outerbanksvoice.com
OBX’s must-see Christmas houses
For the past nine years, Deborah and Dave Mennicucci have been spreading holiday cheer while also raising money for the Beach Food Pantry by lighting up their yard at 206 Clamshell Drive in Kill Devil Hills. And this year, the Mennicuccis hope to beat last year’s donations that totaled $4,833 and 1,108 pounds of food.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Kitty Hawk resident awarded Red Cross Life Saving Medal
No one expects emergencies to occur, let alone take place during a family celebration. However, in one short moment, the unexpected can happen. In March 2022, Karen Walton was participating in a special birthday dinner with family and friends when she saw one of her family members in distress, wheezing at the dinner table. Trained in American Red Cross First Aid/CPR/AED, she quickly recognized he was choking. She rushed over, stood him up and administered back blows and abdominal thrusts.
obxtoday.com
Three Dare County employees receive pins honoring long-time service
Three Dare County employees were recognized with a service pin presentation at the Dare County Board of Commissioners meeting that was held at 9 a.m. on Monday, December 5, 2022. Karen Norton, Income Maintenance Caseworker for the Dare County Department of Health & Human Services’ Social Services Division, 10-year pin....
thecoastlandtimes.com
Nags Head among 2023 tour stops for The Wall That Heals
As the nation begins the yearlong recognition of the 50th anniversary of the close of the Vietnam War, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF) has announced The Wall That Heals national tour schedule for 2023. The Wall That Heals exhibit includes a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial along with a mobile Education Center. Nags Head has been named as one of the tour stops for 2023.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Essential housing remains a hot topic, appeal filed for Nags Head project
“I cannot think of another more pressing issue we face at this time in the county than essential housing,” said Robert L. Woodard, chairman of the Dare County Board of Commissioners. Woodard said that he and other board members were contacted daily via emails and phone calls, as well...
outerbanksvoice.com
‘The town didn’t get what it bargained for’
Southern Shores seeks to fix problem in beach nourishment project. The northern beaches of Southern Shores ended up with significantly less sand than they were originally slated to receive during the recent renourishment efforts that wrapped up in that municipality late last month. But it is expected to take several weeks before the project contractor and the construction design firm come to a resolution on how the disparity will be addressed.
obxtoday.com
Donald Melvin MacPherson
Donald Melvin ”Mac” MacPherson, passed from this life on December 4, 2022, in Grandy, NC. Born November 8, 1930, in Brockton, MA, to Frederick Arthur MacPherson and Melvina Reed MacPherson- Donald was one of nine siblings. Donald grew up in Danbury, CT., where he met and married Barbara...
WAVY News 10
Goodwill in Elizabeth City heavily damaged in fire
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Elizabeth City Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after a fire that heavily damaged the Goodwill store on W. Ehringhaus Street on Thursday afternoon. Firefighters were dispatched around 1:15 p.m. to the store, which was occupied at the time. Crews reported light smoke...
outerbanksvoice.com
Paula Elizabeth Dunstan of Nags Head, November 26
Paula Elizabeth Dunstan of Soundside Road, Nags Head was called home November 26, 2022. She was born in Norfolk, the youngest of four daughters, to The Reverend William G. Pulling and Margaret Hammond Pulling. Paula retired from a successful career in the automotive business, and then settled in Nags Head where she continued to live her amazing life to the fullest. She was an incredible cook, seasoned traveler, the life of every party, and a star at any Karaoke bar. She especially enjoyed hosting family and friends at her Soundside Pierhouse. Paula always gave everything she had to her family, her friends, and to those in need. She was truly one of a kind, and never met a stranger.
2 large ornaments stolen from Edenton property, suspect wanted
Officers from Edenton police responded to the 400 block of West Queen Street in reference to a larceny on December 04, at 3:18 p.m.
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare County Land Transfers
Gray David from Simmons William V Jr/014456000—Parc:Metes & Bounds/$32,500/Improved Residential. Pinkhasik Benjamim from Dowd Jessica/013428000—Lot 39 Sec 1 Hatt Colony/$900,000/Improved Residential. Colington. Reed Linda Mudgett from Warren Troy J/018710000—Metes & Bounds/$120,000/Mobile Home Included. Beasley Judy Becton from Smith Chester W III/018752000—Lt 9 Rd Owens/$51,000/Vacant Residential. Caperton...
Ambulance stolen from hospital in Elizabeth City
The ambulance was stolen from Sentara Albemarle Hospital and police say the pursuit ended in Southampton County.
This Is the Oldest House in North Carolina
Lane HousePhoto byLane House (Edenton, North Carolina)/ Wikipedia. Lane House is a historic house in Edenton, North Carolina that has been identified as the oldest house in the state by dendrochronology.
WAVY News 10
Police: Man killed in Elizabeth City shooting
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – An Elizabeth City man was killed Tuesday after he was shot multiple times, police said. Elizabeth City Police responded to a report of five gunshots in the area of Bunnells Avenue and Washington Street around 10:43 p.m. When they arrived, officers found Roderick White, 41, a resident in the 800 block of Bunnells Avenue suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
