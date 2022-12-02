Read full article on original website
Related
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
thedigitalfix.com
How Keanu Reeves accidentally married Winona Ryder
It turns out that one of Hollywood’s favourite on-screen couples may accidentally be spouses in real life. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, while promoting the rom-com Destination Wedding, Winona Ryder revealed how she and Keanu Reeves unknowingly tied the knot on the set of the 1992 vampire movie – Bram Stoker’s Dracula.
Olivia Wilde Is Giving Goth in Sheer Black Lace Dress for 'People's Choice Awards'
Olivia Wilde is entering her revenge era. The 38-year-old actress—who recently split from boyfriend Harry Styles—showed up to the People's Choice Awards with a bang on Tuesday night as she strutted out in a daring lace gown for a sexy gothic fashion moment. The Don't Worry Darling director...
thedigitalfix.com
John Wick 4 is the “hardest action movie” Keanu Reeves has ever made
We all know that the John Wick franchise is considered among some of the best action movies of all time — but according to the titular star, Keanu Reeves, John Wick 4 may well be the hardest one he’s ever made, too. Speaking to Brazil’s Omelete at CCXP...
thedigitalfix.com
Tom Cruise has an incredible Christmas tradition his co-stars love
Tom Cruise is well known for doing incredible stunts while making action movies but what he’s less known for is his Christmas tradition. According to Glen Powell, the Mission: Impossible star will send you a cake every Christmas if you’ve ever made a movie with him. “Tom Cruise...
thedigitalfix.com
Adam Sandler says what we’ve all been thinking about Brendan Fraser
Brendan Fraser is one of the most loved stars from ‘90s movies, and with the Brenaissance now in full swing, everyone is singing his praises – including his past co-star Adam Sandler. During a press conference promoting his Netflix movie Hustle (via Entertainment Weekly), Sandler was asked to...
thedigitalfix.com
Harrison Ford was the last actor George Lucas wanted for Han Solo
Harrison Ford is a name synonymous with the Star Wars movies. The franchise would be completely different without him, and he’s so perfect as Star Wars character Han Solo you’d think he was cast on the spot. Not the case, and according to Ford himself, it was a long process.
thedigitalfix.com
Wednesday star Jenna Ortega got nightmares from this horror movie
If you’re going to be involved with The Addams Family, you’ve got to know your horror movies. Jenna Ortega, star of new Netflix series Wednesday, has revealed that one slasher movie left her rattled as a child, giving her bad dreams for years. “I think the first scary...
thedigitalfix.com
Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins nearly did a Marvel movie first
Wonder Woman is one of the best DC movies, managing to unite everyone who was arguing about Zack Snyder’s vision for the franchise when it came out in 2017. It was momentous, not least because Patty Jenkins became the first woman to direct a major superhero movie, a long overdue development – an honour that was nearly Marvel’s.
thedigitalfix.com
Tony Gilroy has a great vision for Andor season 2, says Adria Arjona
There’s every chance that Adria Arjona and her character Bix Caleen will be a part of the Andor cast when the Andor season 2 release date swings by, and the actor says she is more than willing to let showrunner Tony Gilroy take her Star Wars character in whatever direction he sees fit.
thedigitalfix.com
Why The Muppet Christmas Carol “scared” Disney
You’d think making a Muppets movie about Christmas would be an easy sell. Already head shoulders above Christmas movies because, well, you have Kermit the Frog and Animal and such, who make everything better. Not so much, it turns out, as Disney were tentative about The Muppet Christmas Carol, at least for a while.
thedigitalfix.com
Pixar movie legend explains why Up is so upsetting
Pixar movies often deliver some of the most upsetting, distressing experiences of your life, which can be a bit of a surprise for anyone expecting a nice, simple animated movie. Well, Lee Unkrich, the director of many great movies for Pixar, has explained why this is. More specifically, Unkrich has...
thedigitalfix.com
Superman believes in Santa Claus according to this animated series
Superman is one of the greatest superheroes of all time, thanks in part to his remarkable powers but more because of his incredible spirit. Yes, despite coming from an alien world, Clark, with his optimism and tenacity, represents the best of humanity and the dream of a brighter tomorrow. The...
thedigitalfix.com
Danny Glover’s iconic Lethal Weapon line was added last minute
Shane Black’s Hollywood action movie screenplays are legendary – from writing four Lethal Weapon movies, to Last Action Hero, The Long Kiss Goodnight, and of course – Iron Man 3. The comedic neo-noirs which he wrote and directed – Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (2005) and The Nice Guys (2016) – are widely regarded as a couple of the strongest scripts of the last two decades.
thedigitalfix.com
Jamie Foxx admits he lied about one of his worst movies
We all know the Hollywood game when it comes to blockbuster action movies. Every production is the best movie of everyone’s careers, and a dream to be a part of. Jamie Foxx got candid about the whole circus during an interview once, and there was one picture he remembers being deceptive about.
thedigitalfix.com
Frozen director wanted to kill Olaf
Disney‘s Frozen became a phenomenon when it was released in 2013 – making over a billion at the box office, launching a vast range of merchandise and spawning obsessed children who wanted the songs and the movie itself constantly on repeat. The characters of Elsa, Anna, Kristoff and Sven are all beloved, but the one who maybe made the biggest impact was Josh Gad’s enchanted snowman Olaf.
thedigitalfix.com
Ben Affleck started directing because of his worst movie
Professionally Ben Affleck’s an actor who’s had his ups and downs. The star’s helped make some of the best movies ever made, including Good Will Hunting and Gone Girl, but he’s also made some absolute stinkers, including the dreadful superhero movie Daredevil. Still, Affleck’s managed to...
thedigitalfix.com
Two Darth Vader actors share another weirdly specific sci-fi role
Darth Vader is one of the most terrifying, iconic movie villains of all time. Despite that infamy, there’s one weird secret about the Darth Vader actors that most people don’t know. In the long history of the Star Wars character, the Sith lord was first played by David...
thedigitalfix.com
James Cameron reacts honestly to the idea of an Avatar TV series
James Cameron has given his thoughts on the prospect of an Avatar TV series. Cameron is a busy man, with the upcoming release of Avatar 2 and then many more Avatar movies further down the pipeline too. Avatar 2 will be set around a decade after the events of the...
thedigitalfix.com
Joe Pesci got seriously burned making Home Alone 2
Joe Pesci has starred in some of the best movies of all time and has produced some incredible performances over the years. One of his more fun roles is in the comedy movie Home Alone, but for the second movie in the series things went up a notch and Pesci sustained serious burns during the shoot.
Comments / 1