Man Jumps to His Death at Disneyland Resort
Yesterday evening, tragedy struck at Disneyland as a man jumped to his death from the Mickey and Friends parking structure. Yesterday was meant to be a magical night at Disneyland with the Disneyland Candlelight Processional debuting for the year, however, ABC has reported that “A man in his 50s jumped to his death from a parking structure at Disneyland on Saturday.” It seems that the incident occurred around 9:00 p.m. Police said the Orange County coroner’s office also responded to the scene.
RUMOR: Paint the Night Electrical Parade May Return to Disneyland Resort in 2023
Reports indicate that the Paint the Night Electrical Parade will return to Disneyland Resort next year. The parade debuted in 2015 for the 60th anniversary of Disneyland. It has a rather spotty performance history, ending its initial run in September 2016 only to return for the holiday season. It was replaced by the original Main Street Electrical Parade’s return (one of many) in January 2017.
Disney Exclusive Funko POP! Featuring Mickey Mouse in a Haunted Mansion Doom Buggy Coming Soon
In honor of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary, Funko POP! Rides have created a new vinyl figure featuring Mickey Mouse in a Haunted Mansion Doom Buggy. This adorable vinyl figure has Mickey Mouse dressed as The Groundskeeper, better known as “Caretaker,” and also semi-officially named Silas Crump. This figure will be a Disney exclusive. @disneyland_goonies posted photos on Instagram after finding an early release at Disneyland Resort.
New Kermit the Frog Loungefly Backpack Arrives at Disneyland
It’s time to play the music, it’s time to light the lights! Kermit the Frog has hopped into Disneyland this week and brought his banjo with him! We found him on this new Kermit the Frog Loungefly backpack at Disney Clothiers on the Main Street, U.S.A. Kermit the...
Haunted Mansion Model Kit Now Available at Disneyland Resort
Just when you thought you might have one too many Disney model kits, along come the Haunted Mansion Model Kit. We found this at the World of Disney in Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort. As the Ghost Host says, “There is always room for one more.”. Haunted...
Papel Picado Ear Headband Arrives at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
A new Día de los Muertos-inspired papel picado ear headband has shown up at Discovery Trading Company in Disney’s Animal Kingdom. The front of the headband is decorated with brightly colored flowers in alternating shades. The other ear is black and pink and features the image of a...
PHOTOS: All Four New Park-Exclusive Wizarding World of Harry Potter Wands at Universal Parks Worldwide
Recently, an all-new collection of interactive wands debuted at Universal Parks across the world exclusively for The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. One unique aspect of this collection involves the fact that each Universal Studios park or resort worldwide has their own exclusive wands only available there! Guests visiting one of the four locations with a Wizarding World area — Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Studios Japan, and Universal Beijing Resort — can purchase an exclusive interactive wand at those destinations only!
RUMOR: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Tree of Life Awakenings Show Coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom
The Tree of Life at Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park may be getting a new sequence as part of its projection show, “Tree of Life Awakenings,” in a couple of weeks. It is believed that the new projection sequences, which will be incorporated with the attraction’s present show, will coincide with the release of James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water,” a follow-up to his 2009 smash film, “Avatar.”
New ‘Gremlins’ Stripe Funko POP! Loungefly Wallet at Universal Orlando Resort
A new wallet by Loungefly and Funko POP! depicting Stripe from “Gremlins” is available at Universal Orlando Resort. The wallet features Stripe in his Gremlin form, wearing 3-D glasses. His ears and white tuft of hair stick out from the sides of the wallet. The back has a...
runDisney Volunteers Outraged as Disney Reduces Ticket Gift to Half-Day Only
Disney relies on volunteers to make each of their runDisney marathons go smoothly. Until now in exchange for their time, Disney gave each volunteer a complimentary full-day theme park ticket as a “thank you.” However, after this year’s Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend, without notice, volunteers received only a half-day ticket.
New Santa Mickey Sequined Spirit Jersey Arrives at Disneyland
As Disneyland Resort continues celebrating the most wonderful time of the year, we’re sure to keep seeing new festive merchandise trickling in to the parks. And sure as Santa comes every year, we found a delightful new Santa Mickey sequined Spirit Jersey at Disneyland! Park your sleigh in front of the Emporium on Main Street, U.S.A. to get your hands on this beauty.
Scarlet Witch Loungefly Bag Spotted at Disney California Adventure
A red, faux-leather Scarlet Witch Loungefly Bag is currently available at the Super Store featuring Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure, but WandaVision fans better hurry to get their hands on this new Marvel backpack. Scarlet Witch Loungefly Bag – $85.00. As Wanda Maximoff continues to soar in Marvel...
Men in Black: Alien Attack Spirit Jersey Blasts into Universal Studios Florida
Your memories will never be erased with the new Men in Black: Alien Attack Spirit Jersey we found at the MIB Gear Shop in Universal Studios Florida!. That’s right, Universal Orlando partnered with Spirit Jersey for an attraction-specific edition, we’re in shock too! Men in Black: Alien Attack has the honor of being the first attraction-specific Jersey we’ve seen! We’ve found themed clothing for Men in Black: Alien Attack before, but these make a bold statement.
New Earl the Squirrel Storybook Ornaments From Universal Orlando Resort
While you’re working through the Holiday Tree Hunt at Universal Orlando Resort, you can also pick up some special Earl the Squirrel ornaments. The four ornaments resemble childrens’ storybooks but unfortunately don’t actually open to a story. Holiday Tree Hunt Ornament – $15. This first ornament...
Phone Photography & Filming No Longer Allowed on Space Mountain at the Magic Kingdom
When guests visit Walt Disney World, it is incredibly common to see them whip out their phones to capture the moment. Unlike other Orlando theme parks such as Universal Orlando Resort, filming on attractions at Disney World is typically allowed — but now things are changing. Disney has put...
NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell Confirms Epic Universe to Open Summer 2025, Takes Shot at Disney Animation
Today at the UBS Global TMT Conference in New York City, NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell confirmed that Epic Universe, Universal Orlando’s third theme park will be opened in the summer of 2025. During a question and answer session, Shell stated “We’re right on track. Literally right on track.”
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Tour One of the Cutest Disney Hotel Rooms on Earth Themed to Chip & Dale!
During a recent trip to Tokyo Disney Resort, we stayed in a standard floor Chip ‘n Dale room at the Disney Ambassador Hotel. This hotel is themed to America in the 1930s during the golden age of Hollywood. it features elegant art deco designs and a variety of guest rooms themed to Disney characters. In this case, the room is themed to those beloved chipmunks, Chip and Dale (and their friend Clarice too).
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 12/6/22 (Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Loungefly Handbag, Gingerbread House Milk and Cookies Mug, New Pins, & More)
We hopped aboard the Resort Monorail to the Magic Kingdom to check in on construction progress happening down below at the old Spirit of Aloha site. A few more construction vehicles have joined the large crane that has been at the project. As we made our way into the park,...
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Cocktail and More New Menu Items Coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
Disney announced new menu items are coming to several of the restaurants at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge. The menus will be updated starting December 8. See all the new items, sorted by venue, listed below. Maji Pool Bar. Shrimp Bakuli: chilled poached shrimp, pickled carrots, and Basmati rice with...
Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings Showcase Returns to Disneyland in March 2023
To the excitement of brides and grooms everywhere, Disney Weddings has announced that Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings Showcase will return in spring 2023. The showcase will be held at the Disneyland Resort on March 4, 2023. Registration opens on January 6. This event offers couples the chance to tour...
