ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Snow, Freezing Rain Possible Sunday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Sunday in Northwest Oregon. Snow is expected and freezing rain is possible. Snow accumulations of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Accumulations should be greatest for elevations above 500 feet, as well as western...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
WBBJ

Below Freezing Tonight, Rainy ALL Next Week!

Temperatures will drop down below freezing again Sunday morning across West Tennessee and highs will only reach the mid 40s on Sunday. Temperatures will warm back up nicely next week but clouds and rain showers will dominate the forecast for most of the week. We do have a couple chances for some weak storms and we will let you know just how much rain is on the way; all coming up here.
TENNESSEE STATE
kslnewsradio.com

After a cold November, Utah prepares for another storm

SALT LAKE CITY — November 2022 in Utah was colder and wetter than the average from the past 30 years. With temperatures nearly 5 degrees lower and precipitation almost 1.5 times higher, Utahn’s may have wanted a break. But, that break isn’t here yet. A cold front is...
UTAH STATE
WETM

Winter outlook for the Twin Tiers for the 2022-2023 season

New York & Pennsylvania (WETM) – A La Niña winter is predicted for the third consecutive year in a row but what exactly does that mean for the Twin Tiers?. For three years in a row now, we have had a La Niña pattern for winter. What exactly is La Niña though? It is a cooling event of the water in the equatorial region. This cooling is due to trade winds which blow from east to west. During La Niña events, these trade winds are stronger than normal which pushes warm water near the equator to the west and results in upwelling of colder water. This is why the sea surface temperatures end up lower near the equator during La Niña events.
ELMIRA, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Forecasters Say Get The Winter Coats Ready In Upstate New York

With the official start of winter just a few short weeks away, cold temperatures will be rolling in to get things started early. We have seen the various winter forecasts calling for a cold and snowy winter, but the proof is in the actual weather as it happens. It looks like Old Man Winter is going to get things started right on time this month.
ALBANY, NY
informnny.com

High winds lead to monstrous waves, damage along Lake Ontario

CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) — December 1 is considered the first day of meteorological winter, which was fitting for the North Country. A lake effect snowstorm hit parts of Jefferson and Lewis counties, leading to heavy snow accumulations on the Tug Hill Plateau and high wind gusts. On Lake...
CAPE VINCENT, NY
MyNorthwest

Some snow into the Puget Sound region overnight

Friday snow is always a little bit different than Monday through Thursday snow. Monday through Thursday snow is mostly an inconvenience. Friday snow loads up the ski resorts, looks festive on the lawns, and is generally part of the holiday wonder. All this is to say that we’re going to have Friday snow.
SEATTLE, WA
Bring Me The News

Expect up to 8 inches in Twin Cities; another snowstorm next week?

Heavy snow is falling in the Twin Cities and by the time the flakes stop flying the totals in some spots could reach 8 inches, according to meteorologist Sven Sundgaard. "I still think we get about 5, 6, 7 inches for most of the Twin Cities," says Sundgaard. "There is going to be a wide range because of variation in moisture content and those ratios. Some of those heavier bursts could produce some of those 6-7-8 inch amounts."
MyNorthwest

School closures, delays as more freezing temps bring icy roads, more snow

After snow continued to fall for most of Wednesday, Thursday’s below-freezing conditions are creating a mixture of rain, slush, snow and ice on roadways around the Puget Sound region. More schools have canceled or delayed classes again today due to the weather. Snow, power outages, debris, and standing water,...
oilcity.news

Heavy snow coming to Wyoming; up to 2 feet Thursday–Friday

CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is expected in areas of Wyoming, with a storm set to move into the west on Thursday morning and into the southeast by Thursday night, according to National Weather Service offices covering the state. Snow is likely in central areas like Casper Mountain overnight Thursday and on Friday.
WYOMING STATE
klcc.org

More wintry weather on the way for Oregon

Heavy wind and rain tapered off in the Portland metro area Wednesday morning, but they’ve already caused widespread power outages and traffic issues. U.S. 26 has reopened after downed power lines were cleared from the roadway between the Sylvan overpass and the Vista Ridge Tunnel. U.S. 30 is closed about halfway between Astoria and Clatskanie, due to a landslide. Traffic officials Wednesday morning had no estimate for when that highway would reopen.
OREGON STATE
CBS San Francisco

Approaching storms could bring up to 5 feet of snow to Sierra; avalanche watch issued

LAKE TAHOE -- A travel warning has been issued for the Sierra starting Wednesday night as the first of two storm systems expected to deliver up to five feet of snow closes in on the region.The series of storms delivered by a wintry atmospheric river will also be bringing colder temperatures to the Lake Tahoe area and Reno, according to forecasters.    The first storm arrives on late Wednesday and the second one arrives on Saturday. Both will have major impacts on travel. The National Weather Service is discouraging any travel through the mountains starting Wednesday evening at 10 p.m. into...
TRUCKEE, CA
NBCMontana

Winter storm arrives tomorrow; travel impacts expected through Friday

WINTER STORM WARNING for the Clearwater Mountains from 5 AM Wednesday through 6AM Friday. Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. WINTER STORM WARNING for the Lower Clark Fork Region from 11 PM to midnight Thursday night. Heavy...
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy