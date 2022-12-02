Read full article on original website
Wärtsilä tech to equip LPG midsize gas carrier duo in South Korea
The 46,000m³ vessels are claimed to be the largest of their kind across the globe. Wärtsilä has received an order for the delivery of cargo handling and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) fuel supply systems for two midsize gas carrier vessels in South Korea. Both the LPG midsize...
Asia Maritime Pacific and Hamburg Bulk Carriers to merge
The merged entity, Cetus Maritim, will operate in the dry bulk segment with 40 owned ships and around 25 chartered vessels. Hong Kong-based Asia Maritime Pacific (AMP) and Hamburg Bulk Carriers (HBC) are to merge to form a privately-owned handysize bulky operator, named Cetus Maritim, according to media reports. The...
Adani Ports & SEZ wins bid for Karaikal Port on India’s east coast
An all-weather deep water port, Karaikal Port was developed over 600 acres and commissioned in April 2009. Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) has won the bid for Karaikal Port in Puducherry, the union territory of India, for around Rs11bn ($130m), reported The Hindu BusinessLine, citing sources privy to the development.
Port of Rotterdam and GoodShipping partner on carbon reduction campaign
The campaign aims is to have 20 sea freight shippers join. Netherlands-based Port of Rotterdam Authority has collaborated with GoodShipping to launch a ‘Switch to Zero’ campaign for the reduction of carbon emissions in the shipping sector. Shippers that carry small numbers of containers on different vessels can...
