Texas State

Brandon suits
2d ago

elementary school kids do not need instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity. if you think they do your part of the problem.

TXBeachBum
1d ago

Where did this man go to school? Must have been la-la land because Texas teachers have no time for this crap. Ignorant folks will just eat this mess up, though. You are what you eat, BS.

Shannon Manry
1d ago

again crt is not and has not been taught in grades k-12. this is nothing more than chaos and conspiracies started by the farrr right magats. 5th grade we watched a film about our bodies. that needs to stay. my mom certainly didn't talk to me about that stuff. if she had, I probably would have changed a few things.

