wegotthiscovered.com

Kanye West says Elon Musk is a half Chinese clone in return to Instagram

Whatever friendship Elon Musk and Kanye West appeared to have looks to now be a smoldering wreck, with Ye now slinking off to spout his bull on any social media platform he can before more ban hammers get swung at him. With the antisemitic rapper clearly feeling more than a...
wegotthiscovered.com

God help us, Kanye ‘Ye’ West and Nick Fuentes are going to do a joint interview

With all the controversy surrounding this man, it’s hard to imagine people wanting Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, on their social media to boost the reputation of their program. Twitch streamer, Adin Ross, appears to have missed all that and has no qualms about having the Hitler-admiring rapper on his show.
wegotthiscovered.com

Kanye West claims comments on Hitler help his presidential campaign

It seems that there are absolutely no flies on Kanye “Ye” West as he continues his descent into the absolute depths of his conspiratorial paranoid reality denial. Not to be outdone by his recent meltdown on internet huckster Alex Jones’ Infowars program, Ye recently took to a web show hosted by Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes to proclaim that his pro-Hitler sentiments are actually helping his latest presidential bid.
wegotthiscovered.com

Akon’s resurfaced comments on voting for Kanye West have aged like milk

Popular aughts pop star Akon recently went on Sky News and defended Kanye “Ye” West after the rapper’s said he liked Hitler on Alex Jones’s Infowars show. Turns out this isn’t the first time Akon has gone to bat for the rapper and his presidential aspirations.
TheDailyBeast

‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed

Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
Maya Devi

White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'

A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Entertainment | Celebrity News

Angelina Jolie made new accusations against Brad Pitt

Fans of both Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have long been tired of their endless court showdowns. But there is no end in sight for them yet: the other day the actress filed a new application to the court, in which she brought additional charges against her ex-husband. Jolie, who is doing everything to make Pitt look like a perfect monster, in her new statement, called the lawsuit filed earlier against her by Brad “malicious and baseless” and demanded that her dispute with Pitt be resolved as soon as possible. This was reported by the publication Daily Mail.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Wednesday’ success catapults an 11-year-old pop anthem into Spotify’s top songs

Ever since Tim Burton’s much-anticipated series Wednesday debuted on Netflix, the supernatural horror extravaganza has ignited dancing trends on TikTok, placed star Jenna Ortega in the limelight, and even outperformed fantasy phenomenon Stranger Things during its first week on the platform. It now appears as though the inspiration and influence is never-ending with the hit show catapulting a decades-old tune into Spotify’s top songs—Lady Gaga’s pop anthem, “Bloody Mary.”
wegotthiscovered.com

Juliana Nalú makes it clear she’s single after ex Kanye West’s comments on Hitler

It seems like his former corporate partners aren’t the only ones dropping Kanye like a hot rock. The disgraced rapper/presidential hopeful’s latest rumored love interest, Juliana Nalú, has left no doubts that she is no longer a prospect in the wake of West’s latest bombshell Alex Jones interview during which he repeatedly praised Hitler and Nazism.
wegotthiscovered.com

A cult favorite fantasy way worse than nostalgia wants you to believe sticks a sword in the streaming Top 10

In the current era of remakes, reboots, legacy sequels, and revivals, Hollywood has found a method to successfully weaponize nostalgia for its own benefit. One of the most recent beneficiaries is Disney Plus series Willow, because it’s easy to forget the original 1988 fantasy favorite isn’t quite as good as the rose-tinted glasses want you to believe.
wegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King and Patton Oswalt can bear-ly contain their ‘Cocaine Bear’ jokes

Legendary author Stephen King is no stranger to online banter. In his latest addition to the Twitterverse, King joined forces with comedian Patton Oswalt to champion the upcoming film Cocaine Bear. Yes, that’s the title of the movie. Slated for February of 2023, this tale of cocaine-fueled bear rage is already one of the new year’s most anticipated films.
