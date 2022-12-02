ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
kswo.com

13-year-old Apache girl dies in early morning pursuit with law enforcement

SAYRE, Okla. (KSWO) - A 13-year-old Apache girl is dead after an early morning pursuit with law enforcement. That’s according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. It happened around 3 a.m. Sunday in Sayre. The OHP said a 15-year-old girl, also from Apache, was speeding westbound on OK-152 while the Cordell and Sayre Police Departments pursued the two girls.
KOCO

Crews investigating after large condominium fire in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews are investigating a large condominium fire in Oklahoma City. Around 4 a.m. Sunday, crews responded to a fire on North Grand Boulevard. The OKC Fire Department said the building was evacuated but multiple condos on the north side of the building were damaged. Officials said...
yukonprogressnews.com

Chilly forecast impacts Yukon’s Czech Christmas Market

Due to the extreme cold forecasted Saturday, some vendors for the Yukon Czech Christmas Market will move inside The Progress Room, 10 W Main. Other vendors will be outside in the parking lot in Yukon Main Street’s authentic representation of European Christmas markets. The fourth annual event will be...
KOCO

Crews respond to fires, crashes overnight in Oklahoma City metro

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers and fire crews were busy at several scenes in the Oklahoma City metro overnight. Crews responded to a fire at a home near Southeast 29th Street and Sunnylane Road early Friday morning. The flames produced so much smoke that authorities blocked off nearby roads, and neighbors were told to evacuate the area.
okcfox.com

1 injured after fire destroys repair shop in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a lawn motor repair shop near Spencer on Saturday. Officials say one person was found on scene with burn injuries and was transported to the hospital. Reports say the building was completely destroyed.
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

1 Taken To Hospital After Midwest City Structure Fire

One person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a building Saturday afternoon in Midwest City. Firefighters said the building is located near Northeast 23rd Street and North Midwest Boulevard. Northwest 23rd Street was shut down between Midwest Boulevard and Air Depot while crews worked to...
KOCO

Norman bridge closing due to structural concerns, city announces

NORMAN, Okla. — A bridge in Norman will be closed starting Thursday evening because of serious structural concerns. Norman officials said the 60th Avenue Northeast bridge over Rock Creek Road, which is between Rock Creek and Tecumseh roads, will be closed at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, because of serious structural concerns. They said the concern was discovered after multiple inspections.
kswo.com

Weatherford man dies in early Saturday morning rollover

WASHITA COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Weatherford man is dead after an early morning wreck in Washita County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 22-year-old Korbin Newman was driving eastbound when his Jeep left the road and hit a fence. The SUV went into the air, hit the ground and rolled...

Comments / 0

Community Policy