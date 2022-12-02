Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Kanye West says Elon Musk is a half Chinese clone in return to Instagram
Whatever friendship Elon Musk and Kanye West appeared to have looks to now be a smoldering wreck, with Ye now slinking off to spout his bull on any social media platform he can before more ban hammers get swung at him. With the antisemitic rapper clearly feeling more than a...
wegotthiscovered.com
God help us, Kanye ‘Ye’ West and Nick Fuentes are going to do a joint interview
With all the controversy surrounding this man, it’s hard to imagine people wanting Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, on their social media to boost the reputation of their program. Twitch streamer, Adin Ross, appears to have missed all that and has no qualms about having the Hitler-admiring rapper on his show.
wegotthiscovered.com
Kanye West asks Jewish people to ‘forgive Hitler’ during interview with Proud Boys founder
Kanye West is not backing off of this Hitler stuff come hell or high water, and over the weekend he doubled down on his troubling antisemitic rhetoric during an interview with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, alongside noted white supremacist Nick Fuentes. Only the best for our Ye!. However, McInnes,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Kanye West claims comments on Hitler help his presidential campaign
It seems that there are absolutely no flies on Kanye “Ye” West as he continues his descent into the absolute depths of his conspiratorial paranoid reality denial. Not to be outdone by his recent meltdown on internet huckster Alex Jones’ Infowars program, Ye recently took to a web show hosted by Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes to proclaim that his pro-Hitler sentiments are actually helping his latest presidential bid.
wegotthiscovered.com
Akon’s resurfaced comments on voting for Kanye West have aged like milk
Popular aughts pop star Akon recently went on Sky News and defended Kanye “Ye” West after the rapper’s said he liked Hitler on Alex Jones’s Infowars show. Turns out this isn’t the first time Akon has gone to bat for the rapper and his presidential aspirations.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans aren’t happy with Jenna Ortega and Netflix after learning she shot iconic ‘Wednesday’ scene with COVID-19
It’s now common knowledge that Jenna Ortega filmed Wednesday‘s now-iconic dance scene whilst having COVID-19. But now, some fans are taking issue with the scene even being allowed to happen. The film industry, as with most industries, has been blighted by COVID-19 as productions were shut down for...
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
wegotthiscovered.com
Nicolas Cage, Chris Hemsworth and more are being shamed for their undying devotion to starring in terrible films
Look, everyone has bad days at work where they just don’t perform like they usually do, or like they should. But when your bad days outnumber your good days, it’s worth assessing how much you actually want the job at all. In the world of cinema, however, actors...
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King is predictably embracing the newly-minted, creepy-sounding Word of the Year
It’s official: 2022 is the year of “goblin mode,” which at face value, it a lot less scary than it sounds. And like many of us, Stephen King, the master of horror himself, just learned what the phrase meant shortly after it was announced as the Word of the Year this week.
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Angelina Jolie made new accusations against Brad Pitt
Fans of both Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have long been tired of their endless court showdowns. But there is no end in sight for them yet: the other day the actress filed a new application to the court, in which she brought additional charges against her ex-husband. Jolie, who is doing everything to make Pitt look like a perfect monster, in her new statement, called the lawsuit filed earlier against her by Brad “malicious and baseless” and demanded that her dispute with Pitt be resolved as soon as possible. This was reported by the publication Daily Mail.
"Send Them To The White Lotus": 28 People And Characters Who Scream "Eat The Rich"
London Tipton could benefit from a night at the White Lotus hotel.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Wednesday’ success catapults an 11-year-old pop anthem into Spotify’s top songs
Ever since Tim Burton’s much-anticipated series Wednesday debuted on Netflix, the supernatural horror extravaganza has ignited dancing trends on TikTok, placed star Jenna Ortega in the limelight, and even outperformed fantasy phenomenon Stranger Things during its first week on the platform. It now appears as though the inspiration and influence is never-ending with the hit show catapulting a decades-old tune into Spotify’s top songs—Lady Gaga’s pop anthem, “Bloody Mary.”
wegotthiscovered.com
An infamous remake that lost $150 million and caused colossal controversy hasn’t gotten any less polarizing
Disney’s production line of live-action remakes are about as safe, sterile, and risk-free as blockbuster cinema can possibly be, so it was incredible to see 2020’s Mulan come perilously close to causing widespread controversy at almost every turn. If it wasn’t the criticism being aimed in the direction...
wegotthiscovered.com
Juliana Nalú makes it clear she’s single after ex Kanye West’s comments on Hitler
It seems like his former corporate partners aren’t the only ones dropping Kanye like a hot rock. The disgraced rapper/presidential hopeful’s latest rumored love interest, Juliana Nalú, has left no doubts that she is no longer a prospect in the wake of West’s latest bombshell Alex Jones interview during which he repeatedly praised Hitler and Nazism.
wegotthiscovered.com
Comedic duo Garfunkel and Oates predicted Kanye West’s love of Hitler over a decade ago
With the world turning its back on Kayne West (or at least the world that matters) in light of the rapper’s latest Hilter-loving remarks, many of us are wondering if maybe we shouldn’t have seen this coming. But as it turns out, comedy folk duo Garfunkel and Oates...
wegotthiscovered.com
A cult favorite fantasy way worse than nostalgia wants you to believe sticks a sword in the streaming Top 10
In the current era of remakes, reboots, legacy sequels, and revivals, Hollywood has found a method to successfully weaponize nostalgia for its own benefit. One of the most recent beneficiaries is Disney Plus series Willow, because it’s easy to forget the original 1988 fantasy favorite isn’t quite as good as the rose-tinted glasses want you to believe.
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King and Patton Oswalt can bear-ly contain their ‘Cocaine Bear’ jokes
Legendary author Stephen King is no stranger to online banter. In his latest addition to the Twitterverse, King joined forces with comedian Patton Oswalt to champion the upcoming film Cocaine Bear. Yes, that’s the title of the movie. Slated for February of 2023, this tale of cocaine-fueled bear rage is already one of the new year’s most anticipated films.
wegotthiscovered.com
Renewed criticism of a tedious fantasy flop feels redundant when it already killed a franchise
You’d think that a franchise hauling in over $1.5 billion at the box office across three films makes for a wildly successful series, but that doesn’t tell the whole story behind the first failed attempt at turning The Chronicles of Narnia into a blockbuster Harry Potter-level phenomenon. Almost...
wegotthiscovered.com
Producer of Will Smith’s ‘Emancipation’ issues apology for bringing photo of Black trauma to premiere to show off
If you thought Will Smith was the most controversial part of Emancipation, a producer on the film has got news for you. He brought an infamous photo to the premiere, and, now, after a wave of criticism, he has apologized for deciding to go and do so. Joey McFarland posted...
Comments / 0