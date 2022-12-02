APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A fire broke out at a manufacturing facility in Appleton early Saturday morning. Around 7 a.m., the Appleton Fire Department responded to a fire in the 1600 block of W. Spencer Street. Upon arrival, they were informed of a machine on fire inside the building. Crews were able to locate and extinguish the fire in 20 minutes. Sprinkler systems in the building helped prevent the fire from growing, according to fire officials.

APPLETON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO