Coral Gables, FL

miami.edu

Students float ideas to help the campus adapt to a changing climate

Parking lots covered with solar panels that would also collect rainwater. More rooftop gardens across the Coral Gables Campus. Permeable sidewalks that allow rain to seep through them, and a canopy over the Fate Bridge. These were just a few ideas that students in the University of Miami’s first undergraduate...
Inaugural Goizueta Distinguished Presidential Fellow named

Born in the Canary Islands, Elena Fiddian-Qasmiyeh has long felt a special connection to Cuba and its people. “Cuba has been present in my life since childhood,” Fiddian-Qasmiyeh explained. “Not only is my mother Spanish, but Canary Islanders have long represented one of the largest groups of immigrants to Cuba since the time of Christopher Columbus. So, it’s a place that was always part of my life.”
Take care of your mind and body during final exams

It’s final exams week at the University of Miami. Wednesday marks the final day of the fall semester and students are gearing up to for final exams, which begin on Monday. “During the final weeks of the semester, we remind our students to take care of themselves and each other,” said Patricia A. Whitely, senior vice president for student affairs.

