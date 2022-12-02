Read full article on original website
94.3 Jack FM
Green Bay PD Continues To Investigate Weekend Shooting
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Green Bay Police say one person is injured and two people have been arrested in a shooting Saturday afternoon. Police say the injured person suffered non-life threatening injuries when they were shot on the 2600 block of Humboldt Road. Crime tape is up and...
94.3 Jack FM
Teenage Brothers Charged with Attempted Homicide for Green Bay Shooting
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Two brothers, ages 18 and 16, are facing charges in connection with a non-fatal shooting Saturday in which a “ghost gun” was used. 18 year old Anthony C. Simbler is charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide as party to a crime and two counts of bail jumping. 16 year old Avion D. Simbler is charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide as party to a crime, bail jumping, and possession of narcotic drugs.
94.3 Jack FM
Heritage Hill State Historical Park Gets New Sculpture
ALLOUEZ, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A downtown Green Bay sculpture has moved to its new home. The Lyndon Fayne Pomeroy Sculpture of two voyageurs and their canoe formerly stood on the corner of Cherry Street and Monroe Avenue. On Tuesday, crews worked to install the sculpture in front of the...
94.3 Jack FM
15-year-old Charged in Deadly Green Bay Crash Finds Attorney
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A 15-year-old charged in connection with a fatal crash on the city’s west side now has an attorney, so the case will resume with a preliminary hearing next month. Sienna Pecore is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, hit & run involving death, and...
94.3 Jack FM
Fatal Grand Chute Duplex Fire Victim Identified
GRAND CHUTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — More details are being released about a Grand Chute duplex fire that killed a 55-year-old man and dog last month. The man has been identified as Torrence (Torre) Morgan, who lived in the S. Olson Avenue home with his family. The family’s German Shepherd...
94.3 Jack FM
Appleton Fire Department Responds to Manufacturing Facility Fire
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A fire broke out at a manufacturing facility in Appleton early Saturday morning. Around 7 a.m., the Appleton Fire Department responded to a fire in the 1600 block of W. Spencer Street. Upon arrival, they were informed of a machine on fire inside the building. Crews were able to locate and extinguish the fire in 20 minutes. Sprinkler systems in the building helped prevent the fire from growing, according to fire officials.
94.3 Jack FM
Fiery Crash in Outagamie County Leaves One Deceased
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A person died in a fiery crash on I-41 in Outagamie County Monday, Wisconsin State Patrol confirms. The single vehicle crash happened just before 11 a.m. in the northbound lanes, just south of the Weigh Station near County Highway U. Sgt. Erik Heinz says...
94.3 Jack FM
Competency Issues Continue To Surround Murder Case
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Despite ruling Taylor Schabusiness competent to stand trial for allegedly killing and decapitating a man, the judge has opened the door to reconsider the ruling. Schabusiness, 25, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault for allegedly attacking Shad...
94.3 Jack FM
Kewaunee County Manure Case Defendants Request New Judge
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – All three men charged with underreporting the amount of manure spread on fields have asked for a new judge, effectively moving the case to a judge outside Kewaunee County. Benjamin Koss, Gregory Stodola, and Johannes Wakker were charged by state with conspiracy to commit...
