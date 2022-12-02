Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Holiday Magic at the Village at LeesburgUplift LoudounLeesburg, VA
Three Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
A Leesburg sweets boutique supports local children's charity through nutcracker proceeds.Uplift LoudounLeesburg, VA
A New Thrift Shop Pushing Boundaries to Help Homeless YouthUplift LoudounPurcellville, VA
Triangle craft seemed to 'skip' across WV skyRoger MarshKearneysville, WV
Related
theracingbiz.com
MID-ATLANTIC THREE STARS: December 5
Plenty of racing action took place throughout the Mid-Atlantic this past week. Here’s a look at the “three stars” of each track:. FIRST STAR: POST TIME. This Maryland-bred son of Frosted improved to 3-for-3 lifetime on Saturday with a dominant win in the Maryland Juvenile Stakes. He drafted in last place early on under regular rider Eric Camacho, while Maryland Million Nursery winner Johnyz From Albany set the early pace. As they rounded the turn, Post Time made his move to the front under minimal urging from Camacho, and powered away to win by 3 3/4 lengths. He ran seven furlongs over a muddy track in 1:23.98 for his first career stakes win. He’s owned by Hillwood Stable LLC and trained by Brittany Russell.
The Best Place To Live In Maryland
In the heart of the mid-Atlantic region is Maryland, affectionately called "America in Miniature." But where is the best place to call home in Maryland?
landscapephotographymagazine.com
Straight Tracks, Berryville, VA, USA
Straight Tracks in Light Snow was taken in December 2021 in Berryville, VA, USA. This photo was almost not taken since I needed/wanted to shoot from the center of the tracks. First, a long train came by as I was setting up. Then, a railroad track repair crew - riding in a pickup truck with train wheels - insisted that I not shoot from the tracks. Instead, they wanted me to be more than ten feet from the near rail. Basically, I outwaited them, although the wait was more than 45 minutes in a cold snow shower. Ultimately, I believe that the wait was worth it since I had better light and less snow at the time of the shooting.
odaconline.com
Madisen Kimble, Shenandoah, Jr., Guard
Kimble, a junior from Herndon, Va., was strong across the board in helping Shenandoah to a pair of ODAC victories to improve the defending champion Hornets season records to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in ODAC play. Kimble open with 13 points in a 75-53 win at Eastern Mennonite. She was 4-of-8 from the field including 2-of-3 from deep with a 3-for-3 day at the line. She added five rebounds, five assists, and two steals. Kimble then registered career-highs of 23 points and six assists in Shenandoah's 80-48 road win at Lynchburg. She as 8-of-14 from the field with two more made three-pointers. She was 5-of-5 from the stripe and chipped in six rebounds. Her six assists gave her 11 for the week against just one turnover as a primary ball-handler. For the season, Kimble leads the ODAC in scoring (15.0) and assists (30). She is second in three-pointers made (16-of-36) and three-point shooting (44.4%).
virginia.org
Small Town Love: The Top Things to Do in Winchester
A visit to Winchester offers a mix of old and new: Civil War landmarks and historic homes, including one belonging to Winchester native and country music legend Patsy Cline, sit alongside contemporary galleries, craft breweries, and shops. The Shenandoah city is also home to the Apple Blossom Festival each spring, as well as farms and orchards in the surrounding countryside. Here’s what to do during a visit to this dynamic Shenandoah Valley town.
mocoshow.com
MoCo Woman Forgets Hiding Spot for $50,000-Winning Scratch-off
A Silver Spring woman is $50,000 richer after purchasing a Family Feud scratch-off at Kemp Mill Beer, Wine & Deli at 1339 Lamberton Drive in Silver Spring. The lucky winner claimed her prize this week after forgetting where she had hid the winning ticket in her home several months back. Full story below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
Maryland woman forgot hiding place for $50,000 lottery ticket
A Maryland woman said she almost missed out on her $50,000 lottery prize when she forgot where she had hidden her winning ticket months earlier.
nomadlawyer.org
Frederick: 8 Amazing Places To Visit In Frederick, Maryland
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Frederick Maryland. Known for its rich culture and heritage, Frederick, Maryland is a place to visit with family and friends. The city is located near the capital of Washington, D.C. and offers plenty of activities for all. Visitors can take a carriage or trolley...
