ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Bills' Jordan Phillips says he's fine after late injury vs. Patriots

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nMTu9_0jVFqJeT00

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips gave himself a clean bill of health following his team’s win over the New England Patriots.

In Week 13, the Bills (9-3) took a 24-10 win over the Patriots (6-6). Phillips was injured very late in the contest.

On one of the very last plays New England ran on offense, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was scrambling all around on the field. Phillips was chasing and took a dive at him and missed.

Soon after, the Bills announced that Phillips was out due to a shoulder.

Considering there were only minutes left in what was a game that was all but over, Phillips being ruled out was not a surprise.

Following the contest, Phillips was asked by the Buffalo News how he felt. Reportedly, the answer was “fine.”

Sounds like the Bills dodged a bullet.

The Bills defense did lose defensive end Von Miller as he was placed on injured reserve prior to kickoff. However, the likes of linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin), defensive end AJ Epenesa (ankle), cornerback Tre’Davious White (knee) and defensive end Greg Rousseau (ankle) all returned to the line in recent weeks.

It appears no steps in the wrong direction were taken against the Patriots–And even so, the team is now off until Dec. 11 thanks to the Thursday matchup with the Pats. A mini-bye week that will help any bumps and bruises heal.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patrick Mahomes furiously slammed his helmet on the sidelines after a crucial Chiefs missed FG

The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes entered their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday hoping to reverse some recent poor fortune. The Bengals, led by Joe Burrow, swept Mahomes’ Chiefs between a regular season and AFC title game matchup last year. The sting of that latter defeat especially had to be motivating for Mahomes, who was pulling out all the stops to overcome the Bengals this time around. After Cincinnati took a late 27-24 lead on a Chris Evans touchdown, it certainly seemed like this AFC rivalry would have an instant classic in store.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Best Fantasy Football waiver wire pickups for Week 14

After the 13th full slate of regular season action, most fantasy football leagues are heading into the final week before the playoffs begin. If you had a tough injury in Week 13, or you have a player hitting their bye week at an inopportune time, we’ll scan the waiver wire. For potential pickups, we’ll consider players who are available in at least 50% of ESPN fantasy leagues.
MINNESOTA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles release 3 players from the practice squad ahead of Week 14 matchup vs. Giants

The Eagles announced three 53-man roster moves ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Giants and also made three corresponding practice squad moves as well. Talented defensive end Janarius Robinson was activated to the active roster from the injured reserve, and safety Andre Chachere was waived from the active roster. and veteran pass rusher Robert Quinn was placed on injured reserve.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

7 times the Heisman Trophy went to the wrong player since 1990

It’s my favorite time of year! Head-scratching and hand-wringing over the Heisman Trophy!. What should be the most prestigious award offered to a college football player has, in my mind, been tarnished by the unwritten limitations placed on the award, evidenced in the yearly trotting out of quarterbacks and running backs as the top candidates for “best player in college football”.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Baker Mayfield, former No. 1 pick, is so bad now that the contender 49ers are ironically sticking with Mr. Irrelevant

Just over five years ago, Baker Mayfield was the Cleveland Browns’ No. 1 overall pick. A standout Heisman winner with the Oklahoma Sooners, Mayfield was expected to be a franchise quarterback for a Browns organization that probably doesn’t even understand what the phrase “franchise quarterback” means. By some measures, Mayfield was on top of the football world.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lovie Smith says Brevin Jordan is improving as a blocker

The Houston Texans have several capable tight ends on their roster, and Brevin Jordan is the latest player at the position to make an impact after leading the team in receiving against the Cleveland Browns in Week 13. His four catches were crucial to the Texans’ ability to move the ball downfield in the matchup, and without his steady presence as a reliable target for quarterback Kyle Allen, the game could’ve been a lot more ugly than it was.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Rams adding Baker Mayfield

Desperate for help at quarterback with Matthew Stafford on IR and John Wolford dealing with a neck injury, the Los Angeles Rams added a former No. 1 overall pick to their quarterback room. On Tuesday, the Rams claimed Baker Mayfield off waivers from the Carolina Panthers after he was waived Monday.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

183K+
Followers
239K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy