iheart.com
Snow, Freezing Rain Possible Sunday
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Sunday in Northwest Oregon. Snow is expected and freezing rain is possible. Snow accumulations of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Accumulations should be greatest for elevations above 500 feet, as well as western...
WBBJ
Below Freezing Tonight, Rainy ALL Next Week!
Temperatures will drop down below freezing again Sunday morning across West Tennessee and highs will only reach the mid 40s on Sunday. Temperatures will warm back up nicely next week but clouds and rain showers will dominate the forecast for most of the week. We do have a couple chances for some weak storms and we will let you know just how much rain is on the way; all coming up here.
NBCMontana
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Snowfall spreading across the area; heavy accumulations possible
A WINTER STORM WARNING in effect from 5 PM Sunday to noon Monday for the Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. The highest snow totals are expected in the northern Bitterroot with isolated higher snow amounts of 7 to 9 inches. A WINTER...
kslnewsradio.com
After a cold November, Utah prepares for another storm
SALT LAKE CITY — November 2022 in Utah was colder and wetter than the average from the past 30 years. With temperatures nearly 5 degrees lower and precipitation almost 1.5 times higher, Utahn’s may have wanted a break. But, that break isn’t here yet. A cold front is...
WETM
Winter outlook for the Twin Tiers for the 2022-2023 season
New York & Pennsylvania (WETM) – A La Niña winter is predicted for the third consecutive year in a row but what exactly does that mean for the Twin Tiers?. For three years in a row now, we have had a La Niña pattern for winter. What exactly is La Niña though? It is a cooling event of the water in the equatorial region. This cooling is due to trade winds which blow from east to west. During La Niña events, these trade winds are stronger than normal which pushes warm water near the equator to the west and results in upwelling of colder water. This is why the sea surface temperatures end up lower near the equator during La Niña events.
kptv.com
Windy Saturday, then another close call with snow Sunday morning in the lowlands
We’ve got a few light showers outside this evening as a weather system offshore heads south toward California. That cold northwesterly jet stream will bring California a nice round of rain and mountain snow this weekend, leaving us DRY in NW Oregon and SW Washington Saturday. That leaves us...
Forecasters Say Get The Winter Coats Ready In Upstate New York
With the official start of winter just a few short weeks away, cold temperatures will be rolling in to get things started early. We have seen the various winter forecasts calling for a cold and snowy winter, but the proof is in the actual weather as it happens. It looks like Old Man Winter is going to get things started right on time this month.
informnny.com
High winds lead to monstrous waves, damage along Lake Ontario
CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) — December 1 is considered the first day of meteorological winter, which was fitting for the North Country. A lake effect snowstorm hit parts of Jefferson and Lewis counties, leading to heavy snow accumulations on the Tug Hill Plateau and high wind gusts. On Lake...
Tri-City Herald
‘Hazardous weather conditions’ and freezing fog in parts of WA. Here’s what to know
Washington residents in the Olympia and Tacoma areas can expect “hazardous weather conditions,” as eastern Washington will finally get a break from harsh winter weather conditions this upcoming weekend into next week, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS has currently issued two winter storm warnings and...
Some snow into the Puget Sound region overnight
Friday snow is always a little bit different than Monday through Thursday snow. Monday through Thursday snow is mostly an inconvenience. Friday snow loads up the ski resorts, looks festive on the lawns, and is generally part of the holiday wonder. All this is to say that we’re going to have Friday snow.
Expect up to 8 inches in Twin Cities; another snowstorm next week?
Heavy snow is falling in the Twin Cities and by the time the flakes stop flying the totals in some spots could reach 8 inches, according to meteorologist Sven Sundgaard. "I still think we get about 5, 6, 7 inches for most of the Twin Cities," says Sundgaard. "There is going to be a wide range because of variation in moisture content and those ratios. Some of those heavier bursts could produce some of those 6-7-8 inch amounts."
School closures, delays as more freezing temps bring icy roads, more snow
After snow continued to fall for most of Wednesday, Thursday’s below-freezing conditions are creating a mixture of rain, slush, snow and ice on roadways around the Puget Sound region. More schools have canceled or delayed classes again today due to the weather. Snow, power outages, debris, and standing water,...
Good News For a Potential White Christmas in New York State
We're officially in December, which means that we are now fully into then holiday spirit. There are Christmas lights everywhere, holiday goodies in the stores and Christmas music in stores and on the radio. The good part about all of that holiday cheer is that it transports you into a...
oilcity.news
Heavy snow coming to Wyoming; up to 2 feet Thursday–Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is expected in areas of Wyoming, with a storm set to move into the west on Thursday morning and into the southeast by Thursday night, according to National Weather Service offices covering the state. Snow is likely in central areas like Casper Mountain overnight Thursday and on Friday.
klcc.org
More wintry weather on the way for Oregon
Heavy wind and rain tapered off in the Portland metro area Wednesday morning, but they’ve already caused widespread power outages and traffic issues. U.S. 26 has reopened after downed power lines were cleared from the roadway between the Sylvan overpass and the Vista Ridge Tunnel. U.S. 30 is closed about halfway between Astoria and Clatskanie, due to a landslide. Traffic officials Wednesday morning had no estimate for when that highway would reopen.
waterlandblog.com
WEATHER UPDATE: Winter Weather Advisory issued; up to 3″ snow expected
Local @SeattleWXGuy Michael Snyder concurs with the National Weather Service that we may see some snow in the South King County region this week, but it will likely be mixed with rain. As is typical with weather predictions for the Northwest, experts aren’t sure when, where or how much of...
Approaching storms could bring up to 5 feet of snow to Sierra; avalanche watch issued
LAKE TAHOE -- A travel warning has been issued for the Sierra starting Wednesday night as the first of two storm systems expected to deliver up to five feet of snow closes in on the region.The series of storms delivered by a wintry atmospheric river will also be bringing colder temperatures to the Lake Tahoe area and Reno, according to forecasters. The first storm arrives on late Wednesday and the second one arrives on Saturday. Both will have major impacts on travel. The National Weather Service is discouraging any travel through the mountains starting Wednesday evening at 10 p.m. into...
This Is One of the Snowiest Towns in Arkansas
Harrisonis a city and the county seat of Boone County, Arkansas, United States. According to official 2019 estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, the city had a population of 13,069, ranking it as the 30th largest city in Arkansas.
NBCMontana
Winter storm arrives tomorrow; travel impacts expected through Friday
WINTER STORM WARNING for the Clearwater Mountains from 5 AM Wednesday through 6AM Friday. Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. WINTER STORM WARNING for the Lower Clark Fork Region from 11 PM to midnight Thursday night. Heavy...
WKYC
Video shows meteor blazing through night sky in Northeast Ohio
Did you see it? Here's video of the moment as captured on a security camera in Eastlake.
