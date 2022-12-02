Fans of both Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have long been tired of their endless court showdowns. But there is no end in sight for them yet: the other day the actress filed a new application to the court, in which she brought additional charges against her ex-husband. Jolie, who is doing everything to make Pitt look like a perfect monster, in her new statement, called the lawsuit filed earlier against her by Brad “malicious and baseless” and demanded that her dispute with Pitt be resolved as soon as possible. This was reported by the publication Daily Mail.

1 DAY AGO