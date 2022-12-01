Read full article on original website
Brandon suits
2d ago
elementary school kids do not need instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity. if you think they do your part of the problem.
Reply(19)
29
TXBeachBum
1d ago
Where did this man go to school? Must have been la-la land because Texas teachers have no time for this crap. Ignorant folks will just eat this mess up, though. You are what you eat, BS.
Reply(2)
12
Shannon Manry
1d ago
again crt is not and has not been taught in grades k-12. this is nothing more than chaos and conspiracies started by the farrr right magats. 5th grade we watched a film about our bodies. that needs to stay. my mom certainly didn't talk to me about that stuff. if she had, I probably would have changed a few things.
Reply(3)
9
Related
Whataburger is giving away $2 million. Here is how to apply for a grant
Popular San Antonio based burger company Whataburger has announced it is giving away $2 million as part of its commitment to serving local communities. They are giving away over "$2 million in scholarships to eligible students across its 14-state footprint for the 2023-2024 academic year through the company's two scholarship programs—the Whataburger Feeding Student Success Scholarship and the Whataburger Family Foundation Scholarship."
dallasexpress.com
DISD Drags Dallas County Down in Texas Metro School Rankings
An analysis of Texas Education Agency (TEA) data indicates that Dallas County comes in dead last among the Lone Star State’s top six big-city counties when it comes to public schools’ student achievement scores, and it looks like Dallas Independent School District (DISD) is responsible for the dismal ranking.
Could Texans Be Allowed To Buy Liquor On Sundays Soon?
Have you wondered why they haven't changed the law about buying liquor on Sunday? Well, a new bill is being proposed to do just that. The bill that blocks them from selling the hard stuff on Sundays dates back to 1935, back when prohibition ended and alcohol sales in Texas resumed.
borderreport.com
Governor Abbott accepts DA Rosales’ resignation
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, has accepted the resignation of elected District Attorney Yvonne Rosales, according to the letter obtained by KTSM. The letter, dated Friday morning, was filed by the alleged Walmart shooter’s defense team in the Walmart case. Rosales agreed to step...
Mission-based attorney appointed to 476th Judicial District Court
AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbot has appointed Horacio Pena as the 476th Judicial District Court for Hidalgo County. Pena is an attorney of a private practice, who has previously served as a municipal court judge for Mission and judge in the 92nd Judicial District Court in Hidalgo County, state a press release […]
Texas Governor Abbott Witnessed a Fentanyl Game Changer in Houston
Governor Abbott at the University of Houston on the fentanyl vaccinePhoto byTwitter. A Houston University declared it may have created a “Game changer” for the drug industry. They may have created a fentanyl vaccine that Texas Governor Greg Abbott visited on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Governor Abbott visited the University of Houston to meet with university leaders and gave the governor ideas for the next legislative session.
proclaimerscv.com
$391 One-Time Payment Will Be Given To Texans This December; Gov. Greg Abbott Says
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that millions of Texans will receive a one-time payment of $391 this December after the approval of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Gov. Greg Abbott’s Announcement of One-Time Payment. The impact of the global pandemic continues to hurt millions of American families. The daily...
dallasexpress.com
Exclusive Highland Park Touts ‘Inclusive’ Schools Week
Highland Park Independent School District is conducting its sixth-annual “Inclusive Schools Week” event during the entire first week of December, continuing its years-long focus on implementing the tenets of a so-called “systems change” for inclusion in education. Beginning in 2001, the annual event is sponsored by...
Texas Republican election loser wants to “void” his defeat because it’s not the “true outcome”
This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A losing Republican candidate for the Texas House of Representatives is challenging his defeat and asking the Legislature to void the results of the election.
The Lines to Get a Texas a Gold Star License In Order to Board a Plane by May 3, 2023, Could Get Long
The State of Texas is serious about getting a REAL ID driver's license by May 3, 2023, in order to be able to board a plane flight starting then. In fact, you won't be able to enter a secure Federal building or military base, or nuclear power plant facility as well. Without a REAL ID license or ID you will have to carry around a passport, passport card, or military ID.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Republican Mike May, citing ballot paper shortages in Harris County, contests statehouse election he lost by 15 percentage points
A Houston-area Republican who lost his state representative race by more than 6,100 votes is contesting the Nov. 8 election results, having filed a petition with the Texas Secretary of State's Office asking that the results be voided and a new election be held because of problems at Harris County polling places on Election Day.
YAHOO!
Gov. Greg Abbott accepts resignation of El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has accepted the resignation of El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales, capping off a tumultuous two-year tenure. In a letter addressed to Rosales, Abbott wrote simply "I hereby accept your resignation as the District Attorney for the 34th Judicial District, Culberson, Hudspeth, and El Paso Counties."
Gov. Greg Abbott says he supports decriminalizing fentanyl testing strips
Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday said he supports decriminalizing fentanyl testing strips, reversing his previous opposition to the idea as he tries to fight an increase in opioid overdoses in the state, which he has made a point of emphasis heading into January’s legislative session.
Texas DPS Increases Reward For Information on Brandon Wayne Hogan
A criminal in Texas remains at large, with law enforcement seeking more information as to his location. Brandon Wayne Hogan has not been seen since September 26, 2022, where, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety, he escaped from Seaton Cemetery in Coryell County while with a work crew.
KWTX
A growing number of Texas rural counties are declaring local immigration “disasters
SULPHUR SPRINGS (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - More than 500 miles separate Hopkins County from the Texas-Mexico border. The distance did not stop the county commissioners from declaring a “local state of disaster” caused by an “invasion” of immigrants. Hopkins County Judge Robert Newsom signed the resolution in...
27 Children Went Missing in Texas in November, One from Lubbock
The holidays are a time to spend with family whether its the family you are born into or with the family that you make but it's hard when someone you love isn't there. Many children in Texas have gone missing in the month of November making celebrating the holidays hard on their families.
Border Patrol Union says, "no single person has done more damage to our border than Joe Biden."
"No single person in the modern history of this country has done more damage to our border than Joe Biden. The deaths, trashing of border areas, rampant fraud and complete dismantling of law and order is unprecedented. He is literally a one-man wrecking crew." Border Patrol Union.
Hundreds of Texas Methodist churches vote to split from denomination after years of infighting over gay marriage and abortion
The Northwest Texas Annual Conference of United Methodist Churches started like a regular church service. Participants sang, took communion, then prayed before voting to split from the United Methodist Church, the nation’s second-largest Protestant denomination. “We are a broken body,” Presiding Bishop James G.Nunn, said as he explained to...
Under new Texas law, man arrested for leaving dog tied outside: How the law works
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a man was arrested in McAllen for leaving his dog tied up overnight, local authorities are urging the public to provide shelter for their pets.
Click2Houston.com
Gov. Abbott announces extension of emergency SNAP benefits for December
HOUSTON – Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday the Texas Health and Human Services Commission will provide more than $341.4 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits for the month of December. The SNAP benefits are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households. “Thanks to SNAP benefits...
Comments / 113