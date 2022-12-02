Read full article on original website
Related
Video shows several drivers crossing the yellow line to get around traffic at 33rd and Kelly in Edmond causing safety issue
Drivers at one busy Edmond intersection have started making their own rules on the road. Frustrated drivers at the intersection of Kelly and 33rd have resorted to driving on the wrong side of the road during rush hour and it was all caught on camera.
kswo.com
13-year-old Apache girl dies in early morning pursuit with law enforcement
SAYRE, Okla. (KSWO) - A 13-year-old Apache girl is dead after an early morning pursuit with law enforcement. That’s according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. It happened around 3 a.m. Sunday in Sayre. The OHP said a 15-year-old girl, also from Apache, was speeding westbound on OK-152 while the Cordell and Sayre Police Departments pursued the two girls.
KOCO
Crews investigating after large condominium fire in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews are investigating a large condominium fire in Oklahoma City. Around 4 a.m. Sunday, crews responded to a fire on North Grand Boulevard. The OKC Fire Department said the building was evacuated but multiple condos on the north side of the building were damaged. Officials said...
yukonprogressnews.com
Chilly forecast impacts Yukon’s Czech Christmas Market
Due to the extreme cold forecasted Saturday, some vendors for the Yukon Czech Christmas Market will move inside The Progress Room, 10 W Main. Other vendors will be outside in the parking lot in Yukon Main Street’s authentic representation of European Christmas markets. The fourth annual event will be...
KOCO
Crews respond to fires, crashes overnight in Oklahoma City metro
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers and fire crews were busy at several scenes in the Oklahoma City metro overnight. Crews responded to a fire at a home near Southeast 29th Street and Sunnylane Road early Friday morning. The flames produced so much smoke that authorities blocked off nearby roads, and neighbors were told to evacuate the area.
Del City residents told to evacuate after massive house fire
Some Del City residents were told to evacuate after a large house fire was fueled by the wind.
okcfox.com
1 injured after fire destroys repair shop in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a lawn motor repair shop near Spencer on Saturday. Officials say one person was found on scene with burn injuries and was transported to the hospital. Reports say the building was completely destroyed.
1 Taken To Hospital After Midwest City Structure Fire
One person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a building Saturday afternoon in Midwest City. Firefighters said the building is located near Northeast 23rd Street and North Midwest Boulevard. Northwest 23rd Street was shut down between Midwest Boulevard and Air Depot while crews worked to...
Power restored to thousands of Yukon residents
According to Oklahoma Gas and Electric, there are around 3,022 residents without power in Yukon.
KOCO
Norman bridge closing due to structural concerns, city announces
NORMAN, Okla. — A bridge in Norman will be closed starting Thursday evening because of serious structural concerns. Norman officials said the 60th Avenue Northeast bridge over Rock Creek Road, which is between Rock Creek and Tecumseh roads, will be closed at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, because of serious structural concerns. They said the concern was discovered after multiple inspections.
Man arrested after stealing car, breaking into home
On Friday, the Oklahoma City Police Department released new body camera video of officers tracking down a suspect with a long criminal history.
OKC: Activities for family & friends this weekend
We have got your one stop location on ideas for you and your loved ones to get out and have some fun in the cold weather over the weekend!
kswo.com
Weatherford man dies in early Saturday morning rollover
WASHITA COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Weatherford man is dead after an early morning wreck in Washita County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 22-year-old Korbin Newman was driving eastbound when his Jeep left the road and hit a fence. The SUV went into the air, hit the ground and rolled...
Edmond School Bus Drive Has Vintage Car Stolen From His Driveway
A school bus driver in Edmond says a gift for his wife was stolen right out of his driveway. He says the thief or thieves took more than a material possession and now he’s asking for any information that helps him get it back. When you look around the...
Suspect hid under bed, pointed pistol before deadly officer-involved shooting, bodycam footage shows
The Oklahoma City Police Department released body-camera footage from a deadly officer-involved shooting earlier this month.
Highway renamed for fallen Canadian County lieutenant
A Canadian County Sheriff's deputy who died while on duty is being remembered years after her death.
Man Shot 5 Times While Walking Home From Work In SE Oklahoma City
An Oklahoma City man was walking home from work Wednesday night when he was ambushed with gunfire. Police are looking for the suspect who took off on foot in the area of Southeast 51st and Bryant Avenue. The 30-year-old victim told police he tried to take cover by running into...
Police Searching For Man Who Stole Safe From Edmond Business
Edmond Police are looking for a man who broke into a business just before the weekend and stole their safe. The break-in happened at the Bahama Buck’s near North Kelly Avenue and West Danforth Road. Police are asking anyone with any information to contact Crime Stoppers at 405 235-7300.
Three killed in Caddo County crash
Officials say three people were pronounced dead following a Caddo County crash.
Deer Creek staff member arrested after allegedly having ‘inappropriate communication’ with student
A staff member at the Deer Creek School District was taken into custody Friday after an alleged 'inappropriate communication' with a student.
Comments / 0