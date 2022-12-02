Read full article on original website
I'd cancel Disney Plus, Hulu and HBO Max in December — here's why
Looking to save money on your streaming service bills? We do a deep dive into which ones you should cancel. Here's what we recommend you cancel in December 2022.
Netflix turned cancelled TV show into its current most-watched series worldwide
Netflix has managed to take a cancelled show and turn it into the most watched series on its platform - and you can see a trailer for the show here:. Mystery-drama Manifest originally landed on NBC back in 2018, but fans were left devastated when it was dropped after three seasons; not least because it ended on a cliffhanger.
TechRadar
8 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (November 18)
It’s here, ladies and gentlemen: Christmas has officially arrived on streaming services. Last week’s roundup featured only one festive feature, but the majority of this weekend’s new movies and TV shows are suitably seasonable by comparison. That’s not to say every addition is holiday-themed, mind you. Netflix,...
What Is ‘1899’ on Netflix About?
Curious about the new Netflix show, '1899?' Here's everything we know from what it's about, who it stars, and more.
Turns Out One Netflix Series Isn't Leaving The Service After All, While One More That Did Found A New Streaming Home
Two Netflix Originals have found new leases on streaming life after exit reports, though one will be flipping to a different platform.
Get Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+ & More For Under $2 With These Black Streaming Deals—Peacock Is 99 Cents
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you love television (and a good sale) as much as we do, you may want to know the best Black Friday streaming deals of 2022 to sign up for to subscribe to Hulu, Showtime, Starz and more for cheap. (And we mean under-$2cheap.) Black Friday—the day after Thanksgiving—started in 1961 in Philadelphia as a phrase for the police to describe the crowds and traffic that would occur on the day after Thanksgiving as many people started Christmas shopping. Since then,...
Is ‘Violent Night’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
It looks like Demogorgan-fighting skills are transferable after all as David Harbour seems to be taking what he learned from his Stranger Things role to his new gig as Santa Claus in the movie Violent Night. When a team of paramilitaries breaks into a wealthy home and holds a family...
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, November 30
As we say good riddance to November (the turkey was dry, grandma, you ruined the month for me!), we look forward to December, which means a ton of new movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video. We've made our picks for the best Prime Video shows and movies to watch during the month, including Jack Ryan Season 3 and the horror film Nanny, but there's plenty more to choose from both Prime Video and Freevee, Amazon's free streaming service. As for today's Top 10 Prime Video Shows and Movies list, it looks an awful lot like yesterday's, with the only change being the stellar documentary Good Night Oppy moving up a spot to No. 8. You go, Oppy!
Millions of HBO Max users who subscribed through Amazon can do so again, a year after they were booted from the platform
The decision to reinstate the streamer on Amazon's Prime Video Channels comes after HBO's parent company WarnerMedia merged with Discovery.
CNET
Finished '1899'? Time to Watch the Best Show on Netflix
Just finished 1899? I have a quick suggestion. Watch Dark -- for my money, it's the best show on Netflix. From the creators of 1899, it's a mind-bending show that deftly combines internal family drama with time travel, Dark is the rarest of things: a show without a single dip in quality. All three seasons rule in every way imaginable.
Where Was Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ Filmed? All the Real-Life Locations
Netflix‘s new hit series Wednesday is creepy and it’s kooky, and it’s currently the streamer’s #1 show – shattering the record for most hours viewed for an English-language show in a single week. Taking place at the fictional Nevermore Academy under the direction of Tim Burton, the series is gorgeously gothic, featuring lavish castles, ballrooms and gardens plus dusky forests, all of which were filmed in Romania (which is considered the real home of Dracula). Curious about Wednesday‘s shooting locations? Here’s everything you need to know before booking your trip to the Balkans to live out your own supernatural adventure! Where Was Wednesday...
theplaylist.net
‘Glass Onion’: Netflix CEO Reed Hastings Says The Company Left “Lots” Of Money On The Table With The Movie’s Limited Theatrical Release
Audiences expected Rian Johnson to deliver in 2019 with his sleuth comedy “Knives Out.” But nobody expected the film to become a runaway hit. In short, the film raked at the box office, making $311 million on a $40 million budget. And, of course, those numbers got people’s attention, namely those over at Netflix. In March 2021, the streamer reached a $469 million deal with Johnson to produce two sequels to “Knives Out,” with Daniel Craig returning as detective Benoit Blanc.
Is ‘Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time may have debuted in Japan more than a year ago, but it’s finally slated for a limited theatrical release for a select amount of days in the United States. As the fourth and final installment of the Rebuild of Evangelion series, Evangelion: 3.0+1.01...
Yes, This Christmas Classic Is Streaming! How to Watch 'Miracle On 34th Street' On TV and Online in 2022
Miracle on 34th Street is one of the most beloved holiday classics there is. The heartbreaking drama of divorce, the all-too-real battle with addiction, combined with the ultimate triumph of Richard Attenborough's Kris Kringle and Christmas spirit makes the film an absolute must-watch every year. Miracle on 34th Street won...
‘Monster: Dahmer’ Becomes Netflix’s Third Title Ever to Cross 1 Billion Hours Viewed in 60 Days
“Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” continues to set viewership records for Netflix. The Ryan Murphy-created series debuted on the streamer on Sept. 21, and by the 60-day mark on Nov. 20, it had clocked more than one billion hours of viewing. Only two other titles in Netflix history have been able to achieve the same: “Squid Game” in 2021 and Season 4 of “Stranger Things” earlier this year. Both reached that milestone within their first month. Netflix measures its charts of its most popular series and films of all time based on each project’s viewership during its first 28...
Nielsen Streaming Top 10: ‘Manifest’ Reigns at No. 1 Following Season 4 Premiere on Netflix
“Manifest” returns to Nielsen’s Streaming Top 10 chart during the Oct. 31-Nov. 6 viewing window at No. 1 following the Season 4 premiere on Netflix. Within the new installment’s first three days of availability, the series garnered 1.37 billion minutes viewed. As previously reported, the series, which originally aired on NBC, was canceled in 2018 before it was saved by Netflix. After seasons 1-3 were added to Netflix during the summer of 2021, the streamer picked up the fantasy drama for a fourth and final season –– the first part of which premiered on Nov. 4. According Nielsen’s measurements, three-quarters...
thedigitalfix.com
Wednesday star Jenna Ortega got nightmares from this horror movie
If you’re going to be involved with The Addams Family, you’ve got to know your horror movies. Jenna Ortega, star of new Netflix series Wednesday, has revealed that one slasher movie left her rattled as a child, giving her bad dreams for years. “I think the first scary...
thedigitalfix.com
How long will Avatar 2 be?
How long is Avatar 2? In 2009 James Cameron, the director behind some of the best action movies ever made, released his magnum opus, Avatar. On the surface, Avatar was a science fiction movie about humans piloting alien bodies, but underneath, it was about so much more. Avatar is a...
TechCrunch
Netflix is letting more subscribers preview its films and TV shows, report says
Netflix declined to comment to TechCrunch on The Wall Street Journal’s report. Similar to how major Hollywood studios have test screenings for new films, the “Netflix Preview Club” has more than 2,000 previewers that review Netflix titles before they release to the streaming platform, The Wall Street Journal wrote. The program will reportedly increase by 400% in early 2023, should the report prove accurate.
thedigitalfix.com
John Wick 4 is the “hardest action movie” Keanu Reeves has ever made
We all know that the John Wick franchise is considered among some of the best action movies of all time — but according to the titular star, Keanu Reeves, John Wick 4 may well be the hardest one he’s ever made, too. Speaking to Brazil’s Omelete at CCXP...