royalexaminer.com
Local grandma steps out of shower, holds intruder at gunpoint until police arrive
A Warren County family had an exciting Monday morning after the family’s matriarch thwarted an intruder who may have intended to steal a family vehicle. Tricia Montoney told Royal Examiner Monday evening that an eagle-eyed neighbor noticed a man in the family’s driveway, around 7 a.m. standing beside a Ford F-150 pickup truck belonging to Tricia’s daughter, Rachel Montoney.
wdadradio.com
SHEPHERD TOO MUCH FOR IUP IN SUPER REGION ONE TITLE GAME
The Shepherd Rams got revenge on IUP for the PSAC championship game three weeks ago, moving on in the NCAA Divison II football playoffs with a big win on Saturday. Jack Benedict has the story.
travellens.co
16 Best Restaurants in Manassas, VA
Named after King Manasseh of Judah, the independent city of Manassas is known as the historic site of the two major battles of the American Civil War in 1861 and 1862. The city has several historic buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places, including Annaburg, the summer home of brewer Robert Portner.
fredericklantern.com
The Final Opening of Frederick’s New Improvement
One of the most frustrating things as a teenager in high school is having to wake up 10-15 minutes earlier for 3 straight weeks because there is construction right in front of your school. Heading to Frederick High School at 7 in the morning on Colorado right before Tipple was one of the busiest streets in Frederick. Sometimes it would get backed up all the way from Safeway. It was so bad even if you left 10 minutes earlier and went down Colorado you would still be late. So people started taking Silver Birch and turning down Tipple and going the back way.
WTRF
Miss West Virginia promotes agriculture and competes for Miss America
(WTRF) — A West Virginia University alumna will compete in the Miss America contest after winning Miss West Virginia 2022 using her agriculture background as both her talent and social impact initiative. Martinsburg native Elizabeth Lynch graduated in May 2022 from the Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources, and...
Washingtonian.com
8 Reasons Why You Should Celebrate the Holidays in Frederick County, MD
It’s the holiday season and there are so many options out there to make it merry and bright for the whole family. Frederick County, MD is the perfect place to visit during this festive time of year, with awesome shopping, winter light displays, tasty meals, warming drinks, and opportunities to make unforgettable memories.
rewind1051.com
Hay is for horses. Swimming pools are not
Frederick County sheriff’s deputies responded Friday to an unusual emergency call at a home on Green Springs Road. Sheriff Lenny Millholland said that a horse had jumped a fence around a swimming pool, walked out onto the nylon cover and fell into nine feet of water. Deputies cut the...
247Sports
Maryland Football's bowl bid, opponent announced
Maryland football's bowl plans are set. The Terps will face N.C. state in the Duke's Mayo Bowl, it was announced on Sunday. The game is set for Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Dec. 30. It's the second consecutive year the Terps have made a bowl game. While that...
mocoshow.com
$50,000 Scratch-Off Sold at MoCo Shell; Winner to Donate Portion of Money to Ferret Rescue Organization
A $50,000 winning scratch-off was sold at the Olney Shell gas station at 18040 Georgia Avenue in Olney. This is the third time that winner Donnie Cole has won $50,000 prizes from the lottery. He also won a $100,000 prize in 2017. Details on what he plans to do with the money this time around below, courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
FireRescue1
Md. chief killed in off-duty vehicle crash
HAGERSTOWN, Md. — The chief of Clear Spring Volunteer Fire Company was killed Monday morning in a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Route 40. Maryland State Police said Zachary P. Reid, 32, died following the 6:37 a.m. crash near Rockdale Road. Reid was driving a 2013 Ford F650 rollback east...
This West Virginia town was considered for nation’s capital
SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It may come as a surprise to some, but at one point Shepherdstown in Jefferson County was in the running to become the nation’s capital. If leaders in western Virginia would have had their way after the conclusion of the Revolutionary War, the nation’s capital would most likely be located in Shepherdstown.
After narrow win and a super-short transition, Fitzwater readies an aggressive agenda in Frederick
Frederick County Council includes first African-American elected to county government and an 18-year-old admirer of President Trump. The post After narrow win and a super-short transition, Fitzwater readies an aggressive agenda in Frederick appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Comments / 0