Wooper can be shiny in Pokémon Go!. Wooper’s shiny form is an adorable pink, making it look more like an axolotl, the real-world creature it’s based off. Quagsire turns a deeper magenta, but it’s still quite cute. Wooper does have a regional form, Paldean Wooper, but there’s no confirmation of when we’ll get it added to Pokémon Go. This Spotlight Hour is for the regular Wooper, from the Johto region introduced in Pokémon Gold and Silver.
The Witcher’s take on Pokémon Go is coming to a stop
The Witcher: Monster Slayer, a mobile, augmented reality adaptation of The Witcher’s RPG franchise akin to Pokémon Go, will be shutting down in about six months, CD Projekt announced on Tuesday. The game ends on June 30, 2023. Developers at Spokko, the CD Projekt studio making the game,...
Overwatch 2’s season 2 battle pass goes live: here’s what’s in it
Overwatch 2’s second season of content is live, bringing new tank hero Ramattra and new Escort map Shambali to Blizzard’s free-to-play hero shooter. Season 2 of Overwatch 2 also brings with it a new battle pass, with — just like season 1 — 80 tiers of unlockable goodies for players who pay for the premium version of the pass.
Why it’s worth checking out the Crater, God of War Ragnarök’s biggest area
The Crater is easily the largest area in all of God of War Ragnarök. It’s located in the northwest corner of Vanaheim, and you won’t be able to see it on the map — let alone get there — until you’ve really made a dent in the game’s main story. It’s got three zones (the Plains, the Jungle, and the Sinkholes), and each are packed with side content for you to adventure through as you approach the titular Ragnarök.
Can you Nuzlocke Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?
The Nuzlocke challenge is a fan-favorite way to play through Pokémon games. The premise is simple: You can only catch the first Pokémon you encounter in each area, and if a Pokémon faints in battle, you can’t use it again for the rest of the run. The Nuzlocke requires a combination of luck and skill — and it relies very heavily upon random number generation.
Dreamlight Valley’s Switch performance is a priority as Toy Story update goes live
It’s winter in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Snow wilts tree branches, and the city square is strung up with lights and other holiday decorations. On Tuesday, Gameloft released a new Disney Dreamlight Valley update, adding new holiday decorations and recipes alongside the long-awaited Toy Story update with beloved heroes Woody and Buzz Lightyear.
Destiny 2: Season of the Seraph patch adds loads of craftable weapons
The year may be almost out, but a new Destiny 2 season is starting up again. Destiny 2: Season of the Seraph takes players back to Mars as they attempt to awaken the Warmind. As usual, there’s far more to talk about than just the new season and its various activities. Season of the Seraph is packed with new seasonal and raid weapons to craft, as well as a new dungeon, changes to the comp playlist, Exotic balance changes, and more. Let’s dive into it.
Halo Infinite’s last update of 2022 is quietly one of its biggest
Halo Infinite’s final update of 2022 is also, surprisingly, one of its biggest. The update, live today on Xbox and PC, adds a new map, an array of free cosmetic options, and a file browser (which is... far more significant than it sounds). As a live service shooter, Halo...
How to watch The Game Awards 2022
The Game Awards 2022, the ninth edition of Geoff Keighley’s annual showcase of big games both new and coming soon, airs live on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m. EST/4:30 p.m. PST. You can watch this year’s Game Awards right here, via YouTube. The show is also streaming live on Twitch, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, and lots of other platforms. Viewers who watch on Steam have a chance to win a Steam Deck from Valve during the event.
How to set up your first Dwarf Fortress fortress for success
Creating a functioning fortress in Dwarf Fortress isn’t as simple as just digging a hole and moving in. To keep things running smoothly, you’ll need to manage everything from Zones to Stockpiles to Administrators to Farm Plots. All of the moving parts of Dwarf Fortress are what create the game’s legendary “learning cliff.”
Riot’s League of Legends fighting game has a very deep tag system
Riot’s League of Legends fighting game, still currently codenamed Project L, got its longest showing ever on Monday. A new video shows off the game’s fighting mechanics with a special emphasis on the Tag and Assist systems, which are now the focus of the game. The video includes a few new moves from Champions like Darius, Ekko, Ahri, and Jinx, and an update on Illaoi, who is on her way to the game as well.
Your Name director’s next movie hits US theaters in April
Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment announced on Tuesday that Suzume, the latest fantasy adventure anime from Your Name and Weathering With You director Makoto Shinkai, will be released in US and UK theaters on April 14. The film, which opened in Japan on Nov. 11, sold 1.33 million tickets and earned 1.88 billion yen (USD $13.49 million) in its first three days in theaters.
Need for Speed Unbound is the first great NFS game in years
The stakes and the racing action in Need for Speed Unbound may be familiar, but the game is a breath of fresh air for racing fans — and for a 25-year-old series that badly needed it. What surprises me the most about Need for Speed Unbound, however, is a...
Pokémon Go ‘Mythic Blade’ event, Collection Challenge guide
“Mythic Blade” is the first event in Pokémon Go’s “Mythical Wishes” season, and it introduces mythical Pokémon Keldeo to the game — for a price. The event runs from Dec. 6-11. For $7.99, you can buy a pass that includes a Special Research...
