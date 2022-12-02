Read full article on original website
Related
A North Texas winter wonderland! This Arlington store is the largest Christmas decor store in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you haven’t been to Decorator’s Warehouse in Arlington, shame on you!. Dave Hanson, a Michigan native, started the business in 1989, and he wanted to create a Christmas getaway to make people smile. “This is one of my favorite things in this business....
dallasexpress.com
Klyde Warren Park Delivers Texas-Sized Tree Lighting Celebration
There were children playing, adults smiling, laughing, and enjoying the family atmosphere while musical artists perform on stage at the Annual Klyde Warren Park Christmas Tree lighting celebration, which brought in a plethora of Dallas residents to celebrate the lighting of the “Mayors Tree’. This year marks the...
dallasexpress.com
First-Ever Dallas Public Skatepark Plans in Motion
Plans for a Dallas skatepark are in motion, as the skatepark renderings were presented to the public last Thursday. The skatepark would be the first-ever public skatepark in Dallas. The planned location is 45,600 square feet at Bachman Park, 3500 W. Northwest Highway, close to the Love Field airport. With...
Dallas Observer
The Coolest Holiday Events in DFW, From Drag Bingo to Swiftiemas
Don’t ask how it got here so fast, but the holidays officially began when you took that final bite of turkey last week. So, ready or not, you’ve got to fall in line with the rest of society and give a warm welcome back to red and green everything, stuffy company holiday parties and hearing "All I Want for Christmas" over and over and over again. ‘Tis the damn season, gals and pals, so there’s nothing to do but enjoy it and attend any of the events below around North Texas.
Christmas traditions you may only understand if you’re from Texas
The season of Christmas may bring to mind images of a winter wonderland, fireplaces and warm sweaters – but here in Texas, Christmas looks a little different.
multifamilybiz.com
Toll Brothers Apartment Living and Equity Residential Celebrate the Groundbreaking of Three Luxury Rental Communities in Texas
DALLAS, TX - Toll Brothers Apartment Living, the rental subsidiary of Toll Brothers, the nation leading builder of luxury homes, and Equity Residential an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development, and management of residential rental properties located in and around dynamic cities, celebrated the groundbreaking of three new luxury rental communities totaling 1,053 units in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area.
travelawaits.com
My 8 Favorite Cities In Texas For A Romantic Getaway
If you are looking for a romantic getaway for you and your significant other, then look no further than the Lone Star State. Texas boasts big cities and charming small towns just brimming with romantic activities. Whether you want to impress your loved one with an extravagant dinner or a luxury hotel stay, these Texas cities have you covered!
This Small Texas Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Texas, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of charming towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Lone Star State?
dallasexpress.com
DeepDive Exhibit to Open in Dallas
A new exhibit showcasing the work of East Dallas artists will be hosted at the Bath House Cultural Center. The DeepDive exhibit will highlight artists that are part of the White Rock Lake Artists Studio Tour, according to a city of Dallas press release. This tour has become a favorite event for art lovers in DFW and has been run since 1992.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas May Ban Gas-Powered Lawn Equipment
Dallas officials are developing plans to prohibit gasoline-powered lawn equipment, citing concerns about health, noise, and the environment. City councilmembers will continue to discuss the proposal on Monday, December 5. The plan would phase out the use of gas-powered tools for city departments, contractors, businesses, and residents by 2027 or...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. BUSH, CHRISTIAN FAITH; B/M; POB: LAS CRUSES NM; AGE: 30; ADDRESS: DESOTO TX; OCCUPATION:...
fox4news.com
Construction begins on new state hospital in Dallas
The state of Texas is set to break ground Monday on its newest psychiatric hospital in Dallas. Adults and children will be able to find help there.
H-E-B leads planned changes to Tarrant County grocery landscape
H-E-B will build a store in Fort Worth in 2023. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) H-E-B’s expansion into Tarrant County is shaking up the offerings for the area as grocers work to adapt to the challenges of changing shopping habits and attracting employees in a post-pandemic market. On Oct. 26, H-E-B...
Best DFW Chili Finds to Warm Your Soul
Crave has written about the history of chili, and Dallas is definitely a large part of that. The original Tolbert’s in downtown Dallas served some of the best chili that could be found on the planet. Also, the original Chilis’, the chain that can be found just about anywhere, opened nearly 50 years ago by Larry Lavine at the now-defunct Greenville Avenue and Meadow location in Dallas served fantastic chili back in the day, with a recipe inspired by the first chili cook-off in Terlingua. By the way, Terlingua's Chili cookoff the first week in November.
These Texas cities are home to 2 of the best drive-thru Christmas lights displays in the country
Sure, walking around enjoying some Christmas lights is fun, but the real fun is sitting in the car blasting holiday tunes with your family while driving through some phenomenal holiday lights.
This Is The Most Popular Candle Scent In Texas
Shane Co. compiled a list of each state's most popular candle scents.
Report: These spots in Texas have the best tamales statewide & some of the best in the country
When it comes to Mexican cuisine, there's truly no greater state better than Texas when cooking it up, hence the popularity of Tex-Mex.
Texas Methodist churches vote to split from denomination after years of infighting
The split, organized by more conservative church members, comes after years of infighting that stems from the UMC's more inclusive stances.
North Texas school districts plan 'pink out' on Monday to honor Athena Strand
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Over 25 North Texas school districts have announced that in honor of Athena Strand, the 7-year-old who was abducted and murdered by a deliveryman last week, students and staff will be asked to wear pink on Monday.So far, the school districts who have announced they will "pink out for Athena" are:Alvord ISDArgyle ISDBrock ISDBuena Vista ISDCastleberry ISDChico ISDCommunity ISD Decatur ISDEagle Mountain-Saginaw ISDGainesville ISDGarner ISDGreenville ISD Godley ISDHEB ISDKeller ISDKennedale ISDLake Worth ISDLindale ISDMillsap ISDNorthwest ISDParadise ISDPeaster ISD ·Poolville ISDQuinlan ISD ·Springtown ISDStephenville ISDSweeny ISDWeatherford ISDWinnsboro ISDComanche Elementary, which Athena attended in Oklahoma, also asked students to wear pink on Monday.Wise County Judge J.D. Clark wrote on Facebook on Saturday afternoon that pink was Athena's favorite color and called on the rest of the county to wear pink Monday. He also announced that at 6:30 p.m., a prayer vigil will be held at the Wise County Courthouse.A candlelight vigil will also be held in Fort Worth on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. at the Cafe Republic at 8640 N Beach St.
keranews.org
Some Dallas trash pickup days have changed. Did yours?
For 56% of Dallas sanitation customers, the answer to that perennial question is about to change. Starting Monday, more than half the city will see a new trash and recycling schedule after the Department of Sanitation Services added a fifth day of recycling and garbage pickup, as well as new routes, that it says will improve efficiency in response to Dallas growth.
Comments / 0